Vegetation Citations Are Growing Like Weeds in Denver

“People were saying their whole block was getting notices,” Hoffman tells Westword, adding that something seemed off about the deluge of citations. “Even the most Karen-est Karen, how many streets do they really care about?”



click to enlarge Weeds are creeping from yards onto public alleys in Denver. Catie Cheshire

click to enlarge When plants make their way onto the sidewalk, they can earn a citation for the homeowner. Catie Cheshire