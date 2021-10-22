Top F-Bomb Tweets About Broncos Sucking Versus Browns

Variations on a certain word that begins with that sound were used frequently by Denver Broncos fans during and after the franchise's desultory 17-14 loss to the Cleveland Browns on the October 21 broadcast of Thursday Night Football. Indeed, many of the tweets about this latest humiliation, which was compounded by the disaster being aired on national television, proved so profane that even Sarah Silverman might balk at saying them aloud.
For the second consecutive game, the now 3-4 Broncos faced an opponent in disarray. On October 17, the rival was the Las Vegas Raiders, whose head coach, Jon Gruden, had just resigned amid a scandal over racist, misogynistic and homophobic emails. And last night, Cleveland was a mess owing to an injury that sidelined starting quarterback Baker Mayfield. His lack of availability meant the start would go with Case Keenum, known by Denver fans as the signal-caller who was supposed to turn the squad around in 2018 before flopping big time. Given that monster running back Nick Chubb was hurt, too, and its defense had given up 84 points in the previous two games, the Browns should have been easy pickings for any competent NFL outfit.
Right now, however, the list of such teams doesn't include the Broncos. Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater played despite the pummeling he took from the Raiders, which left him with a pronounced limp — but even if he'd been at 100 percent, he was clearly overmatched. Like Keenum, he's a game manager who can only throw the ball deep if he winds up like Max Scherzer, yet offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur keeps asking him to do so, with ultra-erratic results. Meanwhile, Denver's offensive line is the equivalent of a bar-room door that lets anyone and everyone push straight through, including Cleveland's Myles Garrett, who raced into the backfield so many times during the contest that tackle Garett Bolles probably has windburn this morning.
Meanwhile, Denver's supposedly stout defense, assembled by HC Vic Fangio, allowed unheralded rusher D'Ernest Johnson, subbing for Chubb, to collect 146 yards on 22 carries before and after Von Miller hobbled to the locker room with a wonky ankle. The unit's inability to neutralize him was most evident during the final minutes of the game, when the Broncos needed a stop in order to make a last-chance bid for victory, but repeatedly failed to do so.
Following the final whistle, Broncos Country took to social media to demand the ouster of Fangio and Shurmur — again. But this pair may stick around for a while anyway, since the rest of the coaching staff is so inept that interim leaders may be impossible to find. And so hopeless tweeters had no recourse other than to let the obscenities fly.
Count down our picks for the twenty nastiest post-game tweets, capped by arguably the most adorable Broncos tweet to ever contain an F-bomb.
Number 20:
Fangio get the fuck out of our organisation— Lauren Richier (@ldrichier) October 22, 2021
Number 19:
The BRONCOS went— Mason Guevara (@MasonGuevara) October 22, 2021
From 3-0 to 3-4.
Fuck.
Number 18:
@Broncos I’m done with this team done buying gear, done wasting sundays watching games. Fuck this team until they fix this shit. Coaching staff is trash, bridgewater is trash. Fuck em.— johnparker (@misfitz21) October 22, 2021
Number 17:
I said this an hour before watching Dune. Fuck Teddy Bridgewater. Fuck Vic Fangio. Fuck Pat Shurmur.— Gil Garcia (@GILx87) October 22, 2021
Dune, however was the opposite of the Denver Broncos. That film was incredible! pic.twitter.com/lsY33esTEA
Number 16:
Fuck the Broncos— (@OTF__Chriss) October 22, 2021
Number 15:
Broncos are so bad bro, pls Satan drag me straight to hell, don’t pass GO, don’t collect $200 type shit, just fuck me up!!!— Vicuña Durag (@DiegoRobot7) October 22, 2021
Number 14:
My anger about the Broncos is mainly rooted in the fact that i know that the only players worth a fuck that we have, their contracts end this year. So we are at square zero after this season thanks to mr fangio. Fuck you so much if von leaves— Teddy Bridgewater Stan Account (@johnlelway) October 22, 2021
Number 13:
Fuck bro I’d like to officially welcome the Broncos to the tough part of the schedule the first 3 teams were trash! #BoltUp— C_Money949 (@ChaseMoney949) October 22, 2021
Number 12:
Also fuck the broncos defense , can’t even stop a bus at a bus stop— Andres Vergara (@Vergara_Andress) October 22, 2021
Number 11:
FUCK the Broncos https://t.co/GplXKG5fx9— Smoklahoma (@Smoklahoma2) October 22, 2021
Number 10:
Fuck it, Broncos to the moon with Bezos!!!— Dazed and Confused (@DiRT__COBAiN) October 22, 2021
Number 9:
100%— RM Lindsay (@RMLindsay23) October 22, 2021
I've been here about 5 yrs and, occasionally, folks who don't know me will ask if I'm a Broncos fan now.
I smile and say quite nicely "Fuck no. Never."
My grudge is deep seated. I was 6yrs old watching the Drive and it's held since then
Number 8:
Fuck it 4-13— $hooterMcGavin (@FMFxMcGavin9) October 22, 2021
Number 7:
I wanna beat the piss out that old man fangio so bad I spend all year waiting on these fucks and these just don’t care taht there running a nfl team it’s so sad they let a great defense and team with weapons play like this and set them up to get hurt— Moe Bridgewater (@broncos2thebone) October 22, 2021
Number 6:
fuck the denver broncos. fuck you.— ethan (@emanmf5) October 22, 2021
Number 5:
Good Loss Broncos …… what the fuck … bums pic.twitter.com/w38QSKz8iy— The Creepsy King (@CTFUCreep) October 22, 2021
Number 4:
Fuck!! #FIREFANGIO @Broncos #Broncoscountry everybody saw that all the fucking off-season.— Mario Velasquez (@mavs_07) October 22, 2021
Number 3:
fuck the Broncos, i’m done with this team. who should i root for now? lmk.— c (@chncexx) October 22, 2021
Number 2:
@Broncos holy fuck you guys are terrible— Angel Gomez (@AngelFromTheD) October 22, 2021
Number 1:
I suck at tweeting but god damnit I make adorable humans. Also fuck the Broncos. #twinning pic.twitter.com/tge0lS9aaX— VeggieDudeMHK (@DudeMhk) October 22, 2021