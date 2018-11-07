Denver Ballot Issue Election Results 2018: Almost Everything Wins

Editor's note: For more election results, click to access the posts "Colorado Election Results 2018: Polis, the Blue Wave and the Power of TABOR" and "Colorado Legislature Election Results 2018: Dems Win House and Senate."
When it came to ballot issues specific to the Mile High City, Denver voters were in a generous mood on Election Day 2018. Of the nine measures up for consideration, eight of them passed, and the ninth is so close that it may trigger a recount.
The two most prominent of the proposals were Referred Measure 2A and Initiated Ordinance 301.
Referred Measure 2A, whose chief proponent was Denver City Council President Jolon Clark, called for a .25 percent sales tax on everything other than groceries and prescription drugs, with the proceeds earmarked to acquire and improve parks. It collected more than 60 percent of the vote.
Initiated Ordinance 301, put forward by Representative Leslie Herod, also asked for a .25 percent sales tax. The money raised will be put toward enhancing services for mental health issues, suicide prevention and substance abuse, among other things. The proposal proved even more popular than the parks offering, earning nearly 68 percent support.
Also on the winning side were Referred Measure 2B, about a change in the Denver City Charter with regard to initiative signatures; Referred Measure 2C, which tweaks the Denver Police Department's hiring process; Referred Measure 2D, concerning alterations within the city's Clerk and Recorder office; Referred Measure 2E, intended to help lesser-known candidates for mayor; Ballot Issue 7G, involving language that would loosen Taxpayer's Bill of Rights restrictions on the Urban Drainage and Flood Control District; and Initiated Ordinance 302, a .08 percent tax hike to fund programs related to food education programs.
That leaves Initiated Ordinance 300, which calls for a .08 percent tax to launch a Denver College Affordabilty Fund, as the only measure in the hole at this writing. But the deficit is only 430 votes out of more than 150,000 cast.
Below, see the results for the Denver ballot issues on the Denver Election Results page of the city's website. It was last updated at midnight on Tuesday, November 6.
Referred Measure 2A
YES/FOR — 93,779 votes
61.32 percent
NO/AGAINST — 59,143 votes
38.68 percent
Referred Measure 2B
YES/FOR — 85,518 votes
58.86 percent
NO/AGAINST — 59,779 votes
41.14 percent
Referred Measure 2C
YES/FOR — 107,524 votes
73.71 percent
NO/AGAINST — 38,357 votes
26.29 percent
Referred Measure 2D
YES/FOR — 88,593 votes
63.11 percent
NO/AGAINST — 51,793 votes
36.89 percent
Referred Measure 2E
YES/FOR —103,905 votes
69.18 percent
NO/AGAINST — 46,286 votes
30.82 percent
Initiated Ordinance 300
YES/FOR — 76,363 votes
49.86 percent
NO/AGAINST — 76,793 votes
50.14 percent
Initiated Ordinance 301
YES/FOR — 105,171 votes
67.96 percent
NO/AGAINST — 49,587 votes
32.04 percent
Initiated Ordinance 302
YES/FOR — 87,288 votes
57.26 percent
NO/AGAINST — 65,157 votes
42.74 percent
Urban Drainage and Flood Control District Ballot Issue 7G
YES/FOR — 90,971 votes
59.91 percent
NO/AGAINST — 60,887 votes
40.09 percent
