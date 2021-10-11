Top Broncos Fan Tweets About Firing Vic Fangio After Steelers Debacle

Fangio,Shurmur, McMahon and Donatell need to be fired at the end of the season period! pic.twitter.com/WolMnLngFV — puppygurl (@TBeitscher) October 10, 2021

@redwardsradio @AllbrightNFL I went into this season thinking if Fangio was fired he got scapegoated… these last two games he’s earning it… Yeesh. — Keenan Mumma (@hoosiermumma) October 10, 2021

When does Fangio get fired? They are awful. 3-0 start was a mirage. — Larry T (@45isajackhole) October 10, 2021

Bet Update: First Head Coach to be fired



Hot Seat rankings from 0-10



Mike Zimmer (2-3)

Matt Nagy (3-2)

Vic Fangio (3-2)

Zac Taylor (3-2)

Mike McCarthy (4-1) — PowerTrip $BETZ (@PowerTripBets) October 11, 2021

Power2Play Sports poll question: What's more likely to happen for first for the Broncos this season?



Fangio fired, Shurmur fired, Lock to replace Teddy at starting QB OR the Broncos get things back on track?



Vote online at https://t.co/gMHYdWUxi7 — Brady Hull (@Hullshow) October 11, 2021

Fangio, Shurmur, and rest need to be fired, and right quick. — James Ross (@JamesRo12404296) October 11, 2021

Because Fangio needed to win in September to save his job. Now he needs to be fired. https://t.co/8fe94wOecM — Randy S Schwimmer (@randyschwimmer7) October 11, 2021

Fangio will be fired, Brian Daboll head coach in 22 — you know who i am (@closeontime) October 11, 2021

How many more do they have to lose in a row to get Fangio fired during the season. And try to wake up from this nightmare @1043TheFan @jamesmerilatt @MikeEvans1043 — Miltonious (@leroymilburn510) October 11, 2021

Vic Fangio really getting fired after this season pic.twitter.com/uJzDOZWaut — matt (@Lemonwinner) October 10, 2021

Yep can’t wait til fangio is fired — K - Bones Hyland Stan (@SURTAINBRONCOS) October 10, 2021

Denver needs a whole new coaching staff. Offense and defense. Move Fangio to DC even and ill be happy but McMahon and Shurmer need to be fired — Demon King スケッチ (@SketchyySan) October 10, 2021

Fangio misses the playoffs and he for sure getting replaced. Not rooting for the coach to be fired, but it would be completely justified if it happened. Paton will bring in his own handpicked staff. — Brooks (@KingBrooks6) October 10, 2021

Can’t wait till fangio fired and shumer — Vision (@Visiondary) October 10, 2021

Fangio is worthless. He’ll be fired and the Broncos will need to find a QB for the 7 season in a row. — Vinny (@IamVinnyG) October 10, 2021

Broncos making it a game doesn’t change the fact that the whole coaching staff needs to be fired by the way.



Fangio hired all the wrong people, and he can’t coach discipline properly — Most Palone (@moisht_toast) October 10, 2021

So when is Fangio going to be fired?



As long as he is there, this team will have a losing record.... — No nonsence (@nsbb2011) October 10, 2021

Why doesn't someone from the Denver press have the balls to straight up ask Vic Fangio why Pat Shurmer hasn't been fired!.. — Gregory Pape (@GregoryPape7) October 10, 2021

Not until Shurmer, Fangio and McMahon are fired — Dan Pike (@DanPike10) October 10, 2021

Fangio getting fired today pic.twitter.com/9J42NL0EPf — K (@HoodieChubb) October 10, 2021





