Colorado Legislature Election Results 2018: Dems Win House and Senate

The Democratic blue wave that washed over races for governor, Congress and other major offices was evident in contests for the Colorado House and Senate, too. As a result, Dems will be in control of both chambers.
In many Colorado elections, matters pertaining to the General Assembly get comparatively little attention. But things were different this time around. The Democrats were previously in charge of the state House and saw a strong possibility of preeminence in the state Senate, too — and this prospect resulted in a flood of negative ads paid for by out-of-state Republican organizations aimed at hopefuls such as Jessie Danielson, Brittany Pettersen and Faith Winter.
The nasty spots didn't work: Winter, Pettersen and Danielson achieved victories in districts 20, 22 and 24, respectively, and none of the contests were particularly close.
With Jared Polis coming out on top in the gubernatorial competition, Democrats have earned the across-the-board power they last wielded in Colorado circa 2014. What they do with it should prove fascinating.
Continue to see the results for both chambers of the Colorado legislature as updated by the Colorado Secretary of State's Office at 4:02 a.m. on Wednesday, November 7.
STATE SENATE
State Senator — District 1
Percentage Reporting: 82 percent
REP Jerry Sonnenberg, 79.65 percent — 46,792
DEM Debra Gustafson, 20.35 percent — 11,954
State Senator — District 2
Percentage Reporting: 80 percent
DEM Beth ''Hart'' Harz, 34.52 percent — 19,725
REP Dennis Hisey, 65.48 percent — 37,409
State Senator — District 3
Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
DEM Leroy M. Garcia, 73.79 percent — 31,775
LBR John Pickerill, 26.21 percent — 11,288
State Senator — District 5
Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
DEM Kerry Donovan, 59.61 percent — 38,857
REP Olen Lund, 40.39 percent — 26,323
State Senator — District 6
Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
DEM Guinn Unger Jr., 45.17 percent — 32,730
REP Don Coram, 54.83 percent — 39,725
State Senator — District 7
Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
DEM Chris Kennedy, 36.33 percent — 21,839
REP Ray Scott, 63.67 percent — 38,274
State Senator — District 9
Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
DEM Gil Armendariz, 29.45 percent — 18,293
REP Paul Lundeen, 70.55 percent — 43,828
State Senator — District 11
Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
DEM Pete Lee, 60.58 percent — 18,271
REP Pat McIntire, 39.42 percent — 11,891
State Senator — District 13
Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
REP John Cooke, 62.16 percent — 22,654
DEM Phil Kelley, 35.36 percent — 12,887
LBR Eric E. Joss, 2.47 percent — 901
State Senator — District 15
Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
DEM Rebecca Cranston, 46.71 percent — 33,624
REP Rob Woodward, 53.29 percent — 38,358
State Senator — District 16
Percentage Reporting: 50 percent
DEM Tammy Story, 55.34 percent — 35,061
REP Tim Neville, 42.09 percent — 26,668
LBR James Gilman, 2.57 percent — 1,629
State Senator — District 20
Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
REP Christine Jensen, 43.26 percent — 29,806
DEM Jessie Danielson, 53.79 percent — 37,057
LBR Charles Messick, 2.95 percent — 2,032
State Senator — District 22
Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
DEM Brittany Pettersen, 57.02 percent — 30,126
REP Tony Sanchez, 42.98 percent — 22,708
State Senator — District 24
Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
REP Beth Martinez Humenik, 40.67 percent — 22,440
DEM Faith Winter, 51.66 percent — 28,507
LBR Donald Osborn, 2.81 percent — 1,552
UAF Adam Matkowsky, 4.85 percent — 2,678
State Senator — District 30
Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
DEM Julia Varnell-Sarjeant, 41.35 percent — 29,439
REP Chris Holbert, 53.25 percent — 37,916
IND Steve Peterson, 5.40 percent — 3,848
State Senator — District 32
Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
DEM Robert Rodriguez, 70.88 percent — 27,697
REP Mark Calonder, 25.36 percent — 9,911
IND Peter Lucas Smith, 3.76 percent — 1,470
State Senator — District 34
Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
DEM Julie Gonzales, 82.14 percent — 25,258
REP Gordon Alley, 17.86 percent — 5,492
STATE HOUSE
State Representative — District 1
Percentage Reporting: 50 percent
DEM Susan Lontine, 61.50 percent — 8,991
REP Alysia Padilla, 35.13 percent — 5,136
LBR Darrell Dinges, 3.37 percent — 493
State Representative — District 2
Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
DEM Alec Garnett, 100.00 percent — 19,402
State Representative — District 3
Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
REP Toren Mushovic, 39.72 percent — 12,567
DEM Jeff Bridges, 60.28 percent — 19,068
State Representative — District 4
Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
REP Robert ''Dave'' John, 18.21 percent — 2,983
DEM Serena Gonzales-Gutierrez, 81.79 percent — 13,394
State Representative — District 5
Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
DEM Alex Valdez, 78.09 percent — 12,096
REP Katherine E. Whitney, 19.30 percent — 2,990
LBR Rory Lamberton, 2.61 percent — 404
State Representative — District 6
Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
DEM Chris Hansen, 100.00 percent — 19,848
State Representative - District 7
Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
REP Jay Frank Kucera, 17.45 percent — 2,680
DEM James Rashad Coleman, 82.55 percent — 12,681
State Representative — District 8
Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
DEM Leslie Herod, 100.00 percent — 20,095
State Representative — District 9
Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
DEM Emily Sirota, 70.37 percent — 15,317
REP Bob Lane, 29.63 percent — 6,450
State Representative — District 10
Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
REP Murl S. Hendrickson IV, 12.68 percent — 3,886
DEM Edie Hooton, 87.32 percent — 26,759
State Representative — District 11
Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
DEM Jonathan Singer, 67.19 percent — 21,341
REP Brian O. Donahue, 32.81 percent — 10,423
State Representative — District 12
Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
DEM Sonya Jaquez Lewis, 74.26 percent — 25,265
UAF Theresa Stets, 25.74 percent — 8,756
State Representative — District 13
Percentage Reporting: 80 percent
REP Kevin Sipple, 27.89 percent — 10,032
DEM K.C. Becker, 72.11 percent — 25,938
State Representative — District 14
Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
REP Shane Sandridge, 69.26 percent — 19,494
DEM Paul J. Haddick, 30.74 percent — 8,652
State Representative — District 15
Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
DEM Brenda Krause, 37.03 percent — 8,181
REP Dave Williams, 62.97 percent — 13,912
State Representative — District 16
Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
DEM Andrew Smith, 35.29 percent — 8,571
REP Larry G. Liston, 61.56 percent — 14,954
LBR John Hjersman, 3.15 percent — 765
State Representative — District 17
Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
REP Kit Roupe, 44.61 percent — 5,433
DEM Thomas ''Tony'' Exum Sr., 55.39 percent — 6,746
State Representative — District 18
Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
REP Mary Elizabeth Fabian, 36.40 percent — 9,114
DEM Marc A. Snyder, 57.43 percent — 14,379
IND Maile Foster, 6.17 percent — 1,544
State Representative — District 19
Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
REP Tim Geitner, 76.40 percent — 25,970
DEM Asia M. Zanders, 23.60 percent — 8,023
State Representative — District 20
Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
REP Terri Carver, 63.91 percent — 17,882
DEM Kent Edward Jarnig, 36.09 percent — 10,100
State Representative — District 21
Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
REP Lois Landgraf, 61.53 percent — 8,808
DEM Liz Rosenbaum, 38.47 percent — 5,508
State Representative — District 22
Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
DEM Todd Kastetter, 46.60 percent — 15,049
REP Colin Larson, 53.40 percent — 17,247
State Representative — District 23
Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
DEM Chris Kennedy, 61.75 percent — 17,882
REP Joan Poston, 38.25 percent — 11,075
State Representative — District 24
Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
REP Arthur Erwin, 37.57 percent — 11,274
DEM Monica Duran, 62.43 percent — 18,734
State Representative — District 25
Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
REP Steve Szutenbach, 47.49 percent — 18,100
DEM Lisa A. Cutter, 52.51 percent — 20,016
State Representative — District 26
Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
REP Nicki Mills, 36.63 percent — 11,769
DEM Dylan Roberts, 60.52 percent — 19,444
UAF Luke Bray, 2.85 percent — 915
State Representative — District 27
Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
DEM Brianna Titone, 49.73 percent — 18,565
REP Vicki Pyne, 50.27 percent — 18,765
State Representative — District 28
Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
REP Kristina Joy Alley, 39.27 percent — 10,693
DEM Kerry Tipper, 58.00 percent — 15,792
LBR Ross Klopf, 2.73 percent — 744
State Representative — District 29
Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
REP Grady Nouis, 38.43 percent — 10,145
DEMTracy Kraft-Tharp, 57.75 percent — 15,244
LBR Hans V. Romer, 3.82 percent — 1,009
State Representative — District 30
Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
DEM Dafna Michaelson Jenet, 55.48 percent — 11,625
REP Susan Kochevar, 44.52 percent — 9,330
State Representative — District 31
Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
REP Rico Figueroa, 39.71 percent — 9,380
DEM Yadira Caraveo, 54.09 percent — 12,777
LBR Bree Owens, 6.20 percent — 1,465
State Representative — District 32
Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
DEM Adrienne Benavidez, 100.00 percent — 12,145
State Representative — District 33
Percentage Reporting: 50 percent
REP Eric Rutherford, 35.40 percent — 13,619
DEM Matt Gray, 58.25 percent — 22,408
LBR Kim Tavendale, 2.33 percent — 898
IND Jay Geyer, 4.02 percent — 1,546
State Representative — District 34
Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
REP Alexander ''Skinny'' Winkler, 41.28 percent — 8,677
DEM Kyle Mullica, 58.72 percent — 12,341
State Representative — District 35
Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
DEM Shannon Bird, 58.53 percent — 15,977
REP Bruce Baker, 38.20 percent — 10,427
LBR Ken Biles. 3.27 percent — 892
State Representative — District 36
Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
REP Richard J. Bowman, 40.54 percent — 9,982
DEM Mike Weissman, 59.46 percent — 14,640
State Representative — District 37
Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
DEMTom Sullivan, 53.43 percent — 18,163
REP Cole Wist, 46.57 percent — 15,834
State Representative — District 38
Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
DEM Chris Kolker, 49.27 percent — 19,873
REP Susan Beckman, 50.73 percent — 20,463
State Representative — District 39
Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
REP Mark Baisley, 62.93 percent — 25,163
DEM Kamala Vanderkolk, 34.55 percent — 13,815
LBR Tony Gross, 2.53 percent — 1,010
State Representative — District 40
Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
DEM Janet Buckner, 61.82 percent — 16,835
REP Richard Allen Bassett, 38.18 percent — 10,398
State Representative — District 41
Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
REP Lynn Myers, 38.11 percent — 9,257
DEM Jovan Melton, 61.89 percent — 15,033
State Representative — District 42
Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
REP Mike Donald, 28.96 percent — 4,283
DEM Dominique Jackson, 71.04 percent — 10,507
State Representative — District 43
Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
REP Kevin Van Winkle, 53.71 percent — 19,872
DEM Barrett Rothe, 44.39 percent — 16,425
UNI Scott Wagner, 1.91 percent — 705
State Representative — District 44
Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
REP Kim Ransom, 58.30 percent — 21,417
DEMSimone Aiken, 41.70 percent — 15,317
State Representative — District 45
Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
DEM Danielle Kombo, 37.68 percent — 15,592
REP Patrick Neville, 62.32 percent — 25,787
State Representative — District 46
Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
DEM Daneya Esgar, 58.24 percent — 16,634
REP Jonathan Ambler, 41.76 percent — 11,929
State Representative — District 47
Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
DEM Bri Buentello, 49.53 percent — 13,675
REP Don Bendell, 50.47 percent — 13,934
State Representative — District 48
Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
REP Stephen Alan Humphrey, 68.74 percent — 20,354
DEM Gbenga Ajiboye, 31.26 percent — 9,258
State Representative — District 49
Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
REP Perry L. Buck, 58.68 percent — 27,627
DEM Conor Duffy, 41.32 percent — 19,451
State Representative — District 50
Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
DEM Rochelle Galindo, 49.03 percent — 6,726
REP Michael A. Thuener, 50.97 percent — 6,992
State Representative — District 51
Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
DEM Joan Shaffer, 43.48 percent — 16,509
REP Hugh McKean, 56.52 percent — 21,457
State Representative — District 52
Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
REP Donna Walter, 35.99 percent — 13,929
DEM Joann Ginal, 64.01 percent — 24,771
State Representative — District 53
Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
DEM Jeni Arndt, 100.00 percent — 23,324
State Representative — District 54
Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
REP Matt Soper, 65.94 percent — 20,320
IND Thea Chase, 34.06 percent — 10,494
State Representative — District 55
Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
DEM Tanya Travis, 36.93 percent — 11,987
REP Janice Rich, 63.07 percent — 20,473
State Representative — District 56
Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
REP Rod Bockenfeld, 56.73 percent — 21,379
DEM Dave Rose, 40.10 percent — 15,110
LBR Kevin Gulbranson, 3.17 percent — 1,194
State Representative — District 57
Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
REP Bob Rankin, 63.70 percent — 17,631
DEM Colin Wilhelm, 36.30 percent — 10,049
State Representative — District 58
Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
REP Marc Catlin, 62.97 percent — 21,735
DEM Seth Cagin, 37.03 percent — 12,783
State Representative — District 59
Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
DEM Barbara McLachlan, 55.99 percent — 22,768
IND Paul Jones, 44.01 percent — 17,895
State Representative — District 60
Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
DEM Erin Kelley, 36.78 percent — 14,255
REP James D. ''Jim'' Wilson, 59.83 percent — 23,191
LBR Glenn Ingalls, 3.39 percent — 1,313
State Representative — District 61
Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
DEM Julie McCluskie, 63.11 percent — 25,013
REP Mike Mason, 36.89 percent — 14,622
State Representative — District 62
Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
DEM Donald E. Valdez, 56.20 percent — 16,379
REP Scott Honeycutt, 43.80 percent — 12,763
State Representative - District 63
Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
REP Lori A. Saine, 61.39 percent — 16,366
DEM Brandon D. Bobian, 34.53 percent — 9,204
LBR Joe Johnson, 4.08 percent — 1,088
State Representative- - District 64
Percentage Reporting: 100 percent
REP Kimmi Lewis, 75.21 percent — 25,546
DEM Teri Nilson Baird, 24.79 percent — 8,421
State Representative — District 65
Percentage Reporting: 86 percent
REP Rod Pelton, 76.29 percent — 22,268
DEM Bethleen McCall, 23.71 percent — 6,919
