Broncos' Loss to 49ers Reaction: Mom Wants Vance Joseph Fired for Xmas

The photo tweeted out by John Elway after the 2017 hiring of Vance Joseph as head coach of the Denver Broncos.

Thanks to a three-game winning streak in the lead-up to yesterday's contest, most Denver Broncos fans had given a rest to calls for the head of embattled head coach Vance Joseph. But after a 20-14 loss to the woeful San Francisco 49ers, who'd racked up a 2-10 record prior to December 9, such suggestions have turned into a full-throated cry that's echoing across the Twitter-verse.

The Broncos knew that their best chance of making the playoffs after climbing back to .500 was to run the table and win all of their remaining games. And even though the squad saw two of its best players, Emmanuel Sanders and Chris Harris Jr., shelved by injuries over the past week or so, the 49ers were in even worse shape on that front; iffy second-string quarterback Nick Mullens was pushed into the spotlight after starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo tore his ACL earlier in the season.