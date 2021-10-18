Who Broncos Fans on Twitter Want Canned After Raiders Debacle

Guess what? The Broncos fell 34-24 to the Raiders and interim coach Rich Bisaccia in a game that wasn't as close as the final score indicates. And now, Denver fans on Twitter are baying for the heads of Fangio and Shurmur, as well as a few others, even as the overmatched players are preparing for a three-game road swing that begins on Thursday, October 21, when the Cleveland Browns will have a chance to humiliate them on national television.
Dismissing this response as a knee-jerk reaction would be to ignore the miserable performances of Fangio and Shurmur yesterday.
Fangio has been touted as a defensive mastermind, but his D-line hasn't put any significant pressure on quarterbacks since the Broncos polished off the three cupcakes (the New York Giants, the Jacksonville Jaguars and the New York Jets) at the top of their schedule. That continued on October 16, when Raiders QB Derek Carr could have finished a blunt during the time he had to throw on most plays; the only two sacks the Broncos registered were by secondary members (Kareem Jackson and Bryce Callahan) on the sort of blitzes Fangio doesn't like to call. His utterly inept in-game coaching was epitomized by his decision to challenge two second-half calls despite plentiful video evidence that his gripes would be rejected. When they were, the Broncos had to surrender two of their three time-outs, which would have fatally wounded a comeback effort had one been even remotely in the realm of possibility.
Shurmur, meanwhile, continued his habit of calling the absolute dumbest plays at the worst conceivable times, with the most frustrating examples involving his repeated orders for signal-caller Teddy Bridgewater to throw deep. At this stage in Bridgewater's career, he doesn't have the arm strength to launch bombs with any degree of accuracy, and he takes so long winding up that it gives defenders more crucial opportunities to pummel him. As a result, supposedly Steady Teddy missed connecting on one ill-advised mega-hurl after another en route to being sacked five times, hit seventeen times, being intercepted three times and fumbling once.
No wonder Broncos loyalists are demanding the scalps of Fangio and Shurmur. But plenty of them doubt new general manager George Paton will do the deed, in part because they think that team executive John Elway, who hired Fangio, is still in charge behind the scenes amid a power vacuum created by Denver's ongoing ownership clusterfuck.
All signs point to the situation getting worse before it improves — and given how bad things are now, what with a slew of defensive injuries and tight end Noah Fant's sudden emergence as someone even likelier to earn a holding penalty than Garett Bolles, that would be a real achievement. Continue to count down our twenty picks for the most memorable post-game tweets.
Number 20:
How it feels to be a #Broncos fan #BroncosCountry @Broncos P.S. fire Shurmur and Fangio already pic.twitter.com/7eCdwbseHK— Gregg Silliman (@GreggSilliman) October 17, 2021
Number 19:
@johnelway @Broncos 7years, we as fans have had to endure the worst football in the history of Broncos Football! #patbowlan would not toleralte this and would never let it have gotten to this level of dumpster fire! Fangio and Shurmur MUST GO NOW!! & maybe we make post season— Bobby Fleming (@thicksmoke702) October 18, 2021
Number 18:
Time to fire Fangio for a HC with a offense background. #Broncos— Randy D (@RabidRandy) October 18, 2021
Number 17:
Can’t be fixed with this coaching staff. Excuse after excuse as to why they can’t get it done. Fire Fangio and Shurmer now. Wasting time with these two in charge. So much for Fangio being some defensive guru. His D is getting lit up.— Coach Gilbert (@coachrob16) October 18, 2021
Number 16:
You want to fire Fangio? Great!— TK (@TKeck44) October 18, 2021
Who's going to take over?
Shurmur? LOL for obvious reasons.
Donatell? Denver's defense is on pace to give up 40+ next game.
McMahon? Worst special teams--outside of McMoney--in the NFL.
Don't mind losing as much as not competing.#Broncos
Number 15:
Fire Fangio and Pat— #LongLiveDaMob (@_Drewskiee) October 18, 2021
Number 14:
Yes it does start with ownership then down. When Pat Bowlen was still running The Broncos had more Super Bowls than losing seasons 3-2. Now since his passing Denver is a DUMPSTER FIRE. Vance Joseph and now Fangio = really??? Bad choices by Elway.— Noel Kapela (@noel44496173) October 18, 2021
Number 13:
@Broncos fire Shurmer and Fangio. This is embarrassing! What happened to pride and tradition? Shanny deserved better!— ChillNRelaxed (@ChillNRelaxed) October 18, 2021
Number 12:
Fire Vic fangio and Pat shurmer don’t even understand how both are even employed— ike johnson (@idkwhatthisisW) October 18, 2021
Number 11:
If the Broncos dont fire Vic Fangio and Pat Shurmur by Tomorrow then all hope is lost. Unless GP game plan Is tank for top 5 pick (witch doesn't work) then no point in keeping them— Jeff Dell (@j_dell33) October 18, 2021
Number 10:
@Broncos Fire Fangio is trending! When is enough enough? 6 effin years!— D~ (@xnb73) October 18, 2021
Number 9:
#Broncos will likely lose on Thursday at Cleveland, which will present the perfect opportunity to fire Fangio. But the team doesn’t have an owner, so…..— Lance Britton (@Lance_Britton) October 18, 2021
Number 8:
For those calling for #VicFangio’s head, just remember that his replacement would be hired by the same guy who hired Fangio and Vance Joseph.— Ingmar Jodorowski (@IJodorowski) October 17, 2021
If the #Broncos want to improve, they need to fire Elway because he is still pulling the GM’s strings.
Number 7:
Broncos should fire Vic Fangio... Problem is then Pat Shurmer will likely be the acting HC, and that is worse.— THE Ram U (@CSURamT) October 17, 2021
Number 6:
After the #Browns loss this upcoming THU, #Broncos should do the following:— My name is CO (@CesarOmarBTS) October 17, 2021
1-Start Lock the rest of the way just for the benefit of confirmation that there are no QBs.
2-Fire Shurmur.
3-If/When we lose in a row, fire Fangio.
4-Start lining up buyers #Bowlen fam.
Number 5:
Please fire vic fangio and pat shurmur we clearly fucking suck @Broncos— Jorden (@JordenKline) October 17, 2021
Number 4:
I thought the whole point of starting Teddy was he won’t turn the ball over. He has 4 today.— Craig Rhoades (@CraigRhoades92) October 17, 2021
Broncos have the highest paid secondary and have been shredded for 3 weeks.
Fire Shurmur. Fire Fangio. Draft a QB in the 1st round next year.
Number 3:
Since the Broncos seem unwilling to fire Fangio before the season is over, would firing Pat Schumur at least send a signal that things must change? @VicLombardi #BroncosCountry— Phil Munsterman (@pmunsterman) October 17, 2021
Number 2:
The Denver Broncos and everyone associated to the franchise should be completely humiliated by what was put on the field today. Fire Fangio before he is out of the building. Disgusting— Jerry Byrd (@JerryByrde) October 17, 2021
Number 1:
broncos need to fire fangio yesterday, man— reo (@reoisrad) October 17, 2021