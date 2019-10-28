The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Wu-Tang Clan not only headlines Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Halloween, but the legendary rap act will also be at the Mission Ballroom on Tuesday. This week's lineup also includes three nights of Ween at the Mission, Marilyn Manson at Fillmore Auditorium, Matt and Kim at the Ogden Theatre and Itchy-O's Hallowmass at Summit. Here's our full list of picks:
MONDAY, OCTOBER 28
Marilyn Manson
$59.85-$99.75, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Takacs Quartet
TBA, 4 p.m., Grusin Music Hall
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 29
Wu-Tang Clan
$49.95-$99.95, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom
Matt and Kim
$32.50-$35, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Tiny Moving Parts
$18-$22, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Mike and the Moonpies
$15, 8;30 p.m., hi-dive
Dave Cook
$25-$30, 7:30 p.m., Globe Hall
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 30
Ween (also October 31 and November 1)
$49.95-$99.95, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom
Ghostemane
$32.50-$69.95, 7 p.m., Ogden Theatre
The Story So Far
$27.50-$30, 6 p.m., Summit
Devendra Banhart
$26-$31, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
Todrick
$32.40-$40, Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Swervedriver
$22.50-$25, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Avishai Cohen Quartet
$15-$30, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle
The Midnight Hour
$22-$25, 9 p.m., Globe Hall
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 31
Wu-Tang Clan
$59.95-$129.95, 6:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Cherub
$25-$85, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Itchy-O (also November 1)
$25-$30, Summit
James Brown Dance Party
$25-$30, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
TSOL
$10, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
Hell's Belles
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Dragondeer
$17-$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
Legendary Pink Dots
$15-$33, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
One Flew West
$12, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.
