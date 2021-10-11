Top Broncos Fan Tweets About Firing Vic Fangio After Steelers Debacle

This time around, though, a number of tweets celebrate the sacking as if it had already happened, even as Fangio is beginning to climb betting-site rosters of coaches whose seats are the hottest.
Since the national media definitely didn't take the Broncos seriously as a contender even after the team's strong start, the hype in advance of Sunday's contest focused on the Steelers and whether Big Ben, who has looked awful of late, was ready to have a fork stuck into him. Still, the Steelers have one of the best home-field advantages in the NFL, not to mention a coach, Mike Tomlin, who's rightly lionized for his ability to get the best out of bad situations.
But it went bad fast for Denver. The Broncos gave up a fifty-yard bomb from Roethlisberger to Diontae Johnson within the first three minutes after the starting whistle, and that turned out to be a gruesome sign of things to come. Denver's defense surrendered another ten points in the first half, when the offense, helmed by a back-from-concussion-protocol Teddy Bridgewater, managed just two field goals, with the second coming after a humiliating lapse in thinking. Following a 49-yard run to the Steelers' two, Javonte Williams celebrated so energetically that he earned a five-yard penalty — and the Broncos then failed to push the ball into the end zone.
By the end of the third quarter, Denver was behind 24-6, but to his credit, Bridgewater didn't wave the flag of surrender. He led the squad on two fourth-quarter TD drives and had a chance to tie the game in the waning seconds before throwing a pick to Pittsburgh's James Pierre.
Despite this final rush of excitement, the loss was well-deserved, in part because of deficiencies in the Denver D, supposedly Fangio's area of specialty. When the Broncos failed to get pressure on the Ravens' Lamar Jackson, the best running signal caller in the league, no one was surprised, At this stage in Roethlisberger's career, though, he's slightly less mobile than the Rock of Gibraltar, yet he was only sacked once, by Malik Reed — and even a depleted Roethlisberger can be lethal if he's given a generous amount of time to throw. Plus, the Broncos made plenty of inexplicable scheme errors, like having Von Miller guard wide receiver Chase Claypool on a play that wound up netting the Steelers 59 yards.
No wonder fans are calling for the heads of Fangio, Shurmur, special teams coordinator Tom McMahon and pretty much anyone else responsible for yet another dispiriting performance — and if the Broncos lose to the Las Vegas Raiders next Sunday, expect the cries to grow even louder. Here are our picks for the twenty most memorable tweets.
Number 20:
Number 19:
Number 18:
Number 17:
Bet Update: First Head Coach to be fired— PowerTrip $BETZ (@PowerTripBets) October 11, 2021
Hot Seat rankings from 0-10
Mike Zimmer (2-3)
Matt Nagy (3-2)
Vic Fangio (3-2)
Zac Taylor (3-2)
Mike McCarthy (4-1)
Number 16:
Power2Play Sports poll question: What's more likely to happen for first for the Broncos this season?— Brady Hull (@Hullshow) October 11, 2021
Fangio fired, Shurmur fired, Lock to replace Teddy at starting QB OR the Broncos get things back on track?
Vote online at https://t.co/gMHYdWUxi7
Number 15:
Number 14:
Number 13:
Number 12:
Number 11:
Vic Fangio really getting fired after this season pic.twitter.com/uJzDOZWaut— matt (@Lemonwinner) October 10, 2021
Number 10:
Number 9:
Denver needs a whole new coaching staff. Offense and defense. Move Fangio to DC even and ill be happy but McMahon and Shurmer need to be fired— Demon King スケッチ (@SketchyySan) October 10, 2021
Number 8:
Fangio misses the playoffs and he for sure getting replaced. Not rooting for the coach to be fired, but it would be completely justified if it happened. Paton will bring in his own handpicked staff.— Brooks (@KingBrooks6) October 10, 2021
Number 7:
Number 6:
Number 5:
Broncos making it a game doesn’t change the fact that the whole coaching staff needs to be fired by the way.— Most Palone (@moisht_toast) October 10, 2021
Fangio hired all the wrong people, and he can’t coach discipline properly
Number 4:
As long as he is there, this team will have a losing record....
Number 3:
Number 2:
Number 1:
Fangio getting fired today pic.twitter.com/9J42NL0EPf— K (@HoodieChubb) October 10, 2021