Accused Racist Cory Reeves Faces Possible Expulsion From Air Force

Cory Reeves as seen in a 2015 news report during the period when he was stationed in Hawaii.

On Monday, December 16, we said members of the military seen displaying "OK" hand signals associated with the white-power movement during an ESPN live shot at this weekend's Army-Navy football game would likely escape serious punishment in light of wrist slaps given to the likes of the Air Force's Cory Reeves, who was demoted but allowed to remain in the service despite a slew of supremacist activities in his current home of Colorado Springs and other parts of the state.

Now, however, the Air Force reveals that Reeves is facing possible expulsion based on his behavior.

"Airman Reeves was demoted to the rank of Technical Sergeant (E-6) on 11 September 2019," notes Ann Stefanek, the Air Force's chief of media operations, via email. "Discharge proceedings are pending, for which Airman Reeves is entitled to a board hearing in accordance with AFI 36-3208, Administrative Separation of Airmen."

This development represents an apparent change of approach in recent weeks. In a November 20 Washington Post piece that revealed Reeves remained on active duty despite the demotion — and the mountain of evidence against him — an Air Force spokesperson stated that the service's "investigation has been completed" and explained that "each case is evaluated based on the facts presented, and commanders have a variety of administrative and/or disciplinary actions they can administer based on the findings of the case." Similar messages were shared with military publications such as the Air Force Times.

The Air Force declines to make the date for Reeves's hearing public in order to protect his privacy. But Stefanek stresses that the service "is committed to maintaining a culture where all Airmen feel welcome and can thrive, will hold Airman accountable when misconduct is alleged, and will ensure Airman alleged to have committed misconduct receive their due process rights afforded by law and regulations. The Air Force will make no further comment concerning pending administrative actions in this matter until they are completed."