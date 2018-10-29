Broncos Fans' Tim Tebow Tweets After Latest Loss to Chiefs

If the National Football League counted moral victories, your Denver Broncos would be looking good right now. But in real life, the Broncos' 30-23 defeat by the far superior Kansas City Chiefs on October 28 was the squad's fifth loss column entry in eight attempts, and fans on Twitter have grown so desperate that many are looking back fondly on the Tim Tebow era.
It's easy to understand why. The free-agent signing of Case Keenum during the off-season was supposed to cure the Broncos' quarterback ills. But instead of building on his impressive campaign with the Minnesota Vikings last year, Keenum has proven to be ordinary, at best — except when it comes to throwing interceptions, at which he's definitely excelling, as evidenced by KC's Kendall Fuller nabbing of a misbegotten flea-flicker during yesterday's contest. And that's not to mention the Dee Ford strip sack that led to another turnover.
Yes, Keenum led Denver to a 7-0 first-quarter lead in part because of a long rainbow to Emmanuel Sanders. But the team quickly gave up the advantage, which has become a habit lately, and while Keenum showed scattered moments of competence thereafter, the brilliance of Chiefs hurler Patrick Mahomes made it clear just how low Case's ceiling actually is.
Hence the Tebow references on Twitter. Some of the messages merely use Timmy as a point of comparison to highlight Keenum's mediocrity. But others seem to sincerely call for the return of the former Heisman Trophy winner, who was jettisoned by the Broncos way back in 2012, two Super Bowl appearances and one Peyton Manning ago, and has since moved on from his NFL pursuits to take a similarly misbegotten shot at becoming a Major League Baseball player.
Then again, a certain amount of Tebow nostalgia in Denver makes sense. When the current team doesn't have a prayer, why not call on the Chosen One?
Count down our picks for the most memorable Tebow-related game tweets below.
The #Broncos are 3-5 for the ninth time in franchise history. The only other 3-5 team that made the playoffs was the 2011 squad quarterbacked by Tim Tebow.— Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) October 29, 2018
boo hoo, tooo bad Tim tebow isn't throwing him the ball anymore!— Trevor Holler (@HOLLER2323) October 29, 2018
Tebow time seriously! Smh.....— Linda Barrett (@Bblinda926) October 28, 2018
Josh McDaniels still has more wins than Vance Joseph as a Broncos head coach. Josh McDaniels, everyone. The same guy who drafted Tebow and got caught filming an opponent's practice. #DENvsKC— Matt (@andstillsports) October 28, 2018
Seriously bring back the Tebow offense Keenum should throw no more than 10 times a game— Calvin Vesco (@jcalvinvesco) October 28, 2018
Bruh why Broncos only had two cold QBs EVER. Elway and Manning were on some legend shit but at least give us somebody better than Tebow’s doofy ass— reezy (@reezybeats) October 28, 2018
2 and 23 and you run it....3 and 9 and Keenum still sucks!!! I have no idea why this guy is our starting QB. I can't tell you the last time I have been as frustrated watching the Broncos as this entire season. It was more fun watching Tebow! Pocket awareness=0— Tim Brunson (@tbrunson01) October 28, 2018
Tim Tebow > Case Keenum— BDG (@BDG_aKa_TknuckS) October 28, 2018
Keenum is a scrub dawg, bring Tebow back— Gerardo (@LaceddUp_23) October 28, 2018
Tebow was still more fun to watch than Keenum. Kyle Orton 2.0— Tim Brunson (@tbrunson01) October 28, 2018
C'mon we saw Tebow's throws. But Case throws too high @ all the wrong times— Hells Kells (@ilovetalib) October 28, 2018
You baffle me with your stupidity. I do not defend every move made by Elway. But you are a moron. PM was a huge risk. We signed him not knowing if he could even throw the ball. So chill with your "it was all Mannings decision". Many fans hated getting rid of Tebow for Manning.— John Zeigler (@John_Zeigler89) October 28, 2018
Remember when Tebow beat the #Chiefs in KC and completed only 2 passes?? It can be done— Spencer Bruce (@SpencerBruce8) October 28, 2018
7 straight against the Donkeys. I’ll take it. Where’s Tebow when they need him? #chiefs pic.twitter.com/jyDbBydCjb— Jordan Stithem (@JStit_ATC) October 28, 2018
That could've been Tebow, but Denver....— Jimmy Gatz (@JustCallMeMetz) October 29, 2018
Demayrius Thomas is an under the radar guy, dude been in Denver since Tebow— 5 W’s?!?! and hamstrings (@RedNationBlogga) October 28, 2018
Joe Biggs... just saw that you were a Gator fan. Are you a Tebow guy? I miss Tim. I'm a Bronco fan and I don't think he was given a fair shot in the NFL. They blackballed him over his Christianity.— Jeremy Smith (@OathQeeper) October 29, 2018
Tebow Bronco games— SayItOutLoud (@RealTT2020) October 28, 2018
were amazing!
pic.twitter.com/8UpmhRWJxS
