Governor Jared Polis's Nerdiest Pre-Pandemic Tweets

Colorado Governor Jared Polis upon learning about Pluto's exclusion from a book called 8 Little Planets .

During his May 4 press conference about the COVID-19 crisis, Governor Jared Polis marked May the Fourth Be With You day with inspirational quotes from the Star Wars saga and the suggestion that Darth Vader's mask will keep him safe from the novel coronavirus despite "his pre-existing respiratory condition."

Anyone surprised by this routine hasn't been paying attention. Polis proudly described himself as a "nerd" during that appearance, and there's plenty of evidence to support this designation. Shortly after he was chosen to assume the state's top leadership position in the blue-wave election of November 2018, we shared the "Least Gubernatorial Photos of Colorado Governor-Elect Jared Polis," featuring images from his freewheeling Twitter page.

The weirdness of those pics, including one that found him rolling on a lawn like his dog, undoubtedly led some political observers to assume that Polis would dial things down after his swearing in early last year. But no: Polis has continued to maintain his personal account in addition to an official one specifically focused on his work as governor. And while @jaredpolis highlights plenty of purely political messages, he's also used the platform to share quirky thoughts, snaps and links on a wide variety of subjects.

Here's a slew of examples posted prior to the pandemic, categorized by subjects and themes to which Polis has returned time and again — including one in which he needles Vice President Mike Pence, with whom he's been on many coronavirus-related conference calls of late. Like the governor's social-distancing suggestion that everyone stay the length of a light saber away from each other in public, they're a reminder that inside this professional politician grappling with the biggest challenges of his career is a man who's never been afraid to let his geek flag fly.

SLIMY SLITHERERS AND CREEPY CRAWLERS

Worms that live 500% longer!!https://t.co/O5G15UdW7z — Jared Polis (@jaredpolis) January 10, 2020

I would be hisssssterical if I saw a snake with limbs https://t.co/lwyuf5znHv — Jared Polis (@jaredpolis) November 21, 2019

The devil worm is the first subterranean organism to have its genome mapped and the first creature of its kind to be discovered, found in 2011 living 2 miles under the Earth Surface.https://t.co/qxwrvpqIRW — Jared Polis (@jaredpolis) November 23, 2019

Who’s as excited as I am? ???? https://t.co/DRVbyjXeSd — Jared Polis (@jaredpolis) August 9, 2019

BINGING ON BUGS

Are ants and crickets a healthy alternative to potato chips?https://t.co/b7LZjNmxEB — Jared Polis (@jaredpolis) October 8, 2019

Are you among those who can’t wait to get your hands on cockroach milk?https://t.co/YhyUSzfypY — Jared Polis (@jaredpolis) April 6, 2019

DON'T EAT THAT!

Don’t swallow catfish everhttps://t.co/y48jDUpFjL — Jared Polis (@jaredpolis) January 27, 2019

PUTTING PUEBLO CHILE ON EVERYTHING

Breaking the fast with that famous classic Pueblo Chile on gefilte fish pic.twitter.com/1o1Ybe7XYh — Jared Polis (@jaredpolis) October 10, 2019

Pueblo chile, peanut butter, honey, banana sandwich... perfect late night snack pic.twitter.com/lesO3SXVaG — Jared Polis (@jaredpolis) September 30, 2019

MUGGING FOR THE CAMERA (AND TROLLING THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION)

Scary headline today pic.twitter.com/kpfOIegdnu — Jared Polis (@jaredpolis) June 23, 2019

I was surprised to get a letter from the President. Turns out he was just asking for money. No thanks! pic.twitter.com/ME68xMgjJS — Jared Polis (@jaredpolis) July 7, 2019

Well, I guess this is what 6 months being Governor does to you #faceapp #faceappchallenge pic.twitter.com/zjYUYLK1x1 — Jared Polis (@GovofCO) July 17, 2019

A personal request from Mike Pence! Uh-oh! pic.twitter.com/wOLSnfbVmT — Jared Polis (@jaredpolis) March 27, 2019

DAD JOKES

My eight-year-old son and I went looking for quartz crystals in the ground last summer, and now he’s proud of being a minor minor miner. — Jared Polis (@jaredpolis) January 1, 2020

Q. Why doesn’t logic work when the Enterprise is moving slowly?



A. Because you need to use only impulse. — Jared Polis (@jaredpolis) December 31, 2019

https://t.co/cUJXrAWN88 do you stay warm in any room?

A.Just huddle in the corner, where it’s always 90 degrees. — Jared Polis (@jaredpolis) February 28, 2020

CREATURE FEATURES

Newly discovered underground life eats fools gold to survive https://t.co/4GpRwGQBav — Jared Polis (@jaredpolis) September 9, 2019

Narlugas are real! Hybrids between belugas and narwhals have been proven to exist!https://t.co/uidAuvQXgd — Jared Polis (@jaredpolis) June 21, 2019

And on the topic of purple:https://t.co/oyXcXZpoZe — Jared Polis (@jaredpolis) April 7, 2019

CELEBRATING STRANGENESS

Happy 33rd birthday @BoingBoing, you don’t look a day over 20!https://t.co/SMc9e12brb — Jared Polis (@jaredpolis) January 22, 2020

THREATS TO HUMANITY BEYOND COVID-19

Too much cell phone use is slowly turning children into demonshttps://t.co/vx3wYQXT7w — Jared Polis (@jaredpolis) June 21, 2019