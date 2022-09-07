Metro Denver Crime Stoppers' Top Ten Unsolved Cases

Last year, 96 homicides took place in Denver — the highest number in forty years — and many have yet to result in arrests or charges. But then, plenty of older cases involving murders and other violent offenses in the metro area remain open; Metro Denver Crime Stoppers highlights thirty of them dating back to 1981 on a web page devoted to unsolved cases.
The most recent incident on the list occurred in August 2020; it involved an aggravated assault committed against an at-risk adult. The rest are homicides, and several have previously been covered by Westword, including the killings of Khobi Eiland, Ijah Hamilton and Scott Breitinger. But while their circumstances differ widely, they share a lack of resolution.
Here are the ten most recent unsolved crimes on the list, along with descriptions, photos and links:
Aggravated assault to an at-risk adult (August 2020)
Around 8 p.m. on August 18, 2020, a man attacked an 87-year-old woman near North Uvalda Street and East Randolph Place in Denver. The victim survived, but she was beaten and suffered injuries characterized as serious. She described her attacker as a male in his twenties who may have been Hispanic, with a medium-to-heavy build. He was wearing a T-shirt and gray shorts at the time of the assault.
Kalani Hayter homicide (July 2020)
See photo at the top of this post
Kalani Hayter, age twenty, was found dead inside a red 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche on the 2500 block of West Eighth Avenue in Denver early on July 7, 2020; the vehicle had been taken at gunpoint the previous night. Investigators described the carjacking suspects as Black males in their late teens or early twenties. They were reportedly wearing hooded sweatshirts when the crime was committed.
Alicia Marie Tverberg homicide (December 2019)
Alica Marie Tverberg, 21, was found dead inside an apartment on the 8700 block of Galen Court in unincorporated Adams County on December 26, 2019. She had been shot to death. No suspect information has been made public.
Khobi Eiland homicide (September 2018)
A resident of Denver's Park Hill neighborhood, Khobi Eiland was shot on East 29th Avenue between Forest and Glencoe streets at around 5 p.m. on September 7, 2018, and later pronounced deceased at the scene. Authorities have not shared any details about possible suspects.
Kevin Garcia homicide (March 2018)
Forty-year-old Kevin Garcia was shot and killed at around 8 p.m. on March 21, 2018, at 633 Lipan Street in Denver. No suspect information is available.
Ijah Hamilton homicide (November 2017)
Ijah Hamilton, seventeen, was in a vehicle with another male after 7:30 p.m. on November 16, 2017, when they came to a halt at a stop sign at the intersection of East Thrill Place and Forest Street in Denver. Seconds later, multiple suspects approached and opened fire. Hamilton died, and although the other passenger survived, Metro Denver Crime Stoppers lists no specifics about the shooters.
Deonta McDonald homicide (October 2016)
A shooting at around 1 a.m. on October 12, 2016, took the life of nineteen-year-old Deonta McDonald, who went by the nicknames "D" and "Slim." The location: the 1300 block of South Birch Street in Denver. Suspect information isn't included on the site.
Scott Breitinger homicide (April 2016)
At around 12:42 p.m. on April 3, 2016, Denver Police officers were dispatched to an alley corresponding to 3219 West Nevada Place after a report about gunfire. There they found Scott Breitinger, 49; he'd been shot multiple times and didn't respond to medical treatment. The 911 callers were unable to provide descriptions of the shooter or shooters.
Jevon Bailey homicide (December 2015)
At 10:42 a.m. on December 22, 2015, Jevon Bailey, 23, was driving a blue Volkswagen Passat in the vicinity of East Iliff Avenue and South Warren Drive in Aurora when he encountered a Black male behind the wheel of a white sedan. After what investigators believe was a road-rage incident, Bailey was fatally shot in the head.
Dillon Leo Bueno homicide (October 2015)
Dillon Leo Bueno was 24 when he was shot and killed on Halloween night in 2015 outside his Commerce City residence on the 7300 block of Krameria Drive. Police haven't offered a suspect profile.
Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests or convictions for each incident; call 720-913-STOP (7867) to learn more.