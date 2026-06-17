A Colorado road trip back in time, with photographer John Margolies

Who’s ready for a summer road trip? But instead of just driving through today’s Colorado, let’s go back into the ’80s, ’90s and 2000s.

John Margolies captured motels, roadside attractions, restaurants and other slices of the country for “Roadside America,” a series of photographs he took while traveling over 100,000 miles across the United States from 1969 to 2008. He visited Colorado at least three times during those travels, in 1980, 1991 and 2004, stopping by dozens of towns around the state.

Margolies’ photos of old Pueblo motels, restaurants in Colorado Springs, and Denver theaters in the ’80s and ’90s highlight times long since passed, when commerce had more personality, flair and color.

Most of these businesses and roadside attractions have closed, like Denver’s Centre Theatre and the infamous Manor House Motel in Aurora. Several have transformed under new occupants, such as the Ogden and Gothic theaters, both of which were once movie palaces but are now popular concert venues. However, several of the Denver subjects are still going strong, like Crown Lanes, Pete’s Kitchen, the Lion’s Lair and the old-school McDonald’s in Aurora, and a handful of the hotels Margolies shot are still open with their original neon signs.

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The Library of Congress bought Margolies’ “Roadside America” in 2015, a year before he passed away, and opened the collection to the public. From Colfax Avenue to the fossilized town hall of Dinosaur, here are snapshots of what driving through Colorado was like in decades past.

Denver

The Ogden Theatre in 1980, back when it used to show movies. John Margolies Roadside America photograph archive/ Library of Congress

The Centre Theatre operated from 1954 to 1980 in downtown Denver. John Margolies Roadside America photograph archive/ Library of Congress

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Pete’s Kitchen is still one of Denver’s most popular late-night restaurants. John Margolies Roadside America photograph archive/ Library of Congress

Vince’s Auto Repair, a now-closed mechanic, taken in 2004. John Margolies Roadside America photograph archive/ Library of Congress

Crown Lanes, shown here in 2004, is still open on South Federal Boulevard. John Margolies Roadside America photograph archive/ Library of Congress

Aurora

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Aurora’s Windmill Gift Shop, shot here in 1980, has since closed. John Margolies Roadside America photograph archive/ Library of Congress

The Cactus Motel, taken here around 1980, opened in 1965 on East Colfax Avenue. It has been closed for decades. John Margolies Roadside America photograph archive/ Library of Congress

The Manor House Motel, captured here in 2004, became infamous after an article in the New Yorker detailed how the motel owner spied on guests having sex. John Margolies Roadside America photograph archive/ Library of Congress

Motel 9, an Aurora motel in the 2000s. John Margolies Roadside America photograph archive/ Library of Congress

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Englewood

Englewood’s Gothic Theater was a movie theater in the 1980s. John Margolies Roadside America photograph archive/ Library of Congress

China House, a now-closed restaurant on South Broadway in Englewood, shot in 2004. John Margolies Roadside America photograph archive/ Library of Congress

Colorado Springs

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The Lunch Box, a now-closed restaurant on Cimarron Avenue in Colorado Springs. John Margolies Roadside America photograph archive/ Library of Congress

El Sombrero, another closed (and beloved) restaurant in Colorado Springs. John Margolies Roadside America photograph archive/ Library of Congress

The Wrangler Motel, 1991. It is still open as a motel and RV park. John Margolies Roadside America photograph archive/ Library of Congress

The BnB Motel, 1991. It is no longer open. John Margolies Roadside America photograph archive/ Library of Congress

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Pueblo

More-Skinny Used Cars has been open for almost 80 years in Pueblo, and the sign is still up. John Margolies Roadside America photograph archive/ Library of Congress

Blue Lady a now-closed nightclub in Pueblo, seen here in around 1980. John Margolies Roadside America photograph archive/ Library of Congress

The Sunset Motel, a now-closed motel in Pueblo, circa 1980. John Margolies Roadside America photograph archive/ Library of Congress

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The Ranch House Motel, now closed, in 1991. John Margolies Roadside America photograph archive/ Library of Congress

The Anchor Lounge, seen here in 1991, was a popular bar and club on Main Street in Pueblo. John Margolies Roadside America photograph archive/ Library of Congress

Manitou Springs

The Brianhurst Wax Museum and Manor entrance in 1980. The property has been renovated and reopened multiple times, but is currently closed. John Margolies Roadside America photograph archive/ Library of Congress

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A 1980s photo of Harris Linen & Lace Shop in Manitou Springs. It has since closed. John Margolies Roadside America photograph archive/ Library of Congress

The Silver Saddle Motel in Manitou Springs, taken in 1991. The hotel is still open. John Margolies Roadside America photograph archive/ Library of Congress

Cascade

The entrance to Santa’s Workshop, 1980. It’s still a popular roadside attraction. John Margolies Roadside America photograph archive/ Library of Congress

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Trinidad

The Fox Theatre in Trinidad, 1991. John Margolies Roadside America photograph archive/ Library of Congress

Greeley

Weld County Garage opened in 1908. The Greeley business is still open today as a car dealership. John Margolies Roadside America photograph archive/ Library of Congress

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Bailey

The Coney Island Dairy Land hot dog stand, long before it was renovated and featured in “South Park.” John Margolies Roadside America photograph archive/ Library of Congress

Leadville

The Leadville Masonic Temple is still an operating lodge. John Margolies Roadside America photograph archive/ Library of Congress

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Meeker

Wooden statues of Paul Bunyan and Babe in Meeker, 1991. John Margolies Roadside America photograph archive/ Library of Congress

Montrose

Montrose’s Fox Theater, taken in 1991. John Margolies Roadside America photograph archive/ Library of Congress

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The Log Cabin Motel, a now-closed motel in Montrose. John Margolies Roadside America photograph archive/ Library of Congress

Durango

The Four Winds Motel in Durango, shown here in 1991, has been open for over sixty years. John Margolies Roadside America photograph archive/ Library of Congress

The Siesta Motel sign in Durango, captured in 1991. You can still stop by at night to see it brighten the block with neon green and pink lights. John Margolies Roadside America photograph archive/ Library of Congress

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The sign for Chief Restaurant has been a mainstay in Durango for decades, but it has been criticized as a racist trope. John Margolies Roadside America photograph archive/ Library of Congress

Pagosa Springs

Goodman’s Department Store in Pagosa Springs has been open since 1899, according to its owners. John Margolies Roadside America photograph archive/ Library of Congress

Mancos

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A historic hut at the Hogan Indian Arts and Crafts in Mancos, 1991. John Margolies Roadside America photograph archive/ Library of Congress

A 1991 photo of Hogan Indian Arts and Crafts, now operating as the Mud Creek Hogan Trading Post. John Margolies Roadside America photograph archive/ Library of Congress

Monte Vista

JJ’s Restaurant and Lounge in Monte Vista, around 1980. John Margolies Roadside America photograph archive/ Library of Congress

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Delta

A 1991 photo of the Egyptian Theatre in Delta. John Margolies Roadside America photograph archive/ Library of Congress

Westways Court, seen here in 1991, is still open. John Margolies Roadside America photograph archive/ Library of Congress

Dinosaur

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The stegosaurus statue outside of Dinosaur Town Hall is still there, but it looks a little different 34 years later. John Margolies Roadside America photograph archive/ Library of Congress

A pachnelephalosaurus statue in Dinosaur, 1991. John Margolies Roadside America photograph archive/ Library of Congress

A triceratops statue in Dinosaur, 1991. John Margolies Roadside America photograph archive/ Library of Congress