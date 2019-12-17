 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Cory Reeves as seen in a 2015 news report during the period when he was stationed in Hawaii.
Cory Reeves as seen in a 2015 news report during the period when he was stationed in Hawaii.
khon2.com

Accused Racist Cory Reeves Faces Possible Expulsion From Air Force

Michael Roberts | December 17, 2019 | 9:59am
AA

On Monday, December 16, we said members of the military seen displaying "OK" hand signals associated with the white-power movement during an ESPN live shot at this weekend's Army-Navy football game would likely escape serious punishment in light of wrist slaps given to the likes of the Air Force's Cory Reeves, who was demoted but allowed to remain in the service despite a slew of supremacist activities in his current home of Colorado Springs and other parts of the state.

Now, however, the Air Force reveals that Reeves is facing possible expulsion based on his behavior.

"Airman Reeves was demoted to the rank of Technical Sergeant (E-6) on 11 September 2019," notes Ann Stefanek, the Air Force's chief of media operations, via email. "Discharge proceedings are pending, for which Airman Reeves is entitled to a board hearing in accordance with AFI 36-3208, Administrative Separation of Airmen."

Related Stories

This development represents an apparent change of approach in recent weeks. In a November 20 Washington Post piece that revealed Reeves remained on active duty despite the demotion — and the mountain of evidence against him — an Air Force spokesperson stated that the service's "investigation has been completed" and explained that "each case is evaluated based on the facts presented, and commanders have a variety of administrative and/or disciplinary actions they can administer based on the findings of the case." Similar messages were shared with military publications such as the Air Force Times.

The Air Force declines to make the date for Reeves's hearing public in order to protect his privacy. But Stefanek stresses that the service "is committed to maintaining a culture where all Airmen feel welcome and can thrive, will hold Airman accountable when misconduct is alleged, and will ensure Airman alleged to have committed misconduct receive their due process rights afforded by law and regulations. The Air Force will make no further comment concerning pending administrative actions in this matter until they are completed."

 
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >