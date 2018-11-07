Colorado Election Results 2018: Polis, the Blue Wave and the Power of TABOR

Editor's note: For more election results, click to access "Colorado Legislature Election Results 2018: Dems Win House and Senate" and "Denver Ballot Issue Election Results 2018: Almost Everything Wins."

Although the November 2018 election didn't produce a Democratic blue wave from coast to coast, the phenomenon hit Colorado with full fury, leading to victories for gubernatorial candidate Jared Polis, attorney general-elect Phil Weiser, incoming Secretary of State Jena Griswold and plenty of their partisans.

As for Douglas Bruce, author of the Taxpayer's Bill of Rights, he wasn't on the ballot, but he was a winner, too. The failures of two highway measures, Proposition 109 and Proposition 110 and Amendment 73, which would have substantially bumped up funding for education, shows that TABOR, which requires citizens to approve tax increases by referendum, remains a powerful force more than a quarter-century after its passage.

The Polis campaign benefited from a weak Republican challenger, Walker Stapleton, and enormous resources mainly supplied by the candidate himself. And while Polis downplayed the history he would make as the first openly gay man to serve as Colorado's governor during the run-up to Election Day, this breakthrough was a theme in responses to his triumph in national coverage and social-media responses.

The massive Democratic turnout proved extremely beneficial for down-ballot hopefuls. Weiser faced off against Republican George Brauchler, a much-better-known and highly articulate politician, but won anyhow. Likewise, Griswold bested current Secretary of State Wayne Williams, who had earned well-deserved praise from folks on both sides of the aisle, thanks in large part to her party affiliation.

In regard to ballot measures, props 109 and 110 and Amendment 73 weren't the only prominent proposals to sink. Also falling short was Proposition 112, which called for a 2,500-foot setback on new oil and gas projects. The energy industry vigorously opposed the measure, and the piles of cash it invested paid off. But voters also turned thumbs down on Amendment 74, a poison pill intended to essentially kill 112 had it passed.

Also going down were Amendment V, which would have allowed 21-year-olds to run for state office, and Amendment 75, an intended counter to millionaire self-funders. But by passing Amendment A, Coloradans managed to remove a line about slavery from the state constitution after an embarrassing botch in 2016, and the gerrymandering-addressing amendments Y and Z succeeded, too.

Continue to see results for these statewide races and many more from the Colorado Secretary of State's Office updated as of 4:02 a.m. on Wednesday, November 7.

Representative Diana DeGette won reelection easily in Colorado's First Congressional District. Photo by Chris Walker

US CONGRESS

Representative to the 116th United States Congress — District 1

Percentage Reporting: 67 percent

REP Charles Casper Stockham, 25.93 percent — 53,382

DEM Diana DeGette, 71.57, percent — 147,329

LBR Raymon Anthony Doane, 2.49 percent — 5,135

Representative to the 116th United States Congress — District 2

Percentage Reporting: 70 percent

DEM Joe Neguse, 60.26 percent — 211,340

REP Peter Yu, 34.37 percent — 120,546

LBR Roger Barris, 1.91 percent — 6,687

IND Nick Thomas, 3.46 percent —12,150

Representative to the 116th United States Congress — District 3

Percentage Reporting: 100 percent

REP Scott R. Tipton, 51.96 percent — 159,878

DEM Diane Mitsch Bush, 43.33 percent — 133,345

LBR Gaylon Kent, 1.60 percent — 4,932

IND Mary M. Malarsie, 3.11 percent — 9,557

Representative to the 116th United States Congress — District 4

Percentage Reporting: 82 percent

DEM Karen McCormick, 37.96 percent — 109,881

REP Ken Buck, 62.04 percent — 179,592

Representative to the 116th United States Congress — District 5

Percentage Reporting: 80 percent

DEM Stephany Rose Spaulding, 38.14 percent — 90,143

REP Doug Lamborn, 58.56 percent — 138,434

LBR Douglas Randall, 3.30 percent — 7,800

Representative to the 116th United States Congress — District 6

Percentage Reporting: 100 percent

REP Mike Coffman, 44.24 percent — 125,963

DEM Jason Crow, 53.12 percent — 151,239

LBR Kat Martin, 1.45 percent — 4,114

UAF Dan Chapin, 1.19 percent — 3,383

STATE OFFICES & QUESTIONS

Governor/Lieutenant Governor

Percentage Reporting: 90 percent

DEM Jared Polis/Dianne Primavera, 51.60 percent — 997,470

REP Walker Stapleton/Lang Sias, 44.96 percent — 869,089

UNI Bill Hammons/Eric Bodenstab, 0.95 percent — 18,439

LBR Scott Helker/Michele Poague, 2.49 percent — 48,085

Jena Griswold is Colorado's next Secretary of State. File photo

Secretary of State

Percentage Reporting: 90 percent

REP Wayne Williams, 46.79 percent — 894,610

DEM Jena Griswold, 50.88 percent — 972,805

ACN Amanda Campbell, 1.87 percent — 35,758

APV Blake Huber, 0.46 percent — 8,713

State Treasurer

Percentage Reporting: 90 percent

REP Brian Watson, 46.87 percent — 890,294

DEM Dave Young, 50.58 percent — 960,749

ACN Gerald F. Kilpatrick, 2.55 percent — 48,421

Attorney General

Percentage Reporting: 90 percent

DEM Phil Weiser, 49.68 percent — 949,996

REP George Brauchler, 47.48 percent — 907,853

LBR William F. Robinson III, 2.84 percent — 54,343

State Board of Education Member — Congressional District 2

Percentage Reporting: 70 percent

REP Johnny Barrett, 36.90 percent — 125,897

DEM Angelika Schroeder, 63.10 percent — 215,260

State Board of Education Member — Congressional District 4

Percentage Reporting: 82 percent

DEM Tim Krug, 37.65 percent — 105,204

REP Debora L. Scheffel, 62.35 percent — 174,196

Regent of the University of Colorado — At Large

Percentage Reporting: 90 percent

DEM Lesley Smith, 50.18 percent — 924,734

REP Ken Montera, 45.26 percent — 834,056

UNI Christopher E. Otwell, 1.11 percent — 20,522

LBR James K. Treibert, 3.44 percent — 63,350

Regent of the University of Colorado — Congressional District 3

Percentage Reporting: 100 percent

DEM Alvin Rivera, 43.06 percent — 123,896

REP Glen H. Gallegos, 51.32 percent — 147,659

LBR Michael Stapleton, 5.62 percent — 16,182

Regent of the University of Colorado — Congressional District 5

Percentage Reporting: 80 percent

DEM Tony Wolusky, 37.49 percent — 85,298

REP Chance Hill, 62.51 percent — 142,221

District Attorney — 20th Judicial District

Percentage Reporting: 100 percent

DEM Michael Dougherty, 100.00 percent — 103,215

Regional Transportation District Director — District B

Percentage Reporting: 100 percent

Chris Martinez, 32.88 percent — 10,155

Shontel Marie Lewis, 45.68 percent — 14,108

JoyAnn Keener Ruscha, 21.44 percent — 6,623

Regional Transportation District Director — District C

Percentage Reporting: 50 percent

Angie Rivera-Malpiede, 34.82 percent — 9,390

Bonnie Ernest Archuleta, 20.72 percent — 5,588

Julia Stewart, 31.60 percent — 8,520

Eliot Tipton, 12.86 percent — 3,468

Regional Transportation District Director — District J

Percentage Reporting: 50 percent

Vince Buzek, 100.00 — 40,935

Regional Transportation District Director — District K

Percentage Reporting: 50 percent

Troy L. Whitmore, 46.41 percent — 21,224

Paul D. Solano, 41.97 percent — 19,193

Gerald Stephen Jaramillo, 11.63 percent — 5,317

Regional Transportation District Director — District L

Percentage Reporting: 50 percent

Phil Munsterman, 14.85 percent — 7,625

Bob Wilson, 29.01 percent — 14,894

Shelley Cook, 56.14 percent — 28,819

Regional Transportation District Director — District N

Percentage Reporting: 100 percent

Brad K. Evans, 29.98 percent — 16,477

Margaret (Peggy) A. Catlin, 38.89 percent — 21,377

Jennifer Hope, 31.13 percent — 17,109

Regional Transportation District Director — District O

Percentage Reporting: 100 percent

Lynn Guissinger, 100.00 percent — 58,638

Amendment V (CONSTITUTIONAL)

Percentage Reporting: 90 percent

Yes/For, 34.92 percent — 658,741

No/Against, 65.08 percent — 1,227,760

Amendment W (CONSTITUTIONAL)

Percentage Reporting: 90 percent

Yes/For, 53.28 percent — 962,929

No/Against, 46.72 percent — 844,275

Hemp-centric Amendment X was approved by Colorado voters. Colorado Department of Agriculture

Amendment X (CONSTITUTIONAL)

Percentage Reporting: 90 percent

Yes/For, 60.71 percent — 1,095,461

No/Against, 39.29 percent — 708,987

Amendment Y (CONSTITUTIONAL)

Percentage Reporting: 90 percent

Yes/For, 71.22 percent — 1,316,703

No/Against, 28.78 percent — 532,025

Amendment Z (CONSTITUTIONAL)

Percentage Reporting: 90 percent

Yes/For, 70.83 percent — 1,297,604

No/Against, 29.17 percent — 534,354

Amendment A (CONSTITUTIONAL)

Percentage Reporting: 90 percent

Yes/For, 65.01 percent — 1,205,502

No/Against, 34.99 percent — 648,912

Amendment 73 (CONSTITUTIONAL)

Percentage Reporting: 90 percent

Yes/For, 44.53 percent — 836,626

No/Against, 55.47 percent — 1,042,364

Amendment 74 (CONSTITUTIONAL)

Percentage Reporting: 90 percent

Yes/For, 46.39 percent — 873,977

No/Against, 53.61 percent — 1,009,986

Amendment 75 (CONSTITUTIONAL)

Percentage Reporting: 90 percent

Yes/For, 33.83 percent — 622,212

No/Against, 66.17 percent — 1,217,090

Proposition 109 (STATUTORY)

Percentage Reporting: 90 percent

Yes/For, 38.71 percent — 722,211

No/Against, 61.29 percent — 1,143,553

Proposition 110 (STATUTORY)

Percentage Reporting: 90 percent

Yes/For, 40.32 percent — 756,049

No/Against, 59.68 percent — 1,119,161

Proposition 111 (STATUTORY)

Percentage Reporting: 90 percent

Yes/For, 76.71 percent — 1,423,410

No/Against, 23.29 percent — 432,127

Proposition 112 (STATUTORY)

Percentage Reporting: 90 percent

Yes/For, 43.25 percent — 825,036

No/Against, 56.75 percent — 1,082,392