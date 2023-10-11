Tyler Childers Will Play Folsom Field at CU Boulder Next Summer

Singer-songwriter Tyler Childers has accomplished something no other performer touring through the Denver area has managed: He was the first artist to sell out two consecutive nights at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, which holds 9,500 fans, followed by another sold-out night at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, which has a capacity of 17,000, an unprecedented feat.
He clearly has built a loyal audience for his music, which spans country, folk and rock and reflects his Appalachian roots in rural Kentucky. On his albums — he’s released six, including his 2017 debut, Purgatory, and his latest, Rustin’ in the Rain, which is out now — and on stage, fiddles and acoustic guitars are front and center. In concert, he can take the spotlight picking his guitar, but the sound gets filled out with a full rocking country band that includes keyboards, drums, bass, electric guitar and pedal steel, like the one he had at Red Rocks three years ago.
Childers’s shows, and the range of styles he brings to the stage, reveal an artist whose stories go beyond what some people’s stereotypes of country music and life in rural Kentucky might evoke. For instance, his very powerful song “In Your Love,” from his new album, is about a couple of gay coal miners in 1950s Appalachia and the hatred they face for expressing their love. His 2020 album, Long Violent History, was his response to the murder of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky, and other acts of police brutality.
Such a commitment to social justice in their music might have hurt an artist’s sales and reputation in an earlier era, but Childers’s willingness to write and sing the truth as he sees it has continued to earn him new fans. Clearly, his message strikes a chord with listeners. You can’t just sell out three nights in Colorado if you’re a quiet, introspective performer.
The good news for fans of Tyler Childers’s music is that he’s returning to Colorado with his Mule Pull ’24 Tour! He’s already announced a stop next summer, Saturday, August 17, at Folsom Field at the University of Colorado Boulder — his biggest venue yet in the area.
The national spotlight has been shining on Folsom Field on the CU Boulder campus this fall with the arrival of Deion Sanders and the early success of the Buffs football season, but now Folsom Field is adding a different kind of spectacle to its concert programming, which in recent years featured only Dead & Co. shows. In past decades, the venue hosted some incredible major concerts, including Paul McCartney, The Who and Simon and Garfunkel. And now we can add Tyler Childers to that list.
He’ll be touring with special guests Adeem the Artist, Willi Carlisle, S.G. Goodman, Shakey Graves, Laid Back Country Picker and Colorado favorites Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats.
Tickets will be available for pre-sale starting Thursday, October 12, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., using the password VOCALS. General on-sale will begin the following Friday, October 13.