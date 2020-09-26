 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
A Red Rocks concert in September 2020.EXPAND
A Red Rocks concert in September 2020.
Aaron Thackeray

Reader: So Many Great Bands Played Red Rocks, and Time Chooses This?

Westword Staff | September 26, 2020 | 8:28am
AA

The Red Rocks season draws to a close at the end of September, after some memorable — if unexpected — moments this month. A handful of shows drew actual audiences to the legendary venue; virtual performances, including one with Megan Thee Stallion, shared Red Rocks with viewers around the world.

Megan Thee Stallion's time there is commemorated by the cover of Time's "The 100 Most Influential People" issue, with Taraji P. Henson writing about the "pop-culture phenom." But some Red Rocks fans consider this a wasted opportunity, and said so in their comments on Westword's Facebook post of the story.

Says Key:

So many great bands that have played Red Rocks and Time selects this...

Todd has a different take:

Really? They have the opportunity to put this beautiful woman in a picture at one of the prettiest places in the state and they give her grass and weeds. I'd be pissed.

Notes Joe:

This is so 2020! The year that writing songs about your sex life makes you one of the most important people in America.

Responds Geoff:

You do realize that “rock and roll” was originally slang for sex, and that about 90 percent of all popular music is about love, relationships and sex, right? Also, the annual issue is Time’s most “influential,” not important. Topping the charts multiple times amid a pandemic certainly qualifies her....Boomer.

Counters Michael:

Pretty much just throwing darts at a wall of celebrities when it comes to the cover of Time.... "Oh, look, it landed on the singer who helped Cardi B sing about her WAP." I guess Time magazine is where buzzfeed writers go when they become too old to be hip.

Concludes Bret:

Westword has better circulation than Time.

Marijuana Deals Near You

Reader: So Many Great Bands Played Red Rocks, and Time Chooses This? (2)
Time

What do you think of the Time cover? Did you make a show at Red Rocks this summer? Catch one virtually? Post a comment or email your thoughts to editorial@westword.com.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.