$3 Beers at Coors Field: Not a myth!

Enjoy Coors Field's timeless look with a few cheap beers before first pitch.

A report from NJ.bet, an online betting website, ranked the Colorado Rockies and Coors Field as having the cheapest beer in all of baseball at $3 a pop, leading many Denverites to scoff at the astonishing claim.

Turns out it’s true, but there’s a catch.

Every game before the scheduled first pitch, fans visiting the Rooftop deck and Coors Light Silver Bullet Bar in right field are able to buy twelve-ounce drafts of Coors and Coors Light for $3 each.

As soon as the scheduled first pitch time passes, regardless of whether the first pitch is actually thrown, the beer deal is over. But there’s a silver lining to the cheap silver bullets: Fans can get into the Rooftop bars and restaurants two hours prior to first pitch, and the “Batting Practice specials” on beer are available the entire time, according to the Rockies’ website.

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Westword has had several firsthand looks at these discounted beers during Rockies games, and can confirm that they are indeed $3 and readily available at the Coors Light Silver Bullet Bar.

And during select Monday games this season, you can get more than $3 beers. According to the Rockies, the Monday Mile High Value Play — available during night games on June 29, July 20, Aug. 3, Aug. 30 and Sept. 15 — includes $18 lower level tickets and a buy one, get one free promotion for hot dogs at concession stands.

This article was originally published on April 18, 2023, and has been updated.