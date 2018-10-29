Broncos Fans' Tim Tebow Tweets After Latest Loss to Chiefs

Should it really be Tebow time again?

If the National Football League counted moral victories, your Denver Broncos would be looking good right now. But in real life, the Broncos' 30-23 defeat by the far superior Kansas City Chiefs on October 28 was the squad's fifth loss column entry in eight attempts, and fans on Twitter have grown so desperate that many are looking back fondly on the Tim Tebow era.

It's easy to understand why. The free-agent signing of Case Keenum during the off-season was supposed to cure the Broncos' quarterback ills. But instead of building on his impressive campaign with the Minnesota Vikings last year, Keenum has proven to be ordinary, at best — except when it comes to throwing interceptions, at which he's definitely excelling, as evidenced by KC's Kendall Fuller nabbing of a misbegotten flea-flicker during yesterday's contest. And that's not to mention the Dee Ford strip sack that led to another turnover.