Top Tweets About Drew Lock Sucking in Broncos' Win Over Chargers

If we had to play a whole game with Drew lock we would be in trouble he has to go we need a real backup — Johnny Smoke (@JohnnySmoke3) November 29, 2021

what r u talking about. with the exception of peyton the broncos have only had variants of drew lock for like 20 years — Respected Overlord (@faxsnoprinter) November 29, 2021

It’s funny to see browns Twitter in the same place with baker that the broncos Twitter is in with drew lock. Once you understand both suck life will become so much easier — Carey (@careyteam) November 29, 2021

Please stop calling for Drew Lock every time they lose. You saw it. It isn't pretty. Stop. Also, fire fangio. — Eli Brookside (@accordingtoeli) November 29, 2021

The biggest win of the day was putting the Drew Lock fan boys to rest #Broncos — Denver Broncos 365 (@DailyBroncos) November 29, 2021

I cannot wait for the day that Drew Lock is no longer on the Denver Broncos tbh — chim ritchellsdick (@FlygodSZN) November 29, 2021

Drew Lock managed to fumble and throw an INT in his brief appearance.



And the @Broncos Kept him as the back up this year. #unseriousFranchise — Retired 7/12 (@pROBablyStewart) November 29, 2021

The unmatched, IMMACULATE vibes of the Broncos smoking a divisional rival, keeping their playoff hopes and the nightmarish Drew Lock discourse dying all at once!! pic.twitter.com/8DaZSkh3dX — Zach Segars (@Zach_Segars) November 29, 2021

After today... And prior games where Drew Lock has come in, it's clear that he is not the answer. I hope the @Broncos figure something out, cuz Teddy isn't the answer either — Joe Hamilton (@Hamilton7Joe) November 29, 2021

No matter how the Broncos finish this season, can we all agree that neither Teddy Bridgewater or Drew Lock can create enough offense to be a Super Bowl caliber team?



Improving the QB position has to priority number one for George Paton in the off-season. — Brian Preece (@bpreece24) November 29, 2021

Lock is so bad its almost kinda sad at this point. I think he has talent and could be a good QB. He needs a new coach and a new team. I'll forever say Shurmur and Fangio broke Drew Lock. #Broncos — MileHigh (@5280aMileHigh) November 29, 2021

Guess you've never heard of Drew Lock. — BuyuDev (@BuyuDev) November 29, 2021

All I’m saying is if drew lock plays good football in the 2nd quarter the Broncos wouldn’t have to put in an injured bridgewater. Time and time again he gets an opportunity and does nothing with it he’s not the guy! — Broncos network (@broncosvision) November 29, 2021

Drew Lock should never see the field again. Wow that was bad! 2nd play fumble? Just an awful pick too. He literally played like 15 plays and almost cost the @Broncos the game I’d play Rypien from here, place Lock on the practice squad. Are we done @jamesmerilatt ? — TrüDüin the Blüe (@dfblank22) November 29, 2021

“Why is Drew Lock not starting for the Broncos?”

*Check into game & Fumbles*

*Throws Int*

*Benched for injured Teddy* pic.twitter.com/dVqaXrMhji — Lamar Jackson fan (@nflmemery) November 29, 2021

Just so we're clear #BroncosCountry



Drew Lock has nothing to offer to this team and never has. We just needed to see a collective of 20 or less plays to get the idea that #Broncos cannot be safe with him starting. — My name is CO (@CesarOmarBTS) November 29, 2021

begging for drew lock how dare they — sblaze (@moneyveliabm) November 29, 2021

If it weren’t for Drew Lock, the Broncos would’ve held the Chargers to 6 points. — Luke Yañez (@LooBeezy) November 29, 2021

Drew Lock has just not been good in his 2 spot attempts this year. Maybe I was wrong. Maybe things are different if he gets the job and builds momentum. Who knows. Either way the Broncos need a QB next year. Doesn’t mean they can’t make a run this year. Let’s go Broncos! — Steven Kriz (@skrizPO) November 29, 2021