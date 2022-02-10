Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Business

Colorado's Popularity Booming With Gen Z and Millennial Transplants

February 10, 2022 7:09AM

Colorado's Popularity Booming With Gen Z and Millennial Transplants
Photo by Tierra Mallorca on Unsplash
Colorado's population has steadily risen in recent years — so much so that the state added a new 8th Congressional District. Now a new report suggests that this trend is far from over, in part because of Colorado's growing popularity with members of Generation Z and, especially, Millennials.

In an interview with Westword, Eliza Theiss, author of the generational study from national real estate website Property Shark, offers plenty of reasons, including the pandemic, for why so many young, would-be homebuyers considering a move list Colorado among their dream destinations. "The explosion of work-from-home and hybrid work policies has had an effect, allowing some who wished to relocate to the state to do so, while higher-income buyers reoriented to invest into more remote vacation and second homes," she says.

The study is based on surveys completed by 2,399 homeowners, renters and individuals living with their parents or other family members across the U.S. Respondents were between the ages of eighteen and 56, with Theiss grouping the results in three categories: Generation X (individuals born between 1965 and 1980), Millennials (individuals born between 1981 and 1994) and Generation Z, or Zoomers (individuals born between 1995 and 2010).

The last time Theiss oversaw a generational study for Property Shark, back in 2018, the findings showed that more than half of the survey takers looking to move out of their current homes planned to stay within the state where they were living at the time — a finding duplicated this time around. Those looking farther afield, however, tended to lean toward the most populous states, led by Florida, California and Texas. In that 2018 survey, Colorado finished in the top fifteen — higher than expected based on its population, but no real threat to the biggest states.

That's changed. In 2021, when the study was conducted, Colorado was the 21st-largest state in terms of population, according to Property Shark's figures. But while Florida, California and Texas once again dominated the top three, Colorado jumped to number four, mainly because of its appeal to younger house hunters. Colorado was the ninth-most-popular state for Gen X types, but fifth for Zoomers and third for Millennials.

Theiss says that Colorado owes much of its climb up the popularity ladder to "Millennial buyers and their growing numbers in the market." But she thinks that its beauty has cross-generational allure. "Colorado's abundant nature and opportunities for pandemic-safe outdoor activities also presented a more attractive prospective than densely packed cities," she notes.

The survey questions didn't attempt to determine why one generation liked a certain state more than another — but Theiss has some ideas about why younger homebuyers are drawn to Colorado: "From an anecdotal perspective, Colorado's image as an 'in,' attractive place to live, with opportunities for young professionals in terms of employment, entertainment and lifestyle, has grown fairly recently, capturing younger generations more."

She adds: "It will be interesting to watch if this increase in popularity will be followed through by Gen Z and Millennials and at what rates, and how that might impact the state — particularly its larger cities and surrounding areas."

And especially after these would-be Coloradans get a look at the price of homes in this state.

The price of the average home in greater Denver actually went up in December, a time of year when declines had previously been commonplace, exceeding $700,000, and while January figures dipped a bit lower, experts are predicting "extreme bidding wars" in the months ahead. Among the main reasons cited by the Denver Metro Association of Realtors: high demand.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.
Contact: Michael Roberts

Trending News

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation