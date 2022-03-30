Support Us

At Least 180 Colorado in 2022 So Far — Including the Latest Homicide

March 30, 2022

After the shooting on the 9700 block of East Mexico Avenue in Aurora early on March 30.
After the shooting on the 9700 block of East Mexico Avenue in Aurora early on March 30. Courtesy of 9News
The multiple shootings that took place in Denver and Aurora this past weekend, including a fatal incident at 20th and Larimer streets, hardly represent an exception to the rule. Indeed, such episodes have become commonplace, and plenty of them happen on weekdays, too, as demonstrated by a shooting reported by the Aurora Police Department at 1:23 a.m. today, March 30. A woman was shot and killed on the 9700 block of East Mexico Avenue in an incident that's being investigated as a homicide.

This tragedy has not yet been added to the grim roster cataloged by the Gun Violence Archive, a website that tracks shootings across the country, including in Colorado. According to the site, there were 179 shootings in the state from January 1 to March 29, prior to this morning's violent episode. Given that there were 88 days in 2022 through yesterday, the average is slightly over two shootings per day.

The actual total is almost certainly larger. The Gun Violence Archive draws its information from media and law enforcement sources, many of which are concentrated in larger communities: Denver leads this year's Colorado roster with 53 shootings, followed by Aurora with 49 and Colorado Springs with 32. Shootings that aren't made public, such as most suicides, or that took place in smaller communities without significant media outlets tend to be beyond the website's scope.

Still, the Gun Violence Archive offers the best snapshot of shootings statewide, as well as the toll they take. The 179 from this year have resulted in seventy deaths and 142 injuries.

Continue to see the list, in reverse chronological order, complete with dates, locations and the number of people killed or injured in each shooting.

179. March 29
Aurora
11895 East Archer Place
One killed, one injured

178. March 28
Aurora
10905 East Colfax Avenue
One killed

177. March 28
Aurora
23701 East Hinsdale Way
One injured

176. March 28
Greeley
1429 9th Street
One injured, one killed

175. March 28
Denver
1400 block of North Uinta Street
Two injured

174. March 27
Denver
2100 block of South Sheridan Boulevard
One injured

173. March 27
Denver
500 block of South Hazel Court
One injured

172. March 26
Denver
1300 block of South Canosa Court
One injured

171. March 26
Denver
2000 block of Larimer Street
One killed

170. March 26
Clifton
1800 block of Jackson Street
One injured

169. March 25
Colorado Springs
820 Citadel Drive East
Two killed

168. March 25
Lakewood
South Sheridan Boulevard and West Cedar Avenue
One injured

167. March 23
Pueblo
4749 Eagleridge Circle
One injured

166. March 22
Colorado Springs
1200 block of East Columbia Street
One killed

165. March 20, 2022
Federal Heights
1300 block of West 84th Avenue
Two injured

164. March 20
Denver
1600 block of South Zenobia Street
One injured

163. March 19
Denver
3300 block of North York Street
One injured

162. March 19
Denver
1700 Wewatta Street
One injured

161. March 18
Denver
East 19th Avenue and Tamarac Street
One killed, one injured

160. March 16
Aurora
East Alameda Parkway and East Ohio Avenue
One injured

159. March 16
Denver
700 block of North Quince Street
One injured

158. March 15
Denver
7333 North Pecos Street
One killed

157. March 15
Denver
700 block of 20th Avenue
One injured

156. March 14
Grand Junction
2915 Orchard Avenue
One killed

155. March 14
Pueblo
4021 Jerry Murphy Road
One killed

154. March 14
Northglenn
11355 York Street
One killed

153. March 13
Aurora
East Hampden Avenue and South Tower Road
One injured

152. March 12
Lafayette
12000 block of Flagg Drive
One killed

151. March 12
Aurora
138 North Del Mar Circle
One injured

150. March 12
Denver
4300 block of North Tejon Street
One injured

149. March 12
Denver
Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Quebec Street
One injured

148. March 12
Thornton
880 block of Washington Street
Two injured

147. March 11
Aurora
2204 South Quentin Way
One injured

146. March 11
Aurora
12700 block of East Asbury Circle
One killed

145. March 11
Snyder
22000 block of Winchell Avenue
One killed

144. March 10
Denver
8000 block of East 12th Avenue
One injured

143. March 10
Commerce City
Kearney Street and East 62nd Avenue
One injured

142. March 9
Denver
5200 block of North Yampa Street
One killed

141. March 9
Aurora
3300 North Ouray Street
One killed, four injured

140. March 8
Colorado Springs
1500 block of Verde Drive
One injured

139. March 7
Denver
2500 block of Welton Street
One killed

138. March 7
Denver
Forest Street and East 34th Avenue
One injured

137. March 7
Denver
Osage Street and West Colfax Avenue
One injured

136. March 7
Colorado Springs
400 block of North Circle Drive
One killed

135. March 6
Aurora
12000 block of East Iliff Avenue
One injured

134. March 5
Denver
South Havana Street and South Parker Road
One injured

133. March 4
Colorado Springs (Cimarron Hills)
Mineola Street
One injured

132. March 4
Aurora
2200 block of North Galena Street
One injured

131. March 4
Denver
10100 block of East Virginia Avenue
One killed

130. March 3
Denver
7500 block of East Harvard Avenue
One killed

129. March 3
Thornton
7000 block of 120th Avenue
One killed

128. March 3
Denver
3900 block of West Walsh Place
Two injured

127. March 2
Denver
Yale Avenue and South Colorado Boulevard
One injured

126. March 1
Aurora
10990 block of East 16th Avenue
One injured

125. February 27
Arvada
7131 West 84th Way
One injured

124. February 27
Denver
South Broadway and East Iowa Avenue
One injured

123. February 27
Aurora
12000 block of East Kansas Drive
One injured

122. February 27
Aurora
1795 Peoria Street
One injured

121. February 27
Colorado Springs
2000 block of East Fountain Boulevard
One injured

120. February 27
Wheat Ridge
3875 Wadsworth Boulevard
Two injured

119. February 26
Aurora
East Adriatic Drive and South Rifle Way
Two injured

118. February 26
Denver
1600 block of West Evans Avenue
One injured

117. February 26
Aurora
N/A
One injured

116. February 26
Commerce City
6900 block of East 74th Avenue
One killed

115. February 26
Pueblo (Pueblo West)
West Baldwyn Drive
One injured

114. February 26
Aurora
9100 East Colfax Avenue
One injured

113. February 26
Aurora
1300 block of North Troy Street
One injured

112. February 26
Aurora
12161 Iliff Avenue
One injured

111. February 25
Denver 3900 block of North Colorado Boulevard
One injured

110. February 25
Commerce City
11200 block of Florence Street
One injured

109. February 24
Aurora
9650 East Colfax Avenue
One injured

108. February 23
Colorado Springs
600 block of East Hills Road
One injured

107. February 23
Denver
4400 block of South Quebec Street
One injured

106. February 22
Aurora
2200 block of South Quentin Way
One injured

105. February 22
Pueblo (Pueblo West)
484 South Maher Drive
One killed

104. February 21
Aurora
11500 East Colfax Avenue
One injured

103. February 20
Denver
Lawrence Street and North Downing Street
Two injured

102. February 20
Colorado Springs
North Union Boulevard and Uintah Street
One killed

101. February 19
Aurora
15737 East 13th Place
One injured

100. February 19
Denver
1400 block of South Irving Street
One killed

99. February 19
Denver
6900 block of East Chenango Avenue
One injured

98. February 19
Denver
West Colfax Avenue and Eliot Street
One injured

97. February 18
Grand Junction 2810 Riverside Parkway
One injured

96. February 18
Colorado Springs
4980 Copper Springs View
One injured

95. February 17
Pueblo
2600 block of Court Street
One killed

94. February 17
Aurora
291 South Jasper Circle
One killed, one injured

93. February 17
Clifton
479 32 and 1/8 Road
One injured

92. February 17
Colorado Springs
4700 block of Live Oak Drive
Two killed

91. February 16
Colorado Springs
1111 East Fillmore Street
One injured

90. February 16
Denver
North Clarkson Street and East Colfax Avenue
One killed

89. February 15
Denver
9100 block of East Nassau Avenue
One injured

88. February 15
Parker
19255 Cottonwood Drive
One killed, one injured

87. February 14
Aurora
Havana Street and East Colfax Avenue
One injured

86. February 13
Aurora
1700 block of Troy Street
One injured

85. February 13
Aurora
East Colfax Avenue and Beeler Street
One injured

84. February 13
Greeley
900 block of East 24th Street Lane
One injured

83. February 12
Colorado Springs
2501 East Platte Avenue
One injured

82. February 12
Colorado Springs
2300 block of East Platte Avenue
Two injured

81. February 11
Denver
East 11th Avenue
One killed

80. February 11
Pueblo
910 West US-50
One injured

79. February 11
Aurora
1325 North Idalia Court
One killed

78. February 10
Colorado Springs
3736 East Pikes Peak Avenue
One injured

77. February 9
Aurora
East Montview Boulevard and Akron Street
One injured

76. February 9
Centennial
East Jamison Avenue and South Parker Road
One killed

75. February 8
Aurora
1600 block of North Clinton Street
One injured

74. February 8
Franktown
2195 South Russellville Road
Two killed

73. February 8
Longmont
2800 block of Hartwick Circle
One injured

72. February 6
Colorado Springs
5200 block of Galena Drive
One injured

71. February 5
Denver
1000 block of North Broadway Street
One injured

70. February 5
Aurora
East Jewell Avenue and East Colorado Drive
One injured

69. February 4
Colorado Springs
2200 block of East LaSalle Street
One injured

68. February 4
Paonia
Black Bridge Road
Two killed

67. February 4
Aurora
538 Olathe Street
One killed, two injured

66. February 4
Pueblo
2401 Alma Avenue
One killed

65. February 3
Colorado Springs
300 Gahart Drive
One injured

64. February 3
Colorado Springs
North Nevada Avenue and Mountain View Lane
One injured

63. February 1
Aurora
15000 block of East 13th Place
One injured

62. February 1
Denver
1600 South Federal Boulevard
One injured

61. February 1
Colorado Springs
3200 block of Heather Glen Drive
Two killed

60. February 1
Colorado Springs
2503 Hancock Expressway
One injured

59. January 31
Aurora East Colfax Avenue and Beeler Street
One injured

58. January 31
Fruita
1102 Wildcat Avenue
No one killed or injured

57. January 31
Denver
1300 block of West 67th Avenue
Two killed

56. January 31
Aurora
15800 block of East 13th Place
Two injured

55. January 30
Aurora
3100 block of South Halifax Street
One injured

54. January 30
Aurora
3645 S Dallas Street
One injured

53. January 30
Lakewood
1724 North Robb Street
One injured

52. January 30
Aurora
1500 block of North Dallas Street
One killed

51. January 30
Denver
5700 block of North Danube Street
One killed, two injured

50. January 29
Denver
Crown Boulevard and Albrook Drive
One killed

49. January 29
Denver
1700 block of Market Street
One killed

48. January 29
Colorado Springs
2730 Bentley Point
One killed

47. January 29
Denver
1000 East Colfax Avenue
Two killed

46. January 29
Steamboat Springs
County Road 35
One injured

45. January 26
Arvada
5900 block of Sheridan Boulevard
One injured

44. January 25
Aurora
Havana Street and Parker Road
One injured

43. January 24
Lakewood
9025 West Colfax Avenue
One killed

42. January 23
Aurora
17000 block of East Iowa Drive
One injured

41. January 22
Colorado Springs
I-25 and Briargate Parkway
One killed

40. January 22
Colorado Springs
North Gate Blvd and Roller Coaster Road
One injured

39. January 22
Denver
18000 block of East 71st Avenue
One injured

38. January 22
Denver
Truckee Street and East 52nd Avenue
Two injured

37. January 22
Aurora
2300 block of North Chambers Road
One injured

36. January 22
Colorado Springs
2501 East Platte Avenue
Two injured

35. January 21
Colorado Springs
200 block of Nichols Boulevard
One killed

34. January 20
Colorado Springs
2500 block of Howbert Street
One injury

33. January 20
Grand Junction
600 North 14th Street
No one killed or injured

32. January 20
Aurora
East Colfax Avenue and Oswego Street
Two injured

31. January 20
Colorado Springs
US-24 and Circle Drive
One killed

30. January 19
Alamosa
805 Craft Drive
No one killed or injured

29. January 19
Colorado Springs
3850 Patrick Drive
One injured

28. January 19
Cortez
1609 Tucker Court
One killed

27. January 18
Longmont
400 block of Kensington Street
One injured

26. January 18
Aurora
Lansing Street and East 16th Avenue
One killed

25. January 18
Denver
3500 block of South Kendall Street
One killed

24. January 17
Durango
Colorado Road 133
One killed

23. January 16
Denver
South Xavier Street and West Virginia Avenue
One injured

22. January 15
Denver
29th Street and Arkins Court
One killed

21. January 15
Denver
Cleveland Place and 16th Street Mall
One injured

20. January 14
Pueblo 818 East 4th Street
One killed

19. January 14
Denver
5195 Byron Place
One injured

18. January 12
Arvada
6800 block of West 56th Avenue
One killed

17. January 12
Denver
2400 block of West 32nd Avenue
One injured

16. January 11
Denver
East 31st Avenue and North Downing Street
One injured

15. January 11
Grand Junction
Jamison Avenue and Jet Court
One injured

14. January 10
Denver
8400 block of East Colfax Avenue
One injured

13. January 10
Fort Collins
I-25 and East Mulberry Street
One injured

12. January 10
Colorado Springs
908 North Circle Drive
One killed

11. January 9
Colorado Springs
1960 Chelton Road
Two killed, three injured

10. January 8
Aurora
1300 South Chambers Circle
One injured

9. January 8
Aurora
1901 Chester Street
One injured

8. January 7
Northglenn
1300 block of Regina Lane
One killed

7. January 6
Wheat Ridge
29th Ave and Ames Street
One killed

6. January 5
Aurora
3500 block of North Salida Street
One injured

5. January 4
Colorado Springs
1300 block of Potter Drive
One killed

4. January 3
Aurora
14400 block of East Colorado Drive
One injured

3. January 3
Aurora
I-70 and Central Park Boulevard
One injured

2. January 1
Colorado Springs
2500 block of East Platte Avenue
One injured

1. January 1
Denver
1919 Blake Street
Two killed, two injured
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.
