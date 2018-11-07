Colorado Legislature Election Results 2018: Dems Win House and Senate

Jessie Danielson has plenty to smile about after her victory helped Democrats regain control of the Colorado Senate.

Editor's note: For more election results, click to access "Colorado Election Results 2018: Polis, the Blue Wave and the Power of TABOR" and "Denver Ballot Issue Election Results 2018: Almost Everything Wins."

The Democratic blue wave that washed over races for governor, Congress and other major offices was evident in contests for the Colorado House and Senate, too. As a result, Dems will be in control of both chambers.