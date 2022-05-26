Colorado COVID Outbreaks Soar Amid Rise of New Omicron Strains

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is no longer requiring most businesses and events to report outbreaks of COVID-19. Yet the agency's list of new outbreak sites increased by 50 percent this week anyway, even as other statistics related to the disease in Colorado are hitting some of their highest levels in recent months.
Meanwhile, the Omicron variant of the virus continues to mutate. At least five Omicron strains are currently circulating in the state.
Here are the current COVID figures in major categories, as updated by the CDPHE after 4 p.m. May 25, along with information from our previous COVID data roundup, which drew from May 18 statistics:
1,426,298 cases (up 11,508 from May 18)
62,751 hospitalized (up 186 from May 18)
64 counties (unchanged from May 18)
12,516 deaths among cases (unchanged from May 18)
13,308 deaths due to COVID-19 (up 25 from May 18)
8,878 outbreaks (up 84 from May 18)
Four takeaways:
• The 11,508 new COVID-19 cases for the seven days ending May 25 are roughly double the 5,747 on March 14, ten weeks earlier. And daily new case totals, which were in the low hundreds in March, have hit four figures every day since May 7. There were 2,254 on May 19 and 1,577 on May 24.
• The new hospitalization numbers show a decrease, going from 305 on May 18 to 186 on May 25. But other stats tell a different story. The 53 new hospital admissions on May 25 were the most on a single day since 73 on February 26. Likewise, the average of 163 COVID patients for the week of May 24 was last topped by 246 on March 8.
• Fortunately, fatality figures haven't seen a similar rise. The CDPHE toll for the week of May 25 is 25, compared to 26 on May 18. But that's still a pace of around 100 per month.
• The state's seven-day-average positivity rate of 9.20 on May 25 is even worse than the 8.68 percent registered on May 18; both are well above the 5 percent threshold the state health department prefers not to surpass. Meanwhile, COVID-19 samples sequenced by the agency during the week of May 8, the most recent for which information is available, show that the strains shorthanded as Omicron 2 and Omicron 3 have fresh competition from two other variants. According to the CDPHE breakdown, 56.85 percent of cases were linked to Omicron 2, 38.85 percent to Omicron 3, 3.18 percent to Omicron 4, 0.80 percent to Omicron 1 and 0.32 percent to Omicron 5, with no other strains detected.
New outbreak reports went from 62 on May 18 to 93 on May 25, despite the change in reporting requirements. The jump was driven largely by the health-care category, including senior-care facilities, which are still under a mandate to inform the state about infections. The latest update includes outbreaks at 66 such centers, up from 47 a week earlier, and the number of infections among residents and staffers recall the earliest days of the pandemic. The most tragic involves the assisted living area at Denver's Brookdale Parkplace, at 111 Emerson Street; the CDPHE has connected it to eighteen resident cases and two resident deaths.
Other outbreaks of note include eleven at child-care centers and five at K-12 schools. Also impacted were government offices in Alamosa and Weld counties, a Kroger food-packaging facility, a program at the University of Denver and a Trader Joe's at 18374 Cottonwood Drive in Parker.
If all businesses and events were still obligated to keep state officials informed of COVID cases, the list of new outbreaks would be higher. As COVID-19 Joint Information Center spokesperson Paul Bishop told Westword earlier this month, "It is likely that the increasing number of outbreaks in this setting [health-care facilities] reflects the increasing levels of community transmission."
Here are the 93 new or tweaked active outbreaks identified by the CDPHE on May 25, along with the date when the outbreak was cited and the people impacted:
1. 48th Avenue Men's Shelter: May 2022, Homeless Shelter, Denver County, 5/18/2022, 5 resident cases
2. 55 Resort Apartments at Water Valley, Healthcare, Independent Living Facility, Weld County, 5/23/2022, 7 resident cases
3. Advanced Health Care of Colorado Springs (02Q655): May 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 5/18/2022, 1 resident case, 3 staff cases
4. Alamosa County Department of Human Services: May 2022, Municipal/Local Government, Alamosa County, 5/23/2022, 6 staff cases
5. Arbors of San Marino (2304MO): May 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Adams County, 5/20/2022, 1 resident case, 5 staff cases
6. Atria Longmont (23L190): May 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Boulder County, 5/24/2022, 5 resident cases
7. Atria Westminster (23B428): May 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Adams County, 5/20/2022, 4 resident cases, 1 staff case
8. Avamere Transitional Care and Rehab-Malley (020432): May 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Adams County, 5/23/2022, 3 resident cases, 3 staff cases
9. Balfour at Riverfront Park (23I587): May 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 5/11/2022, 4 staff cases
10. Bank of Amercia — Denver, Office/Indoor Workspace, Denver County, 5/18/2022, 7 staff cases
11. Bear Creek Center (020435): May 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 5/20/2022, 5 staff cases
12. Brookdale Boulder Creek (2303QF): May 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Boulder County, 5/5/2022, 2 staff cases
13. Brookdale Briargate (2305B9): May 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 5/23/2022, 2 staff cases
14. Brookdale Parkplace (2304A2): May 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 5/23/2022, 18 resident cases, 2 resident deaths
15. Brookdale University Park (230490): May 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 5/13/2022, 5 staff cases
16. Brookside Rehabilitation and Wellness (02YWQ1): May 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Douglas County, 5/20/2022, 2 resident cases
17. Caley House — Bethesda Lutheran Communities (06H512): May 2022, Healthcare, Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Inpatient), Arapahoe County, 5/4/2022, 4 resident cases, 6 staff cases
18. Cedars Health Care Center (020449): May 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 5/9/2022, 4 staff cases
19. Centennial High School: May 2022, School, K-12, Pueblo County, 5/20/2022, 7 staff cases
20. Charles Schwab — Lone Tree, Office/Indoor Workspace, Douglas County, 5/18/2022, 5 staff cases
21. Cherry Creek Retirement Village (2304E5): May 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 5/20/2022, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases
22. Colorado Veteran's Community Living Center at Homelake (021013): May 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Adams County, 5/19/2022, 3 staff cases
23. Colorow Health Care LLC (021154): May 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Montrose County, 5/23/2022, 5 resident cases, 5 staff cases
24. Columbine West Health & Rehab Facility (020335): April 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Larimer County, 4/9./2022, 2 resident cases, 9 staff cases
25. Continuing Care at Wind Crest (23A843): May 2022, Healthcare, Combined Care, Douglas County, 5/6/2022, 7 resident cases, 11 staff cases
26. Crossroads at Delta Memory (23Z699): May 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Delta County, 5/23/2022, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
27. Denver North Care Center (020444): May 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Denver County, 5/3/2022, 1 resident case, 3 staff cases
28. Douglas Valley Elementary School, School, K-12, El Paso County, 5/18/2022, 2 staff cases, 13 attendee cases
29. Eating Recovery Center — Juniper: May 2022, Healthcare, Psychiatric Hospital, Denver County, 5/17/2022, 10 resident cases, 3 staff cases
30. Ellin Mrachek House (23IOSJ), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Adams County, 5/16/2022, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
31. Forest Ridge Senior Living (02D453): May 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Teller County, 5/17/2022, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
32. Fremont Correctional Facility: May 2022, State Prison, Fremont County, 5/16/2022, 3 resident cases, 12 staff cases
33. Garden Plaza of Aurora (23O623): April 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 4/22/2022, 7 resident cases
34. Garden Terrace Alzheimer's Center Of Excellence (020469): May 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 5/10/2022, 3 staff cases
35. Good Samaritan Society — Simla (020597): May 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Elbert County, 5/19/2022, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
36. Grand Villa Assisted Living (231132): May 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Mesa County, 5/20/2022, 2 resident cases, 3 staff cases
37. Heritage Haus Assisted Living (230345): May 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Larimer County, 5/16/2022, 7 resident cases, 1 staff case
38. Hilltop Reserve (23J981), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 5/16/2022, 2 staff cases
39. Jackson Creek Senior Living (23H946): May 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso ?County, 5/20/2022, 3 resident cases, two staff cases
40. Jaywalker Lodge: May 2022, Healthcare, Alcohol/Drug Abuse Treatment (Inpatient), Garfield County, 5/18/2022, 8 resident cases, 3 staff cases
41. Kid City USA — Dublin Blvd, Child Care Center, El Paso County, 5/23/2022, 2 staff cases, 4 attendee cases
42. Kroger Mountain View Foods, Food Manufacturing/Packaging, Denver County, 5/16/2022, 5 staff cases
43. La Villa Grande Care Center (021161): May 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Mesa County, 5/16/2022, 4 staff cases
44. Lakewood Reserve (23R738): May 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 5/18/2022, 3 resident cases
45. Larchwood Inns (0211OZ): May 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Mesa County, 5/18/2022, 2 staff cases
46. Leawood Elementary School: May 2022, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 5/20/2022, 1 staff case, 6 attendee cases
47. Legacy Options High School: May 2022, School, K-12, Denver County, 5/20/2022, 7 staff cases, 1 attendee case
48. Life Care Center of Greeley (0203TL): May 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Weld County, 5/9/2022, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases
49. Lincoln Health Care Center (020167): May 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Lincoln County, 5/18/2022, 2 staff cases
50. Lowry Hills Care and Rehabilitation (020426): May 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 5/18/2022, 4 staff cases
51. Lyons Valley Preschool, Child Care Center, Boulder County, 5/24/2022, 3 staff cases, 2 attendee cases
52. MorningStar of Boulder (23F542): May 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Boulder County, 5/23/2022, 1 resident case, 3 staff cases
53. MorningStar of Fort Collins Assisted Living (23A846): May 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Larimer County, 5/17/2022, 2 staff cases
54. MorningStar of Wheat Ridge (23K185): May 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 5/23/2022, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
55. Morton Elementary School: May 2022, School, K-12, Pueblo County, 5/20/2022, 5 staff cases
56. Mount St. Francis Nursing Center (020506): May 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 5/18/2022, 2 staff cases
57. Mount View Youth Services Center: May 2022, Correctional, Jefferson County, 5/23/2022, 5 resident cases, 6 staff cases
58. Mountain Vista Assisted Living & Memory Care (2304SY): May 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 5/24/2022, 4 resident cases, 2 staff cases
59. Mountain Vista Health Center (020429): May 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 5/20/2022, 2 resident cases, 1 staff case
60. North Shore Health & Rehab Facility (020331): May 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Larimer County, 5/18/2022, 3 staff cases
61. Parkview Care Center (020440): May 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Denver County, 5/23/2022, 2 staff cases
62. Pelican Pointe Health & Rehabilitation Center (020332): May 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Weld County, 5/5/2022, 2 staff cases
63. Porter Place (2304E7): May 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 5/18/2022, 2 resident cases, 2 staff cases
64. Primrose School at Denver North: May 2022, Child Care Center, Denver County, 5/23/2022, 2 staff cases, 3 attendee cases
65. Primrose School of Longmont: May 2022, Child Care Center, Boulder County, 5/19/2022, 2 staff cases, 3 attendee cases
66. Promedica Total Rehab+ (Lakewood) (02A935): May 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 5/24/2022, 3 staff cases
67. Ridge Pinehurst LLC (23Q698): May 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 5/23/2022, 14 resident cases, 4 staff cases
68. Silver Heights Care Center (020591): May 2022 [Castle Rock Care Center], Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Douglas County, 5/23/2022, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
69. Springs Ranch Memory Care Community (23Z839): May 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 5/17/2022, 2 staff cases
70. Sprouts Farmers Market — S Broadway #325, Grocery Store, Arapahoe County, 5/19/2022, 9 staff cases
71. Stout Street Foundation: May 2022, Healthcare, Alcohol/Drug Treatment (Outpatient), Adams County, 5/20/2022, 6 resident cases, 1 staff case
72. Summit Rehabilitation and Care Community (020407): May 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 5/16/2022, 2 resident cases, 4 staff cases
73. Sunrise of Westminster (23R753): May 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Adams County, 5/16/2022, 3 resident cases, 3 staff cases
74. Take-A-Break Children: May 2022, Child Care Center, Boulder County, 5/19/2022, 1 staff case, 4 attendee cases
75. Temple Sinai Preschool: May 2022, Child Care Center, Denver County, 5/23/2022, 3 staff cases, 3 attendee cases
76. The Acorn School for Early Childhood Development: May 2022, Child Care Center, Boulder County, 5/18/2022, 2 staff cases, 5 attendee cases
77. The Center at Centennial (02L581): May 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 5/13/2022, 5 resident cases, 5 staff cases
78. The Children's Workshop — Grant Ave, Child Care Center, Larimer County, 5/23/2022, 3 staff cases, 10 attendee cases
79. The Children's Workshop — Silverplume Dr.: April 2022, Child Care Center, Larimer County, 4/26/2022, 6 attendee cases
80. The Gardens Care Homes — Majestic View (23Z791): May 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 5/19/2022, 7 resident cases, 3 staff cases
81. The Goddard School of Northfield: May 2022, Child Care Center, Denver County, 5/4/2022, 4 staff cases, 6 attendee cases
82. The Suites at Holly Creek Assisted Living (23Y389): May 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 5/12/2022, 2 staff cases
83. The Suites at Someren Glen Care Center (020471): May 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 4/29/2022, 2 staff cases
84. Town of Erie Parks & Recreation Department, Municipal/Local Government, Weld County, 5/23/2022, 14 staff cases
85. Trader Joe's #309, Grocery Store, Douglas County, 5/23/2022, 8 staff cases
86. Treehouse Learning: May 2022, Child Care Center, Boulder County, 5/19/2022, 2 staff cases, 5 attendee cases
87. University of Denver — Pioneer Leadership Program, College/University, Denver County, 5/23/2022, 23 attendee cases
88. Valley House Assisted Living (2305HL): May 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Douglas County, 5/9/2022, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
89. Veterans Community Living Center at Fitzsimons (02R932): May 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Adams County, 5/23/2022, 2 resident cases, 2 staff cases
90. Vi at Highlands Ranch Assisted Living (23H132): May 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Douglas County, 5/11/2022, 3 staff cases
91. Villa Manor Care Center (020451): May 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 5/6/2022, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases
92. Walbridge Memorial Convalescent Wing (020867): May 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Rio Blanco County, 5/12/2022, 2 resident cases, 4 staff cases
93. Western Slope Memory Care (23W350): May 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Mesa County, 5/19/2022, 3 resident cases, 5 staff cases