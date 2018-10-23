Broncos Backup Quarterback Chad Kelly in Legal Trouble...Again

Broncos backup quarterback Chad Kelly got himself into legal trouble today, Tuesday, October 23.

Englewood police arrested Kelly early this morning on a first-degree criminal trespassing charge. According to the Englewood Police Department, at approximately 1:17 a.m., officers responded to an address on the 3200 block of South Lincoln Street regarding "a male standing outside a residence." The release points out that while officers were responding, "they received information that the male was now inside the residence."

According to the arrest affidavit, Nancy Lozano, the house's resident, was sitting on a couch with her child when Kelly entered the residence uninvited, then sat down on the couch and began "mumbling incoherently."

Lozano called out to the other person in the house, Marco Torres, who, upon seeing Kelly, chased him outside and whacked him on the upper back with a vacuum tube.

When officers received word that Kelly had been chased out, they began searching the area and located him inside a black SUV near the Gothic Theatre. At the time of Kelly's arrest, some fellow Broncos were attending a Halloween party inside the Gothic; it's unclear whether Kelly had been at the party earlier.

TMZ, which reported that Von Miller hosted the shindig, depicted it as "cocaine-themed." However, Nicki Jhabvala, a Broncos beat writer for The Athletic, disputed that claim in a tweet: "It was not a cocaine-themed party. The theme was the wild west. Two players dressed as Tyrone Biggums, a Dave Chappelle character, and Bobby Brown."

Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. also took issue with TMZ's characterization:

Lmao y’all gotta stop with Fake news . Cowboy western theme party and We have done this since I’ve been here . — Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisJr) October 23, 2018

Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders dressed as Tyrone Biggums, a crack addict and one of the best characters in Chappelle's Show history, while cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones dressed as Boba Fett, who rubbed shoulders with some of the baddest individuals in the Star Wars galaxy but definitely didn't do blow.

Following his arrest, Kelly was transported to Arapahoe County Jail, where he was booked on a first-degree criminal trespassing charge and later released after posting a $2,500 bond. He'll appear in court tomorrow, October 24.

Kelly is hardly the first Bronco to be arrested. Still, the team isn't happy about its second-year quarterback's situation. The organization released the following statement: "We are disappointed that Chad Kelly was arrested early this morning. Our organization has been in contact with Chad, and we are in the process of gathering more information."

But Kelly has a history of getting into trouble.

In April 2014, he was kicked off of Clemson University's football team for "conduct detrimental to the team." Kelly then played one year of football for a community college and in December 2014 transferred to the University of Mississippi.

Not long after committing to Ole Miss, Kelly was arrested for punching a bouncer and scuffling with police officers outside of a nightclub in Buffalo, New York. He ended up accepting a plea deal and avoided any jail time for the episode. He also stayed on the team and went on to serve as its starting quarterback.

Kelly's college career ended prematurely because of a knee injury. The injury, plus Kelly's behavioral and legal issues, led many NFL teams to remove him from their draft boards. It wasn't until the last pick in the 2017 NFL Draft that the Broncos chose him, earning him the title of Mr. Irrelevant.

Despite the unfortunate nickname, sports pundits have been impressed by the strides Kelly has made. Some, like former Broncos wide receiver and current co-host of 104.3/The Fan Brandon Stokely, were even calling for Kelly to replace struggling starting quarterback Case Keenum.

It was a natural suggestion. After all, Kelly, nephew of Hall of Fame Bills quarterback Jim Kelly, does have quarterback genes. But today's news throws his future with the Broncos into question, to say the least.