Tim Hernández Blasted as "Anti-American" for Palestine Desk Flag, Israel Supporters Get a Pass

"Four of our Republican colleagues replaced the American flag with the Israeli flag," Hernández points out to Westword, sharing a photo of desks inside the Statehouse.

"In my time at the legislature, I have seen various flags displayed in the chamber," she tells Westword. "We have members from Liberia, Haiti, Mexico, South Africa and, yes, from Palestine. The right to display each of our flags in allyship, or to honor our heritage, should not be dictated by any other. It's perplexing that the Palestinian flag is not extended that same courtesy."

Representative Iman Jodeh, who has a home in Palestine and family in Gaza, is Colorado's first and only Muslim state legislator, and she believes that there's a double standard for the Palestinian flag.

Back in August, Hernández was elected by a committee of district Democrats to take over the vacant District 4 seat. He has been a vocal supporter of Palestine since the October 7 attacks and has used his social media platforms to show his support. His desk on Monday, November 20, still had the Palestinian flag in place of the U.S. flag, while the GOP lawmakers who had removed their American flags and replaced them with Israel's had put the U.S. flags back by the end of the session, displaying them alongside the Colorado state flag.



If Michaelson Jenet had her way, the Israel-Palestine situation would stay out of the Statehouse altogether.



"This has no place in the State Legislature," she says. "This is an international issue, it's a complex issue; this is an issue that's been going on for thousands of years, and I think people are choosing to make statements and comments who don't understand the complexity, who don't want to see the nuance, and quite frankly, hold Israel to a different standard than they hold everybody else."



Michaelson Jenet adds, "But let me be clear, I am horrified by the amount of death that is going on in Gaza, and I believe that if Israel does not root out Hamas, Israel will never see a day of peace."

"With Tim, in particular, he represents the original Jewish community of Denver — a strong and vibrant Jewish community who feels completely unrepresented and disrespected, quite frankly, by this choice [to display the flag]," the senator says.