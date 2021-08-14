Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Travel

Glenwood Canyon Is Open...and So Is Discussion of This Stretch of I-70

August 14, 2021 8:03AM

Shoshana Lew and Jared Polis in Glenwood Canyon August 11.
Shoshana Lew and Jared Polis in Glenwood Canyon August 11. CDOT
click to enlarge Shoshana Lew and Jared Polis in Glenwood Canyon August 11. - CDOT
Shoshana Lew and Jared Polis in Glenwood Canyon August 11.
CDOT
Two weeks after a massive mudslide closed Interstate 70, the highway has reopened through Glenwood Canyon — hours earlier than predicted by the Colorado Department of Transportation a few days ago, when CDOT gave an estimate of the afternoon of August 14.

“Our team has worked tirelessly to get Glenwood Canyon on I-70 opened as soon as possible, and we have made each minute count," said Governor Jared Polis in announcing the early opening. "I’m thrilled that we are delivering a few hours ahead of schedule. Every moment counts. I want to thank [CDOT Executive Director] Shoshana Lew for her leadership on this effort as CDOT has worked day and night to safely clear a path. It has been an all-hands-on-deck effort to get the canyon reopened from the mudslides which covered parts of the highway with fifteen feet of rock and sludge.

"We know that the longer-term repairs will take time and that, as we battle new challenges to our infrastructure with climate change, alternative routes for the I-70 corridor become more urgent. Our administration is focused on the short, medium, and long term response and recovery from this incident.”

In their comments on the Westword Facebook posts on I-70, readers have plenty to say about both the long and short-term. Says James:
Twenty years building that road through Glenwood Canyon, now it is already falling apart, it's BS.
Notes Amy:
Republicans don't believe in repairing American roads. Recently, they have been very, very clear that they would rather let America crumble into ruin than make ultra-rich people pay their fair share of taxes.
Replies Tabitha: 
You mean the Democrats.. where were Bennett and Hick when they could have gotten the money with the infrastructure bill… that’s right… they were more worried about Cali getting the money! 
Responds Eric: 
Fuck the politics of it all. It's a major interstate. Call in the Guard or some more help and get the fucking thing done. In the end, it's all of us paying for it, so stop the bickering and get the fuckin thing fixed.
Counters Jon:
This road should be abandoned and rerouted. Stop throwing good tax dollars after bad.
And Doug concludes:
This was the last stretch of Interstate to be completed in the entire interstate highway system. Mostly due to environmental and technological challenges. I don’t understand why anyone would think this could be a “quick fix.”
Find the latest CDOT information on Glenwood Canyon here.

I support

Westword
Westword
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.
Support Us
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending News

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation