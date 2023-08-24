 Codebreaker Alan Turing's Belongings Returned to England from Colorado | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Crime

Codebreaker Alan Turing's Belongings Returned to England From Conifer

A woman claiming to be the legendary mathematician's relative had stolen the items and stashed them in Conifer.
August 24, 2023
illustration of man, alan Turing
Tim Gabor
Share this:
It was a long time coming: Historical items belonging to Alan Turing, the legendary British mathematician and code breaker, were returned to the Sherborne School in Dorset, England, during a special ceremony this week. The artifacts — including Turing’s Ph.D. diploma from Princeton University, an Order of the British Empire Medal, a personal note from King George VI of England, a number of school reports, and various photos — had been taken from the school archives nearly forty years ago by a woman named Julia Schinghomes, who claimed to be a relative.

In early 2018, federal agents seized them during a raid on the Conifer home of Julia Turing, who'd changed her name from Schinghomes because she felt she was the spiritual daughter of Alan Turing. Most people learned about Alan Turing through The Imitation Game, a 2014 biopic starring Benedict Cumberbatch; they learned about Julia Turing when the U.S. Attorney’s Office filed a complaint accusing her of stealing his belongings from his alma mater.

Alan Turing had attended the school from 1926 to 1931, and the items were originally placed there by his family in the ’60s.

click to enlarge British schoolboy in shorts
Alan Turing as a student.
Sherborne School
According to a complaint filed in U.S. District Court in the District of Colorado, U.S. authorities learned of the existence of the Turing artifacts when they were offered for display at the University of Colorado in Boulder in 2018. After an investigation by Homeland Security Investigations revealed that they'd been removed illegally from the Sherborne School, the U.S. Attorney's Office took action and the feds organized the Conifer raid, as detailed in a June 2021 Westword cover story.

The matter was ultimately resolved in a settlement. “Together with Homeland Security Investigations, our office ensured that historical artifacts belonging to Alan Turing are now back in the place where they belong,” said U.S. Attorney Cole Finegan in an announcement of the deal. “We celebrate the accomplishments of Alan Turing and are thrilled that the historical significance of these artifacts will continue to be appreciated by scholars and generations to come.”

“Sir Alan Turing was named a national hero for the crucial role he played in cracking coded messages during World War II, enabling the Allies to defeat the Axis Powers,” said HSI Special Agent in Charge Ryan L. Spradlin. “I’m very proud that HSI Denver investigators and our partners at the U.S. Attorney’s Office were able to recover his effects after being missing for nearly forty years.”

You can learn more about Turing and see some of his artifacts on the school website; read our original tale of two Turings here.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Patricia Calhoun co-founded Westword in 1977; she’s been the editor ever since. She’s a regular on the weekly PBS12 roundtable Colorado Inside Out, played a real journalist in John Sayles’s Silver City, once interviewed President Bill Clinton while wearing flip-flops, and has been honored with numerous national awards for her columns and feature-writing.
Contact: Patricia Calhoun

Trending

Opening These Fourteeners Was an Uphill Battle...and Then I Bagged the Wrong Peak

Outdoors

Opening These Fourteeners Was an Uphill Battle...and Then I Bagged the Wrong Peak

By Bennito L. Kelty
Honey Boo Boo Handbook: A Totally Honest Guide to Life at Regis University for the Reality Star

Opinion

Honey Boo Boo Handbook: A Totally Honest Guide to Life at Regis University for the Reality Star

By Catie Cheshire
Colorado Springs Gets Schooled on "Inappropriate Sexual and Violent Content"...in the Bible

Religion

Colorado Springs Gets Schooled on "Inappropriate Sexual and Violent Content"...in the Bible

By Teague Bohlen
Lauren Boebert's Infrastructure Bill Hypocrisy Reaches New Heights With Maui Tweets

Lauren Boebert

Lauren Boebert's Infrastructure Bill Hypocrisy Reaches New Heights With Maui Tweets

By Chris Perez
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation