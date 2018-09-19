Colorado Republicans' Facebook Jokes Over Kavanaugh Sex Assault Claim

On Facebook, two prominent Colorado Republican legislators recently made jokes about a sexual assault claim against U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, and a third representative liked at least one of them.

The comments pertain to "Exclusive Report: Kavanaugh May Have Cheated While Playing 'The Floor Is Lava' as a Child," a story from the Babylon Bee, which describes itself as "your trusted source in Christian news satire." The piece plays off an assertion by Professor Christine Blasey Ford that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at a high-school party more than thirty years ago.

In sharing the item on Saturday, September 15, Colorado House Representative and minority leader Patrick Neville wrote, "At publishing time, new allegations had surfaced that Kavanaugh had utilized the Konami Code to beat Contra on the NES while in college."