 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
Jessie Danielson has plenty to smile about after her victory helped Democrats regain control of the Colorado Senate.
Jessie Danielson has plenty to smile about after her victory helped Democrats regain control of the Colorado Senate.
File photo

Colorado Legislature Election Results 2018: Dems Win House and Senate

Michael Roberts | November 7, 2018 | 7:14am
AA

Editor's note: For more election results, click to access "Colorado Election Results 2018: Polis, the Blue Wave and the Power of TABOR" and "Denver Ballot Issue Election Results 2018: Almost Everything Wins."

The Democratic blue wave that washed over races for governor, Congress and other major offices was evident in contests for the Colorado House and Senate, too. As a result, Dems will be in control of both chambers.

Related Stories

In many Colorado elections, matters pertaining to the General Assembly get comparatively little attention. But things were different this time around. The Democrats were previously in charge of the state House and saw a strong possibility of preeminence in the state Senate, too — and this prospect resulted in a flood of negative ads paid for by out-of-state Republican organizations aimed at hopefuls such as Jessie Danielson, Brittany Pettersen and Faith Winter.

The nasty spots didn't work: Winter, Pettersen and Danielson achieved victories in districts 20, 22 and 24, respectively, and none of the contests were particularly close.

With Jared Polis coming out on top in the gubernatorial competition, Democrats have earned the across-the-board power they last wielded in Colorado circa 2014. What they do with it should prove fascinating.

Continue to see the results for both chambers of the Colorado legislature as updated by the Colorado Secretary of State's Office at 4:02 a.m. on Wednesday, November 7.

STATE SENATE

State Senator — District 1

Percentage Reporting: 82 percent
REP Jerry Sonnenberg, 79.65 percent — 46,792
DEM Debra Gustafson, 20.35 percent — 11,954

State Senator — District 2

Percentage Reporting: 80 percent
DEM Beth ''Hart'' Harz, 34.52 percent — 19,725
REP Dennis Hisey, 65.48 percent — 37,409

State Senator — District 3

Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
DEM Leroy M. Garcia, 73.79 percent — 31,775
LBR John Pickerill, 26.21 percent — 11,288

State Senator — District 5

Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
DEM Kerry Donovan, 59.61 percent — 38,857
REP Olen Lund, 40.39 percent — 26,323

State Senator — District 6

Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
DEM Guinn Unger Jr., 45.17 percent — 32,730
REP Don Coram, 54.83 percent — 39,725

State Senator — District 7

Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
DEM Chris Kennedy, 36.33 percent — 21,839
REP Ray Scott, 63.67 percent — 38,274

State Senator — District 9

Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
DEM Gil Armendariz, 29.45 percent — 18,293
REP Paul Lundeen, 70.55 percent — 43,828

State Senator — District 11

Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
DEM Pete Lee, 60.58 percent — 18,271
REP Pat McIntire, 39.42 percent — 11,891

State Senator — District 13

Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
REP John Cooke, 62.16 percent — 22,654
DEM Phil Kelley, 35.36 percent — 12,887
LBR Eric E. Joss, 2.47 percent — 901

State Senator — District 15

Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
DEM Rebecca Cranston, 46.71 percent — 33,624
REP Rob Woodward, 53.29 percent — 38,358

State Senator — District 16

Percentage Reporting: 50 percent
DEM Tammy Story, 55.34 percent — 35,061
REP Tim Neville, 42.09 percent — 26,668
LBR James Gilman, 2.57 percent — 1,629

State Senator — District 20

Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
REP Christine Jensen, 43.26 percent — 29,806
DEM Jessie Danielson, 53.79 percent — 37,057
LBR Charles Messick, 2.95 percent — 2,032

State Senator — District 22

Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
DEM Brittany Pettersen, 57.02 percent — 30,126
REP Tony Sanchez, 42.98 percent — 22,708

Faith Winter's triumph in Colorado District 24 was a key to the big night for Democrats.
Faith Winter's triumph in Colorado District 24 was a key to the big night for Democrats.
File photo

State Senator — District 24

Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
REP Beth Martinez Humenik, 40.67 percent — 22,440
DEM Faith Winter, 51.66 percent — 28,507
LBR Donald Osborn, 2.81 percent — 1,552
UAF Adam Matkowsky, 4.85 percent — 2,678

State Senator — District 30

Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
DEM Julia Varnell-Sarjeant, 41.35 percent — 29,439
REP Chris Holbert, 53.25 percent — 37,916
IND Steve Peterson, 5.40 percent — 3,848

State Senator — District 32

Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
DEM Robert Rodriguez, 70.88 percent — 27,697
REP Mark Calonder, 25.36 percent — 9,911
IND Peter Lucas Smith, 3.76 percent — 1,470

State Senator — District 34

Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
DEM Julie Gonzales, 82.14 percent — 25,258
REP Gordon Alley, 17.86 percent — 5,492

STATE HOUSE

State Representative — District 1

Percentage Reporting: 50 percent
DEM Susan Lontine, 61.50 percent — 8,991
REP Alysia Padilla, 35.13 percent — 5,136
LBR Darrell Dinges, 3.37 percent — 493

State Representative — District 2

Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
DEM Alec Garnett, 100.00 percent — 19,402

State Representative — District 3

Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
REP Toren Mushovic, 39.72 percent — 12,567
DEM Jeff Bridges, 60.28 percent — 19,068

State Representative — District 4

Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
REP Robert ''Dave'' John, 18.21 percent — 2,983
DEM Serena Gonzales-Gutierrez, 81.79 percent — 13,394

State Representative — District 5

Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
DEM Alex Valdez, 78.09 percent — 12,096
REP Katherine E. Whitney, 19.30 percent — 2,990
LBR Rory Lamberton, 2.61 percent — 404

State Representative — District 6

Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
DEM Chris Hansen, 100.00 percent — 19,848

State Representative - District 7

Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
REP Jay Frank Kucera, 17.45 percent — 2,680
DEM James Rashad Coleman, 82.55 percent — 12,681

State Representative — District 8

Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
DEM Leslie Herod, 100.00 percent — 20,095

State Representative — District 9

Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
DEM Emily Sirota, 70.37 percent — 15,317
REP Bob Lane, 29.63 percent — 6,450

State Representative — District 10

Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
REP Murl S. Hendrickson IV, 12.68 percent — 3,886
DEM Edie Hooton, 87.32 percent — 26,759

State Representative — District 11

Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
DEM Jonathan Singer, 67.19 percent — 21,341
REP Brian O. Donahue, 32.81 percent — 10,423

State Representative — District 12

Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
DEM Sonya Jaquez Lewis, 74.26 percent — 25,265
UAF Theresa Stets, 25.74 percent — 8,756

State Representative — District 13

Percentage Reporting: 80 percent
REP Kevin Sipple, 27.89 percent — 10,032
DEM K.C. Becker, 72.11 percent — 25,938

State Representative — District 14

Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
REP Shane Sandridge, 69.26 percent — 19,494
DEM Paul J. Haddick, 30.74 percent — 8,652

State Representative — District 15

Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
DEM Brenda Krause, 37.03 percent — 8,181
REP Dave Williams, 62.97 percent — 13,912

State Representative — District 16

Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
DEM Andrew Smith, 35.29 percent — 8,571
REP Larry G. Liston, 61.56 percent — 14,954
LBR John Hjersman, 3.15 percent — 765

State Representative — District 17

Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
REP Kit Roupe, 44.61 percent — 5,433
DEM Thomas ''Tony'' Exum Sr., 55.39 percent — 6,746

State Representative — District 18

Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
REP Mary Elizabeth Fabian, 36.40 percent — 9,114
DEM Marc A. Snyder, 57.43 percent — 14,379
IND Maile Foster, 6.17 percent — 1,544

State Representative — District 19

Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
REP Tim Geitner, 76.40 percent — 25,970
DEM Asia M. Zanders, 23.60 percent — 8,023

State Representative — District 20

Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
REP Terri Carver, 63.91 percent — 17,882
DEM Kent Edward Jarnig, 36.09 percent — 10,100

State Representative — District 21

Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
REP Lois Landgraf, 61.53 percent — 8,808
DEM Liz Rosenbaum, 38.47 percent — 5,508

State Representative — District 22

Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
DEM Todd Kastetter, 46.60 percent — 15,049
REP Colin Larson, 53.40 percent — 17,247

State Representative — District 23

Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
DEM Chris Kennedy, 61.75 percent — 17,882
REP Joan Poston, 38.25 percent — 11,075

State Representative — District 24

Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
REP Arthur Erwin, 37.57 percent — 11,274
DEM Monica Duran, 62.43 percent — 18,734

State Representative — District 25

Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
REP Steve Szutenbach, 47.49 percent — 18,100
DEM Lisa A. Cutter, 52.51 percent — 20,016

State Representative — District 26

Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
REP Nicki Mills, 36.63 percent — 11,769
DEM Dylan Roberts, 60.52 percent — 19,444
UAF Luke Bray, 2.85 percent — 915

State Representative — District 27

Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
DEM Brianna Titone, 49.73 percent — 18,565
REP Vicki Pyne, 50.27 percent — 18,765

State Representative — District 28

Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
REP Kristina Joy Alley, 39.27 percent — 10,693
DEM Kerry Tipper, 58.00 percent — 15,792
LBR Ross Klopf, 2.73 percent — 744

State Representative — District 29

Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
REP Grady Nouis, 38.43 percent — 10,145
DEMTracy Kraft-Tharp, 57.75 percent — 15,244
LBR Hans V. Romer, 3.82 percent — 1,009

State Representative — District 30

Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
DEM Dafna Michaelson Jenet, 55.48 percent — 11,625
REP Susan Kochevar, 44.52 percent — 9,330

State Representative — District 31

Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
REP Rico Figueroa, 39.71 percent — 9,380
DEM Yadira Caraveo, 54.09 percent — 12,777
LBR Bree Owens, 6.20 percent — 1,465

State Representative — District 32

Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
DEM Adrienne Benavidez, 100.00 percent — 12,145

State Representative — District 33

Percentage Reporting: 50 percent
REP Eric Rutherford, 35.40 percent — 13,619
DEM Matt Gray, 58.25 percent — 22,408
LBR Kim Tavendale, 2.33 percent — 898
IND Jay Geyer, 4.02 percent — 1,546

State Representative — District 34

Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
REP Alexander ''Skinny'' Winkler, 41.28 percent — 8,677
DEM Kyle Mullica, 58.72 percent — 12,341

State Representative — District 35

Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
DEM Shannon Bird, 58.53 percent — 15,977
REP Bruce Baker, 38.20 percent — 10,427
LBR Ken Biles. 3.27 percent — 892

State Representative — District 36

Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
REP Richard J. Bowman, 40.54 percent — 9,982
DEM Mike Weissman, 59.46 percent — 14,640

State Representative — District 37

Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
DEMTom Sullivan, 53.43 percent — 18,163
REP Cole Wist, 46.57 percent — 15,834

State Representative — District 38

Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
DEM Chris Kolker, 49.27 percent — 19,873
REP Susan Beckman, 50.73 percent — 20,463

State Representative — District 39

Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
REP Mark Baisley, 62.93 percent — 25,163
DEM Kamala Vanderkolk, 34.55 percent — 13,815
LBR Tony Gross, 2.53 percent — 1,010

State Representative — District 40

Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
DEM Janet Buckner, 61.82 percent — 16,835
REP Richard Allen Bassett, 38.18 percent — 10,398

State Representative — District 41

Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
REP Lynn Myers, 38.11 percent — 9,257
DEM Jovan Melton, 61.89 percent — 15,033

State Representative — District 42

Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
REP Mike Donald, 28.96 percent — 4,283
DEM Dominique Jackson, 71.04 percent — 10,507

State Representative — District 43

Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
REP Kevin Van Winkle, 53.71 percent — 19,872
DEM Barrett Rothe, 44.39 percent — 16,425
UNI Scott Wagner, 1.91 percent — 705

State Representative — District 44

Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
REP Kim Ransom, 58.30 percent — 21,417
DEMSimone Aiken, 41.70 percent — 15,317

State Representative — District 45

Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
DEM Danielle Kombo, 37.68 percent — 15,592
REP Patrick Neville, 62.32 percent — 25,787

State Representative — District 46

Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
DEM Daneya Esgar, 58.24 percent — 16,634
REP Jonathan Ambler, 41.76 percent — 11,929

State Representative — District 47

Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
DEM Bri Buentello, 49.53 percent — 13,675
REP Don Bendell, 50.47 percent — 13,934

State Representative — District 48

Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
REP Stephen Alan Humphrey, 68.74 percent — 20,354
DEM Gbenga Ajiboye, 31.26 percent — 9,258

State Representative — District 49

Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
REP Perry L. Buck, 58.68 percent — 27,627
DEM Conor Duffy, 41.32 percent — 19,451

State Representative — District 50

Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
DEM Rochelle Galindo, 49.03 percent — 6,726
REP Michael A. Thuener, 50.97 percent — 6,992

State Representative — District 51

Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
DEM Joan Shaffer, 43.48 percent — 16,509
REP Hugh McKean, 56.52 percent — 21,457

State Representative — District 52

Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
REP Donna Walter, 35.99 percent — 13,929
DEM Joann Ginal, 64.01 percent — 24,771

State Representative — District 53

Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
DEM Jeni Arndt, 100.00 percent — 23,324

State Representative — District 54

Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
REP Matt Soper, 65.94 percent — 20,320
IND Thea Chase, 34.06 percent — 10,494

State Representative — District 55

Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
DEM Tanya Travis, 36.93 percent — 11,987
REP Janice Rich, 63.07 percent — 20,473

State Representative — District 56

Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
REP Rod Bockenfeld, 56.73 percent — 21,379
DEM Dave Rose, 40.10 percent — 15,110
LBR Kevin Gulbranson, 3.17 percent — 1,194

State Representative — District 57

Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
REP Bob Rankin, 63.70 percent — 17,631
DEM Colin Wilhelm, 36.30 percent — 10,049

State Representative — District 58

Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
REP Marc Catlin, 62.97 percent — 21,735
DEM Seth Cagin, 37.03 percent — 12,783

State Representative — District 59

Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
DEM Barbara McLachlan, 55.99 percent — 22,768
IND Paul Jones, 44.01 percent — 17,895

State Representative — District 60

Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
DEM Erin Kelley, 36.78 percent — 14,255
REP James D. ''Jim'' Wilson, 59.83 percent — 23,191
LBR Glenn Ingalls, 3.39 percent — 1,313

State Representative — District 61

Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
DEM Julie McCluskie, 63.11 percent — 25,013
REP Mike Mason, 36.89 percent — 14,622

State Representative — District 62

Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
DEM Donald E. Valdez, 56.20 percent — 16,379
REP Scott Honeycutt, 43.80 percent — 12,763

State Representative - District 63

Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
REP Lori A. Saine, 61.39 percent — 16,366
DEM Brandon D. Bobian, 34.53 percent — 9,204
LBR Joe Johnson, 4.08 percent — 1,088

State Representative- - District 64

Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
REP Kimmi Lewis, 75.21 percent — 25,546
DEM Teri Nilson Baird, 24.79 percent — 8,421

State Representative — District 65

Percentage Reporting: 86 percent
REP Rod Pelton, 76.29 percent — 22,268
DEM Bethleen McCall, 23.71 percent — 6,919

 
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: