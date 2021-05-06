COVID-19: Most New Colorado K-12 School Outbreaks in a Week Ever

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

It's a good thing the school year is almost over: The latest report from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment lists 58 new COVID-19 outbreaks at K-12 schools, the most in a single week since the department began releasing weekly outbreak lists over a year ago.

Of the 859 outbreaks currently under active investigation by the CDPHE, K-12 schools account for 251, or just over 29 percent of the total. That appears to be a record, too.

The CDPHE considers an entity an outbreak after two or more COVID-19 cases among residents, staffers or other people connected to a specific location are confirmed within a fourteen-day period, or two or more cases of respiratory illness with an onset of symptoms within a fourteen-day period are paired with at least one additional COVID-19 diagnosis. The vast majority of businesses and facilities identified as outbreaks remain open while working with the department to monitor symptoms and prevent future infections.

On April 28, the CDPHE had listed a total of 4,891 outbreaks since the start of the pandemic — an increase of 170 over the previous week. The figures from this week, issued May 5, are worse. They include 859 active outbreaks as well as 4,213 deemed resolved, for a total of 5,072 — and a one-week increase of 181 outbreaks.

In the beginning, K-12 schools were relatively minor players in the CDPHE's weekly reports. None appeared in the first roundup, issued on April 15, 2020, and just seventeen were included in the list of 129 new outbreaks for the week ending October 28 — the highest overall total up until that date. From there, however, the situation deteriorated, despite the large number of schools statewide that had instituted remote learning or hybrid schedules. The November 18 list included 259 new outbreaks — a mark that has yet to be broken — and 54 of those were at K-12 schools, a number the state just surpassed.

Earlier this year, K-12 school outbreaks seemed to be on the wane; just six new sites were named on January 20. But the numbers began climbing shortly thereafter: seventeen schools on February 17, followed by 24 on March 17. On April 28, 52 K-12 school outbreaks were identified.

The current cases at K-12 schools are dominated by students, most of whom aren't yet eligible for inoculation. A particularly striking example is Cañon City High School, which suspended in-person instruction this week owing to at least sixteen attendee cases.

More evidence of kids' susceptibility can be seen in the sixteen new outbreaks at child-care facilities, up from fifteen last week, plus another three involving youth sports and activities.

But another alarming scenario involves individuals on the other end of the age scale. Outbreaks at health-care facilities had plummeted earlier this year, because both residents and staffers were among the first wave of Coloradans to be vaccinated. But outbreaks are up again at those sites: The April 28 roster showed 38 new outbreaks at health-care facilities, and the May 5 report adds another 49 outbreaks in the health-care category. Forty-three of them are at spots that specialize in senior care.

Other notable outbreaks include the investigative unit of the Greeley Police Department, a Larimer County Walmart, a couple of cannabis retailers and the University of Colorado Boulder football team.

The following list includes the 181 newly named outbreak sites and eight others whose entries have been tweaked by the CDPHE, along with the date when the outbreak was first identified and details about the people impacted:

1. 5280 High School: April 2021, School, K-12, Douglas County, 5/3/2021, 5 attendee cases

2. Academy Mortgage Fort Collins, Office/Indoor Workspace, Larimer County, 4/30/2021, 2 staff cases

3. Accel at Golden Ridge (02V720): April 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, 4/28/2021, 2 resident cases, 3 staff cases

4. Accel at Longmont (02V342): May 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Boulder County, 5/4/2021, 2 staff cases

5. Adams City High School, School, K-12, Adams County, 5/5/2021, 3 attendee cases

6. Air Comfort Inc., Construction Company/Contractor, Larimer County, 4/19/2021, 2 staff cases

7. Airgas, Materials Supplier, Pueblo County, 5/3/2021, 3 staff cases

8. Applebee's Aurora, Restaurant, Sit Down, Arapahoe County, 4/30/2021, 5 staff cases

9. Asbury Elementary School, School, K-12, Denver County, 4/30/2021, 4 attendee cases

10. Aspen Middle School, School, K-12, Pitkin County, 4/29/2021, 7 attendee cases

11. Aspen View Academy: April 2021, School, K-12, Douglas County, 5/3/2021, 1 staff case, 1 attendee case

12. Audubon Elementary School: April 2021, School, K-12, El Paso County, 4/28/2021, 2 attendee cases

13. Aurora Womancare, Healthcare, Outpatient, Arapahoe County, 4/28/2021, 2 staff cases

14. Balfour Retirement Community (02033Y): April 2021, Healthcare, Combined Care, Boulder County, 5/3/2021, 3 staff cases

15. Ball Metal Beverage, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Jefferson County, 4/29/2021, 7 staff cases

16. Beacon House: April 2021, Homeless Shelter, Transitional Housing, Denver County, 4/28/2021, 1 resident case, 3 staff cases

17. Bear Creek Maintenance Shop, Park Maintenance Facility, El Paso County, 4/28/2021, 6 staff cases

18. Bethany Nursing and Rehab Center (020420): April 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 4/27/2021, 1 resident case, 6 staff cases

19. Bishop Machebeuf Catholic High School: April 2021, School, K-12, Denver County, 5/4/2021, 4 attendee cases

20. Black Bear CSI, Construction Company/Contractor, Denver County, 5/3/2021, 3 staff cases

21. Blanca Police Department, Law Enforcement, Costilla County, 5/3/2021, 3 staff cases

22. Briarwood Health Care Center (020470): April 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Denver County, 5/4/2021, 2 staff cases

23. Bridges Home Health and Hospice, Healthcare, Hospice, Jefferson County, 5/4/2021, 6 staff cases

24. Bright Horizons Loveland, Child Care Center, Larimer County, 5/2/2021, 6 staff cases, 3 attendee cases

25. Broadmoor Court ALF (230540): April 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 5/4/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case

26. Brookdale Skyline (02R487): April 2021, Healthcare, Combined Care, El Paso County, 4/28/2021, 2 staff cases

27. C2CC Active Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse Adams 5/4/2021 6 6 0

28. Cadence Academy Smoky Hill, Child Care Center, 5/3/2021, 1 staff case, 2 attendee cases

29. Canon City High School: April 2021, School, K-12, Fremont County, 5/3/2021, 16 attendee cases

30. Canon City Middle School, School,, K-12, Fremont County, 5/3/2021, 5 attendee cases

31. Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Pueblo, Nonprofit Social Service Agency, Pueblo County, 4/29/2021, 2 staff cases

32. CEMEX-CEM Lyons Plant, Materials Supplier, Boulder County, 5/4/2021, 11 staff cases

33. Centennial Academy of Fine Arts Education: April 2021, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 4/28/2021, 2 attendee cases

34. Centennial: A School for Expeditionary Learning, School, K-12, Denver County, 5/5/2021, 2 attendee cases

35. Challenger Middle School: April 2021, School, K-12, El Paso County, 4/29/2021, 4 attendee cases

36. Cherrelyn Healthcare Center (020428): April 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 5/3/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case

37. Cheyenne Mountain Center (020573): April 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 4/28/2021, 4 staff cases

38. Children's Garden Early Learning Center: April 2021, Child Care Center, Alamosa County, 4/8/2021, 4 staff cases, 1 attendee case

39. Chinook Trail Middle School, School, K-12, El Paso County, 4/29/2021, 3 attendee cases

40. Colorado Department of Personnel & Administration North Campus: May 2021, Office/Indoor Workspace, Denver County, 5/3/2021, 2 staff cases

41. Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) State Wrestling Tournament, Youth Sports/Activities, Pueblo County, 4/20/2021, 6 attendee cases

42. Colorado Mental Health Institute in Fort Logan (CMHIFL): April 2021, Healthcare, Psychiatric Hospital, Denver County, 4/30/2021, 4 staff cases

43. Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind: April 2021, School, K-12, El Paso County, 5/3/2021, 3 staff cases

44. Colorado School of Mines Beta Theta Pi, College/University, School/College Dorm, Jefferson County, 3/26/2021, 9 attendee cases

45. Colorado School of Mines Spruce Hall: March 2021, College/University, Jefferson County, 3/23/2021, 10 attendee cases

46. Colorado School of Mines Sigma Phi Epsilon, College/University, School/College Dorm, Jefferson County, 2/19/2021, 10 attendee cases

47. Colorado Springs Senior Homes, Inc (230518): April 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 5/4/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case

48. Colorow Health Care LLC (021154): April 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Montrose, 4/29/2021, 1 resident case, 3 staff cases

49. Columbia Elementary School, School, K-12, El Paso County, 5/4/2021, 1 staff case, 6 attendee cases

50. Columbia Middle School, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 4/30/2021, 2 attendee cases

51. Contact Mapping, Office/Indoor Workspace, Boulder County, 5/5/2021, 2 staff cases

52. Continuing Care at Wind Crest (23A843): April 2021, Healthcare, Combined Care, Douglas County, 5/3/2021, 5 staff cases

53. Cornerstone Property Management, Office/Indoor Workspace, Pitkin County, 4/29/2021, 2 staff cases

54. Cotopaxi School Fremont RE3, School, K-12, Fremont County, 4/29/2021, 9 attendee cases

55. Coyote Hills Elementary School: April 2021, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 4/28/2021, 3 attendee cases

56. Cracker Barrel, Restaurant, Sit Down, Pueblo County, 5/4/2021, 5 staff cases

57. Cribs 2 Crayons, Child Care Center, Arapahoe County, 5/3/2021, 2 staff cases, 3 attendee cases

58. Crowley County Elementary School, School, K-12, Crowley County, 5/3/2021, 7 attendee cases

59. Crowley County High School, School, K-12, Crowley County, 5/3/2021, 3 attendee cases

60. Denver County Jail: April 2021, Jail, Denver County, 4/30/2021, 19 resident cases

61. Domino's Pizza Loveland, Restaurant, Fast Food, Larimer County, 4/19/2021, 2 staff cases

62. DSST: Green Valley Ranch High School: April 2021, School, K-12, Denver County, 5/1/2021, 1 staff case, 2 attendee cases

63. Dunraven at The Estes Park Resort, Hotel/Lodge/Resort, Larimer County, 4/19/2021, 2 staff cases

64. Durango Kia, Car Dealership, La Plata County, 5/4/2021, 3 staff cases

65. Eaglecrest High School: May 2021, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 5/3/2021, 2 attendee cases

66. Early Connections Learning Center at Atlas, Child Care Center, El Paso County, 4/26/2021, 2 staff cases, 1 attendee case

67. Eaton High School: April 2021, School, K-12, Weld County, 5/4/2021, 4 attendee cases

68. El Paso County Sheriff's Training Facility, Law Enforcement Training Facility, El Paso County, 4/19/20221, 3 attendee cases

69. Elms Haven Center (020474): April 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Adams County, 5/3/2021, 2 resident cases

70. Euclid Middle School, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 4/29/2021, 3 attendee cases

71. Evergreen Nursing Home (021065): April 2021, Healthcare, Combined Care, Alamosa County, 4/26/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case

72. Everitt Middle School, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 5/5/2021, 3 attendee cases

73. FirstBank Fort Collins, Office/Indoor Workspace, Larimer County, 4/28/2021, 2 staff cases

74. Flat Irons Dance Studio, Youth Sports/Activities, Dance Studio, Jefferson County, 5/4/2021, 2 attendee cases

75. Fort Collins Dodge Chrysler Jeep, Car Dealership, Larimer County, 5/4/2021, 2 staff cases

76. Fort Collins Health Care Center (020395): April 2021 #2, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Larimer County, 4/26/2021, 2 staff cases

77. Fox Ridge Middle School, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 4/29/2021, 4 attendee cases

78. Freedom Shields, Retailer, Business Event, Jefferson County, 5/4/2021, 5 staff cases

79. Frontier Academy Secondary School, School, K-12, Weld County, 4/29/2021, 1 staff case, 13 attendee cases

80. Fruita Middle School, School, K-12, Mesa County, 5/4/2021, 2 staff cases, 5 attendee cases

81. Genesis Pueblo Center (020662), Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Pueblo County, 4/30/2021, 2 staff cases

82. Greeley Police Department Investigations, Law Enforcement, Weld County, 5/4/2021, 2 staff cases

83. Gust Elementary School: April 2021, School, K-12, Denver County, 4/29/2021, 1 staff case, 3 attendee cases

84. Highlands Ranch High School, School, K-12, Douglas County, 4/28/2021, 1 staff case, 18 attendee cases

85. Hope Montessori Academy Thornton, Child Care Center, Adams County, 5/4/2021, 2 staff cases, 3 attendee cases

86. Independent Financial, Office/Indoor Workspace, Larimer County, 4/19/2021, 2 staff cases

87. Janitell Junior High School: April 2021, School, K-12, Larimer County, 1 staff case, 4 attendee cases

88. Jenkins Middle School, School, K-12, El Paso County, 4/28/2021, 2 attendee cases

89. Kaiser Permanente Support Services Instrument Processing Center at CSS, Materials Supplier, Arapahoe County, 5/4/2021, 2 staff cases

90. Kindercare Learning Center Coal Mine: April 2021, Child Care Center, Jefferson County, 4/29/2021, 2 staff cases, 1 attendee case

91. Kyffin Elementary: April 2021, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 5/5/2021, 2 attendee cases

92. La Petite Academy Colorado Springs, Child Care Center, El Paso County, 4/29/2021, 2 staff cases, 1 attendee case

93. Landmark Construction Solutions, Inc., Construction Company/Contractor, Larimer County, 4/19/2021, 3 staff cases

94. Liberty High School: April 2021, School, K-12, El Paso County, 5/4/2021, 5 attendee cases

95. Lone Tree Elementary School, School, K-12, Douglas County, 4/30/2021, 4 attendee cases

96. Lyons Middle/Senior High School, School, K-12, Boulder County, 5/4/2021, 5 attendee cases

97. Mandalay Middle School: April 2021, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 5/5/2021, 3 attendee cases

98. Mantey Heights Rehabilitation and Care Center (021149): April 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Mesa County, 4/26/2021, 3 staff cases

99. Mapleton Expeditionary School of the Arts (MESA): April 2021, School, K-12, Adams County, 5/5/2021, 2 attendee cases

100. Marc A Boyce CPA & Associates, Office/Indoor Workspace, El Paso County, 4/30/20221, 5 staff cases

101. Margery Reed Mayo, Child Care Center, Denver County, 4/30/2021, 2 attendee cases

102. Marshalls, Retailer, Larimer County, 5/30/2021, 3 staff cases

103. Meadow View Elementary School, School, K-12, Douglas County, 4/28/2021, 4 attendee cases

104. Mesa Vista of Boulder (020380): April 2021, Healthcare, Combined Care, Boulder County, 4/30/2021, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases

105. Mike Shaw Subaru, Car Dealership, Adams County, 4/27/2021, 8 staff cases

106. Mile Hi Bakery, Food Manufacturing/Packaging, Denver County, 4/30/2021, 6 staff cases

107. Monarch Montessori of Denver: April 2021, Child Care Center, Denver County, 5/30/2021, 3 attendee cases

108. Montessori Peaks Charter Academy, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 4/28/2021, 1 staff case, 3 attendee cases

109. Montezuma County Recorder, County Recorder, Montezuma County, 5/5/2021, 2 staff cases

110. Montezuma County Sheriff's Office, Law Enforcement, Montezuma County, 5/3/2021, 4 staff cases

111. MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Boulder (23F542) : May 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Boulder County, 5/3/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case

112. Mount St. Francis Nursing Center (020506): May 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 5/4/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case

113. Mount View Youth Services Center: April 2021, Correctional, Jefferson County, 4/30/2021, 2 resident cases, 7 staff cases

114. Mountain Phoenix Community School, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 4/30/2021, 1 staff case, 8 attendee cases

115. New Dawn Memory Care Colorado Springs (23Q274): April 2021, Healthcare, Memory Care, El Pasao County, 5/3/2021, 3 resident cases, 3 staff cases

116. North Jefferson Jr Baseball, Youth Sports/Activities, Jefferson County, 5/4/2021, 2 attendee cases

117. Oakshire Commons (23M641): April 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Pueblo County, 5/3/2021, 5 resident cases, 2 staff cases

118. Our Village Children's Academy, Child Care Center, Douglas County, 5/4/2021, 4 staff cases, 1 attendee case

119. Pagosa Springs Elementary School: April 2021, School, K-12, Archuleta County, 5/4/2021, 1 staff case, 4 attendee cases

120. Parker Senior Living by MorningStar (23X291): April 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Douglas County, 5/4/2021, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases

121. Pilatus Business Aircraft Ltd, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Jefferson County, 5/4/2021, 6 staff cases

122. Pinello Elementary School, School, K-12, El Paso County, 4/28/2021, 2 attendee cases

123. Primrose School of Westwoods, Child Care Center, Jackson County, 5/4/20212, 1 staff case, 4 attendee cases

124. Pueblo County High School, School, K-12, Pueblo County, 5/4/2021, 10 attendee cases

125. Pueblo Regional Center House D, Healthcare, Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Outpatient), Pueblo County, 4/27/2021, 3 staff cases, 12 attendee cases

126. Ralston Creek Neighborhood (23Q656): April 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 4/27/2021, 3 staff cases

127. Red Hawk Ridge Elementary School, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 4/29/2021, 3 attendee cases

128. Red Noland Auto Group, Car Dealership, El Paso County, 4/8/20221, 4 staff cases

129. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Loveland, Restaurant, Sit Down, Larimer County, 4/29/2021, 5 staff cases

130. REI Fort Collins, Retailer, Larimer County, 5/3/2021, 2 staff cases

131. Ridgeview Classical Charter School: April 2021, School, K-12, Larimer County, 5/3/2021, 4 attendee cases

132. Riverdale Rehab and Care Community (020312): April 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Adams County, 5/3/2021, 3 staff cases

133. Riverside Bar and Grill, Bar/Tavern/Brewery, Pueblo County, 4/29/2021, 3 staff cases

134. Rowley's Auto Collision Experts Inc., Automobile Body Shop, Larimer County, 5/3/20221, 2 staff cases

135. Saguache County Government Administrative and Land Use Building, Government Offices, Saguache County, 5/3/2021, 5 staff cases

136. Saint John the Evangelist School, School, K-12, Larimer County, 5/3/20212, 4 attendee cases

137. Saints Peter and Paul Catholic School, School, Jefferson County, 4/30/2021, 7 attendee cases

138. Seven Lakes Memory Care (23S218): April 2021, Healthcare, Memory Care, Larimer County, 4/29/2021, 2 staff cases

139. Shalom Park (0204NU): April 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 5/4/2021, 4 resident cases, 6 staff cases

140. Sierra Rehabilitation and Care Community (020423): May 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 5/3/2021, 2 resident cases, 2 staff cases

141. Sixth Avenue Elementary School, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 5/3/2021, 3 attendee cases

142. Skyline Ridge Nursing and Rehab (020682): April 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Fremont County, 4/29/2021, 3 staff cases

143. Slavens K-8 School, School, K-12, Denver County, 4/27/2021, 1 staff case, 1 attendee case

144. Sloan's Lake Rehabilitation Center (02Q649): April 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Denver County, 4/29/2021, 2 staff cases

145. Smokey's Cannabis Co, Retailer, Weld County, 4/23/2021, 2 staff cases

146. Southern Peaks Regional Treatment Center: April 2021, Healthcare, Group Home Inpatient and Outpatient Treatment Center, Fremont County, 4/22/2021, 2 resident cases, 4 staff cases

147. Spanish Peaks Veterans Community Living Center (0207YZ): April 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Huerfano County, 4/29/2021, 1 resident case, 6 staff cases

148. Springs Rescue Mission: April 2021, Homeless Shelter, El Paso County, 4/29/20212, 4 resident cases

149. Sproul Junior High School: April 2021, School, K-12, El Paso County, 5/30/20221, 1 staff case, 1 attendee case

150. St. Luke's Medical Clinic, Healthcare, Outpatient, Larimer County, 5/30/2021, 3 staff cases

151. STRIVE Prep Rise, School, K-12, Denver County, 4/30/2021, 6 attendee cases

152. Summit Ridge Middle School: April 2021, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 5/5/2021, 3 attendee cases

153. Summit View Elementary: April 2021, School, K-12, Douglas County, 4/28/2021, 2 attendee cases

154. Sunrise Assisted Living of Boulder (23H563): April 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Boulder County, 4/29/20221, 3 resident cases, 23 staff cases

155. Sunshine Gardens Country Home (23R387): April 2021, Healthcare, Memory Care, La Plata County, 4/29/2021, 1 resident case, 3 staff cases

156. Swigert International School, School, K-12, Denver County, 5/30/2021, 1 staff case, 7 attendee cases

157. Swink Junior-Senior High School: April 2021, School, K-12, Otero County, 5/3/2021, 1 staff case, 4 attendee cases

158. Teriyaki Madness, Restaurant, Fast Food, 5/4/2021, 2 staff cases

159. Terrace Gardens Healthcare Center (020561): April 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 5/4/2021, 1 resident case, 4 staff cases

160. Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies Building 810, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Jefferson County, 5/4/2021, 3 staff cases

161. Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies Building 811: January 2021, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Jefferson County, 1/14/2021, 23 staff cases

162. The Center at Centennial (02L581): May 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 5/3/2021, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases

163. The Center at Center Place (02Z779): April 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Weld County, 5/3/2021, 3 staff cases

164. The Courtyards at Mountain View (23X801): April 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 4/27/2021, 2 staff cases

165. The Goddard School Erie, Child Care Center, Weld County, 5/3/20221, 3 attendee cases

166. The Goddard School Thornton, Child Care Center, Adams County, 5/4/2021, 2 attendee cases

167. The Green Solution, Retailer, Marijuana Dispensary, Larimer County, 5/4/2021, 3 staff cases

168. The Healthcare Resort of Colorado Springs (02U718): April 2021, Healthcare, Combined Care, El Paso County, 5/3/2021, 2 resident cases, 2 staff cases

169. The Home Depot #1534: April 2021, Retailer, La Plata County, 5/4/2021, 5 staff cases

170. The Learning Experience Arvada West, Child Care Center, Jefferson County, 5/4/2021, 2 staff cases, 1 attendee case

171. The Place: April 2021, Homeless Shelter, El Paso County, 4/28/2021, 5 resident cases, 2 staff cases

172. The Retreat at Harbor Cove (23114D): April 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Mesa County, 4/29/2021, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases

173. The Salon Professional Academy, Trade School, El Paso County, 4/29/20221, 3 attendee cases

174. The Women's Clinic of Northern Colorado, Healthcare, Outpatient, Larimer County, 5/3/2021, 2 staff cases

175. Thomas MacLaren School: April 2021, School, K-12, El Paso County, 4/27/2021, 1 staff case, 4 attendee cases

176. Three Bears Learning Center, Child Care Center, Arapahoe County, 4/29/2021, 2 staff cases, 2 attendee cases

177. United States Postal Service (E 53rd Pl Denver), Distribution Center/Business, Denver County, 5/3/2021, 2 staff cases

178. University of Colorado Football Team: April 2021, College/University, Boulder County, 4/28/20212, 1 staff case, 3 attendee cases

179. Urban Peak: May 2021, Homeless Shelter, Denver County, 5/3/2021, 3 resident cases, 1 staff case

180. Vanworks Inc, Retailer, Larimer County, 5/4/2021, 3 staff cases

181. Vista Grande Inn (021213): April 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Montezuma County, 5/4/2021, 2 staff cases

182. Walmart #4599: April 2021, Retailer, Larimer County, 4/29/2021, 2 staff cases

183. Warren Tech Central High School: April 2021, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 4/28/2021, 2 attendee cases

184. Water Pik, Inc., Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Larimer County, 5/4/2021, 2 staff cases

185. West Jefferson Elementary School, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 5/5/2021, 3 staff cases, 1 attendee case

186. William J. Palmer High School: May 2021, School, K-12, El Paso County, 5/4/2021, 6 attendee cases

187. Windsor Healthcare Center (020332): April 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Weld County, 4/29/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case

188. Winslow Court Retirement Community (230512): April 2021, Healthcare, Combined Care, El Paso County, 4/29/2021, 2 resident cases

189. Wyndham Destinations Steamboat Springs, Hotel/Lodge/Resort, Routt County, 4/30/2021, 7 staff cases