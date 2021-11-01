Support Us

Broncos Country Tweets Angrier Than Ever Even After Win Over Washington

November 1, 2021 8:19AM

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio looks more confused about the team's latest victory than fans seem to be.
How mad are the citizens of Broncos Country about the sorry state of their favorite NFL team? So mad that even after Denver broke a four-game losing streak by defeating the Washington Football Team 17-10 on Halloween, scads of them responded by anger-tweeting about the squad's deficiencies rather than celebrating the victory.

And who can blame them? Even the Broncos' official Twitter account struck an apologetic tone after the final whistle blew, pairing a graphic dominated by the final score with the phrase "A win's a win!"

Maybe so — but this one felt like the opposite of a triumph. Denver had to scratch and claw to defeat the WFT, helmed by a second-string quarterback, Taylor Heinicke, who will only get into the Hall of Fame if he buys a ticket. The Teddy Bridgewater-led offense was about as explosive as a sparkler left out in the rain, and the defense allowed Heinicke to tie the game in the third quarter by way of a ten-play, 94-play drive that saw the squad both bending and breaking. If it weren't for two blocked field goals courtesy of the Broncos' much-maligned special teams unit, the game could easily have gone the other way.

Moreover, the Broncos' injury situation, which was already so bad that fans can be forgiven for wondering if the training staff has a collective case of Munchausen by Proxy, got even worse after defensive back Bryce Callahan and left tackle Garett "Holds" Bolles limped off the field. At this point, the next "Scam Likely" phone call you receive may actually be head coach Vic Fangio wondering if you're available to suit up against the Dallas Cowboys next Sunday, November 7.

The Cowboys could also have a backup quarterback under center on that date: Starter Dak Prescott was on the sidelines watching as his fill-in, the unheralded Cooper Rush, managed to help Dallas defeat the Minnesota Vikings 20-16 on Sunday Night Football; his return to action remains uncertain. But plenty of Broncos fans still calling for the head of Fangio, offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur and anyone else responsible for the depressing decline of a once-great franchise are expecting disaster no matter who's calling signals for America's Team.

There are exceptions, however. Nineteen of the twenty tweets below vary from sad to livid, but the last one sees the glass as half full.

Number 20:
Number 19:
Number 18:
Number 17:
Number 16:
Number 15:
Number 14:
Number 13:
Number 12:
Number 11:
Number 10:
Number 9:
 Number 8:
Number 7:
Number 6:
Number 5:
Number 4:
Number 3:
Number 2:
Number 1:
