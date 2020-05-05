Governor Jared Polis's Nerdiest Pre-Pandemic Tweets

During his May 4 press conference about the COVID-19 crisis, Governor Jared Polis marked May the Fourth Be With You day with inspirational quotes from the Star Wars saga and the suggestion that Darth Vader's mask will keep him safe from the novel coronavirus despite "his pre-existing respiratory condition."
Anyone surprised by this routine hasn't been paying attention. Polis proudly described himself as a "nerd" during that appearance, and there's plenty of evidence to support this designation. Shortly after he was chosen to assume the state's top leadership position in the blue-wave election of November 2018, we shared the "Least Gubernatorial Photos of Colorado Governor-Elect Jared Polis," featuring images from his freewheeling Twitter page.
The weirdness of those pics, including one that found him rolling on a lawn like his dog, undoubtedly led some political observers to assume that Polis would dial things down after his swearing in early last year. But no: Polis has continued to maintain his personal account in addition to an official one specifically focused on his work as governor. And while @jaredpolis highlights plenty of purely political messages, he's also used the platform to share quirky thoughts, snaps and links on a wide variety of subjects.
Here's a slew of examples posted prior to the pandemic, categorized by subjects and themes to which Polis has returned time and again — including one in which he needles Vice President Mike Pence, with whom he's been on many coronavirus-related conference calls of late. Like the governor's social-distancing suggestion that everyone stay the length of a light saber away from each other in public, they're a reminder that inside this professional politician grappling with the biggest challenges of his career is a man who's never been afraid to let his geek flag fly.
SLIMY SLITHERERS AND CREEPY CRAWLERS
Worms that live 500% longer!!https://t.co/O5G15UdW7z— Jared Polis (@jaredpolis) January 10, 2020
I would be hisssssterical if I saw a snake with limbs https://t.co/lwyuf5znHv— Jared Polis (@jaredpolis) November 21, 2019
The devil worm is the first subterranean organism to have its genome mapped and the first creature of its kind to be discovered, found in 2011 living 2 miles under the Earth Surface.https://t.co/qxwrvpqIRW— Jared Polis (@jaredpolis) November 23, 2019
Who’s as excited as I am? ???? https://t.co/DRVbyjXeSd— Jared Polis (@jaredpolis) August 9, 2019
BINGING ON BUGS
Are ants and crickets a healthy alternative to potato chips?https://t.co/b7LZjNmxEB— Jared Polis (@jaredpolis) October 8, 2019
Are you among those who can’t wait to get your hands on cockroach milk?https://t.co/YhyUSzfypY— Jared Polis (@jaredpolis) April 6, 2019
DON'T EAT THAT!
Not suggestedhttps://t.co/RPG9KOF4Bv— Jared Polis (@jaredpolis) January 5, 2020
Don’t swallow catfish everhttps://t.co/y48jDUpFjL— Jared Polis (@jaredpolis) January 27, 2019
PUTTING PUEBLO CHILE ON EVERYTHING
Breaking the fast with that famous classic Pueblo Chile on gefilte fish pic.twitter.com/1o1Ybe7XYh— Jared Polis (@jaredpolis) October 10, 2019
Pueblo chile, peanut butter, honey, banana sandwich... perfect late night snack pic.twitter.com/lesO3SXVaG— Jared Polis (@jaredpolis) September 30, 2019
MUGGING FOR THE CAMERA (AND TROLLING THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION)
Scary headline today pic.twitter.com/kpfOIegdnu— Jared Polis (@jaredpolis) June 23, 2019
I was surprised to get a letter from the President. Turns out he was just asking for money. No thanks! pic.twitter.com/ME68xMgjJS— Jared Polis (@jaredpolis) July 7, 2019
Well, I guess this is what 6 months being Governor does to you #faceapp #faceappchallenge pic.twitter.com/zjYUYLK1x1— Jared Polis (@GovofCO) July 17, 2019
A personal request from Mike Pence! Uh-oh! pic.twitter.com/wOLSnfbVmT— Jared Polis (@jaredpolis) March 27, 2019
DAD JOKES
Happy Leap Day! pic.twitter.com/a5WXpGhRMZ— Jared Polis (@jaredpolis) February 29, 2020
My eight-year-old son and I went looking for quartz crystals in the ground last summer, and now he’s proud of being a minor minor miner.— Jared Polis (@jaredpolis) January 1, 2020
Q. Why doesn’t logic work when the Enterprise is moving slowly?— Jared Polis (@jaredpolis) December 31, 2019
A. Because you need to use only impulse.
https://t.co/cUJXrAWN88 do you stay warm in any room?— Jared Polis (@jaredpolis) February 28, 2020
A.Just huddle in the corner, where it’s always 90 degrees.
CREATURE FEATURES
Newly discovered underground life eats fools gold to survive https://t.co/4GpRwGQBav— Jared Polis (@jaredpolis) September 9, 2019
Narlugas are real! Hybrids between belugas and narwhals have been proven to exist!https://t.co/uidAuvQXgd— Jared Polis (@jaredpolis) June 21, 2019
And on the topic of purple:https://t.co/oyXcXZpoZe— Jared Polis (@jaredpolis) April 7, 2019
CELEBRATING STRANGENESS
Happy 33rd birthday @BoingBoing, you don’t look a day over 20!https://t.co/SMc9e12brb— Jared Polis (@jaredpolis) January 22, 2020
Yup! Sounds right— Jared Polis (@jaredpolis) March 9, 2019
https://t.co/xg34Es6otx
THREATS TO HUMANITY BEYOND COVID-19
Too much cell phone use is slowly turning children into demonshttps://t.co/vx3wYQXT7w— Jared Polis (@jaredpolis) June 21, 2019
Didn’t I see this movie? And I for one welcome our new primate overlordshttps://t.co/zYT9Ua47nH— Jared Polis (@jaredpolis) April 10, 2019
Today I’m on jury duty #winninglotteryticket so TAG @LtGov4CO you’re it! pic.twitter.com/0CoONJxGDd— Jared Polis (@jaredpolis) April 15, 2019
