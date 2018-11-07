Denver Ballot Issue Election Results 2018: Almost Everything Wins

Editor's note: For more election results, click to access the posts "Colorado Election Results 2018: Polis, the Blue Wave and the Power of TABOR" and "Colorado Legislature Election Results 2018: Dems Win House and Senate."

When it came to ballot issues specific to the Mile High City, Denver voters were in a generous mood on Election Day 2018. Of the nine measures up for consideration, eight of them passed, and the ninth is so close that it may trigger a recount.

The two most prominent of the proposals were Referred Measure 2A and Initiated Ordinance 301.

Referred Measure 2A, whose chief proponent was Denver City Council President Jolon Clark, called for a .25 percent sales tax on everything other than groceries and prescription drugs, with the proceeds earmarked to acquire and improve parks. It collected more than 60 percent of the vote.

Initiated Ordinance 301, put forward by Representative Leslie Herod, also asked for a .25 percent sales tax. The money raised will be put toward enhancing services for mental health issues, suicide prevention and substance abuse, among other things. The proposal proved even more popular than the parks offering, earning nearly 68 percent support.

Also on the winning side were Referred Measure 2B, about a change in the Denver City Charter with regard to initiative signatures; Referred Measure 2C, which tweaks the Denver Police Department's hiring process; Referred Measure 2D, concerning alterations within the city's Clerk and Recorder office; Referred Measure 2E, intended to help lesser-known candidates for mayor; Ballot Issue 7G, involving language that would loosen Taxpayer's Bill of Rights restrictions on the Urban Drainage and Flood Control District; and Initiated Ordinance 302, a .08 percent tax hike to fund programs related to food education programs.

That leaves Initiated Ordinance 300, which calls for a .08 percent tax to launch a Denver College Affordabilty Fund, as the only measure in the hole at this writing. But the deficit is only 430 votes out of more than 150,000 cast.

Below, see the results for the Denver ballot issues on the Denver Election Results page of the city's website. It was last updated at midnight on Tuesday, November 6.

State representative Leslie Herod backed Initiated Ordinance 301, which cruised to an easy victory. File photo

Referred Measure 2A

YES/FOR — 93,779 votes

61.32 percent

NO/AGAINST — 59,143 votes

38.68 percent

Referred Measure 2B

YES/FOR — 85,518 votes

58.86 percent

NO/AGAINST — 59,779 votes

41.14 percent

Referred Measure 2C

YES/FOR — 107,524 votes

73.71 percent

NO/AGAINST — 38,357 votes

26.29 percent

Referred Measure 2D

YES/FOR — 88,593 votes

63.11 percent

NO/AGAINST — 51,793 votes

36.89 percent

Referred Measure 2E

YES/FOR —103,905 votes

69.18 percent

NO/AGAINST — 46,286 votes

30.82 percent

Initiated Ordinance 300

YES/FOR — 76,363 votes

49.86 percent

NO/AGAINST — 76,793 votes

50.14 percent

Initiated Ordinance 301

YES/FOR — 105,171 votes

67.96 percent

NO/AGAINST — 49,587 votes

32.04 percent

Initiated Ordinance 302

YES/FOR — 87,288 votes

57.26 percent

NO/AGAINST — 65,157 votes

42.74 percent

Urban Drainage and Flood Control District Ballot Issue 7G

YES/FOR — 90,971 votes

59.91 percent

NO/AGAINST — 60,887 votes

40.09 percent