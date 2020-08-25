Nathaniel Rateliff, Megan Thee Stallion Headline Red Rocks in September

Although most of the 2020 concerts at Red Rocks Amphitheatre have been pushed back to next year because of COVID-19, artists including Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Nightsweats, Phoebe Bridgers and Sam Hunt will stream shows from the venue as part of Red Rocks Unpaused, a three-day virtual festival that runs from Tuesday, September 1, through Thursday, September 3.

Visible, the first all-digital wireless carrier in the United States, backed by Verizon, is sponsoring the free event, which starts at 8 p.m. each night and will stream via Twitter and here.

Red Rocks Unpaused will up the ante for virtual concerts by giving the artists a chance to react to audience members' chat messages. The audience will have the ability to set off pyrotechnics and influence the show’s lighting and color schemes. Viewers will also get to vote and choose the final encore song, and interchangeable camera views allow audience members to customize and choose the "seat" from which they’re viewing the show.

EXPAND A rendering of Red Rocks Unpaused. Azione PR

“Consumers and fans are craving connection and community more than ever before," Visible CMO Minjae Ormes said in a statement. "Visible has, from day one, used the power of technology to bring communities together in seamless ways, without compromising the quality of their experience. With music at the heart of our brand, we’re now applying that same thinking to this concert series, and redefining the future of concerts.”

Marijuana Deals Near You

Below is the lineup for Red Rocks Unpaused (all shows start at 8 p.m., mountain time):

Tuesday, September 1: Nathaniel Rateliff & the Nightsweats with special guest Phoebe Bridgers.

Wednesday, September 2: Lil Baby and co-headliner Megan Thee Stallion.

Thursday, September 3: Sam Hunt with Brett Young.

For more information, go to the Visible series website.