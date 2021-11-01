Broncos Country Tweets Angrier Than Ever Even After Win Over Washington

I love how even Broncos Twitter is like, "Yeah we suck, but at least we're only one of the worst teams in the league." — Changing days (@migratingchimp) November 1, 2021

#Broncos suck. It will be a bloodbath even if Dallas puts the waterboy in at QB. #Broncos can't beat a team with an interim head coach, backup QB, or nearly a no name team. They were trying their hardest to find a way to lose today, and they screwed that up. I feel like aLionsFan — Kelly Ros (@KellyRos1) November 1, 2021

Nope! It only confirmed what ever game has confirmed so far, or offense with Teddy sucks!! — Broncos_Stats (@Broncos_Stats) November 1, 2021

BAD: the problem is that our coaches suck. Our injuries mount because Greek has retired. Our fanbase seems to have been bitten by apathy and it's all coming down to a .500 season. AAAARGH! — Steve Walden (@stevewalden) November 1, 2021

Really bad man. Just went to the neighbors for Halloween drinks, everybody was “hey, the Broncos won right?!” I literally have no enthusiasm for this team and it’s coaches, feel like we’re frauds playing last place schedule drawing worst division in the NFC. And we still suck. — GrieseDogPhilly (@forsberg4ever) November 1, 2021

if your nfl team lost to the Denver Broncos this season then they must really suck! — buzzed lightyear (@UncleVic79) October 31, 2021

You suck buddy! Resign please — DRD (@DRD716323) October 31, 2021

This stupid win guarantee’s the staff stays….tired of the ineptitude of this coach staff!! They suck…. — Dan (@coparrothead86) October 31, 2021

2 awful teams. 1 sucked less than the other. Yet the Broncos wanted to suck more in the end. — BlahBlah99 (@Flex1979J) October 31, 2021

Broncos coaching SUCKS!!!! — d j archuleta (@desarch16) October 31, 2021

Fire the coaching staff. Release Teddy. Broncos fans have had enough. What an F'n joke. — Steve Gillis (@SteveGillis78) November 1, 2021

This offense fucking sucks — The Gambler (@sukmynutzzz) November 1, 2021

This team is a joke and an embarrassment. Especially on defense. How do you even tweet that. — Natalie Long (@Ndlong7) November 1, 2021

Now the Broncos coach out here making syphilis jokes. https://t.co/L8ylXXG1qb — Jay M. Thomas (@jay_m_thomas) October 31, 2021

I’m not even mad watching the broncos anymore. This coaching staff is a joke — Cory (@yroc_) October 31, 2021

Every side of the ball was awful. Least one is the defense that saved the game in the end. But man, Washington was moving the ball. They were getting stops. They literally had a shot till the end. Broncos needs major changes. A lot. — BlahBlah99 (@Flex1979J) November 1, 2021

The Broncos have games against the Lions and Eagles at home, which theoretically they could win. The Eagles game is probably a toss-up.



Does anyone else see another potential win on the schedule? I sure don't. Don't let the .500 record fool you. This is still an awful team. — David Mann (@MIZ_DBH) November 1, 2021

Worse than awful… at least we got a W… barely #broncos https://t.co/FYr2cFK8jU — Brandi L Zabsonre (Harvey) (@BrandiLZabs) October 31, 2021

Broncos win, but wow…. that was an awful game…. — Zach Lazarus (@Zlazarus98) October 31, 2021

So Happy to see that the @Broncos defeated @WashingtonNFL 17-10 today, Great Win Boys Finally Back in the Win column, Now time to build off that W #BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/TlywnNuhF5 — Ricky Mundorff 🇨🇦 (@Rick0424) November 1, 2021