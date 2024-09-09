The Challenges of Preventing and Tracking Suicides Among Denver Homeless

click to enlarge Joe Henry, a homeless handyman, committed suicide on August 22 after losing his job at the Brown Palace and fearing he had no way out of homelessness. Bennito L. Kelty



Looking at both housed and homeless residents, Colorado had about 1,300 suicides in 2023, including more than 160 in Denver County. El Paso County was the only county with more that year, with about 200 recorded suicides, according to theCDPHE

Through the first six months of 2024, eight people experiencing homelessness committed suicide in Denver, according to the city's Medical Examiner's Office (OME). That's a slight increase from all of last year, when the city reported seven homeless suicides. In 2018, nine homeless Denver residents committed suicide, and that number climbed from thirteen in 2019 to sixteen in 2020. It has been dropping since then, however, with twelve such suicides in 2021 and ten in 2022, according to the OME.



"I think people experiencing homelessness do have barriers in getting access to crisis services. The first is having a phone and knowing who to call," she says. "While 988 is a great resource, you have to know it is available in order to call it, and to my knowledge, there has not been a targeted education or marketing effort to people experiencing homelessness."

