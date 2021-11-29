Support Us

Top Tweets About Drew Lock Sucking in Broncos' Win Over Chargers

November 29, 2021 7:43AM

Drew Lock letting Pat Surtain II know where to find the end zone in the Broncos' 28-13 win over the Los Angeles Charges on November 28.
Drew Lock letting Pat Surtain II know where to find the end zone in the Broncos' 28-13 win over the Los Angeles Charges on November 28.
The margin of the Denver Broncos' 28-13 home victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on November 28 suggests a dominating performance by the Orange and Blue crew, and defensively, it was. But there were plenty of scares along the way, most of them provided by QB Drew Lock, who, during his brief fill-in appearance for injured but still ambulatory starter Teddy Bridgewater, stunk like a fish market eight hours after all the ice melted. He fumbled, he was intercepted, and the closest he came to helping out was when he pointed toward the end zone during Pat Surtain II's pick-six, just in case the super-rookie forgot where it was.

It seems like a very long time ago that Lock and Bridgewater were part of the least suspenseful pre-season quarterback competition ever. There was never any real doubt that Bridgewater would win the day, yet his performances prior to Sunday hadn't succeeded in completely silencing Lock loyalists. Simply put, he's looked like Steady Teddy against subpar competition (such as the Jaguars, Jets and Giants), but thoroughly mediocre when facing strong squads such as the Baltimore Ravens. But when Bridgewater was knocked out of the latter contest with a concussion, Lock's efforts were infinitely worse.

This dynamic was repeated on Sunday, when Bridgewater limped off the field with a leg injury during the second quarter, with the Broncos ahead 7-0. Lock managed to complete a seven-yard pass to Noah Fant before coughing up the ball during a sack. Fortunately, Tim Patrick was able to recover it, and running backs Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams took over from there, with the latter reaching pay dirt via a nine-yard burst that followed a Lock incompletion. But the resulting 14-0 lead was cut in half after a Lock toss wound up in the mitts of safety Derwin James; the turnover led to a Chargers touchdown.

Broncos fans had seen this movie before, as had head coach Vic Fangio, who ordered a clearly hampered Bridgewater back onto the field to start the third quarter — and while he hardly looked like a world-beater, he managed to help manufacture a ten-play, eighty-yard fourth-quarter touchdown drive set up by Surtain, who'd grabbed an errant throw by Chargers hurler Justin Herbert. A few minutes later, Surtain's second snag of the day sealed the triumph.

The W left the Broncos at 6-5 and mathematically in the playoff hunt. Trouble is, Denver's still got to play the suddenly resurgent Kansas City Chiefs twice, including next Sunday, December 5 — and with more injuries to the Broncos' offensive line, the chances of Bridgewater getting hurt again are higher than anyone in Colorado would like, especially given the alternative. As DNVR's Andrew Mason points out, Bridgewater has thrown five interceptions in 339 attempts this season, for an average of one in every 67.8, while Lock has two in 28 attempts, or one every fourteen times he spins the pigskin.

No wonder Broncos Country on Twitter isn't exactly dazzled by Drew. Count down our picks for the twenty most memorable post-game tweets about Lock:

Number 20:
Number 19:
Number 18:
Number 17:
Number 16:
Number 15:
Number 14:
Number 13:
Number 12:
Number 11:
Number 10:
Number 9:
Number 8:
Number 7:
Number 6:
Number 5:
Number 4:
Number 3:
Number 2:
Number 1:
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.
Contact: Michael Roberts

