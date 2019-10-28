The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Wu-Tang Clan not only headlines Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Halloween, but the legendary rap act will also be at the Mission Ballroom on Tuesday. This week's lineup also includes three nights of Ween at the Mission, Marilyn Manson at Fillmore Auditorium, Matt and Kim at the Ogden Theatre and Itchy-O's Hallowmass at Summit. Here's our full list of picks:

MONDAY, OCTOBER 28

Marilyn Manson

$59.85-$99.75, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Takacs Quartet

TBA, 4 p.m., Grusin Music Hall

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 29

Wu-Tang Clan

$49.95-$99.95, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom

Matt and Kim

$32.50-$35, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Tiny Moving Parts

$18-$22, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Mike and the Moonpies

$15, 8;30 p.m., hi-dive

Dave Cook

$25-$30, 7:30 p.m., Globe Hall

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 30



Ween (also October 31 and November 1)

$49.95-$99.95, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom

Ghostemane

$32.50-$69.95, 7 p.m., Ogden Theatre

The Story So Far

$27.50-$30, 6 p.m., Summit

Devendra Banhart

$26-$31, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

Todrick

$32.40-$40, Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Swervedriver

$22.50-$25, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Avishai Cohen Quartet

$15-$30, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle

The Midnight Hour

$22-$25, 9 p.m., Globe Hall

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 31



Wu-Tang Clan

$59.95-$129.95, 6:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Cherub

$25-$85, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Itchy-O (also November 1)

$25-$30, Summit

James Brown Dance Party

$25-$30, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

TSOL

$10, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Hell's Belles

$20-$25, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Dragondeer

$17-$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

Legendary Pink Dots

$15-$33, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

One Flew West

$12, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.