Glenwood Canyon Is Open...and So Is Discussion of This Stretch of I-70

“Our team has worked tirelessly to get Glenwood Canyon on I-70 opened as soon as possible, and we have made each minute count," said Governor Jared Polis in announcing the early opening. "I’m thrilled that we are delivering a few hours ahead of schedule. Every moment counts. I want to thank [CDOT Executive Director] Shoshana Lew for her leadership on this effort as CDOT has worked day and night to safely clear a path. It has been an all-hands-on-deck effort to get the canyon reopened from the mudslides which covered parts of the highway with fifteen feet of rock and sludge.
"We know that the longer-term repairs will take time and that, as we battle new challenges to our infrastructure with climate change, alternative routes for the I-70 corridor become more urgent. Our administration is focused on the short, medium, and long term response and recovery from this incident.”
In their comments on the Westword Facebook posts on I-70, readers have plenty to say about both the long and short-term. Says James:
Twenty years building that road through Glenwood Canyon, now it is already falling apart, it's BS.Notes Amy:
Republicans don't believe in repairing American roads. Recently, they have been very, very clear that they would rather let America crumble into ruin than make ultra-rich people pay their fair share of taxes.Replies Tabitha:
You mean the Democrats.. where were Bennett and Hick when they could have gotten the money with the infrastructure bill… that’s right… they were more worried about Cali getting the money!Responds Eric:
Fuck the politics of it all. It's a major interstate. Call in the Guard or some more help and get the fucking thing done. In the end, it's all of us paying for it, so stop the bickering and get the fuckin thing fixed.Counters Jon:
This road should be abandoned and rerouted. Stop throwing good tax dollars after bad.And Doug concludes:
This was the last stretch of Interstate to be completed in the entire interstate highway system. Mostly due to environmental and technological challenges. I don’t understand why anyone would think this could be a “quick fix.”Find the latest CDOT information on Glenwood Canyon here.