At Least 180 Colorado in 2022 So Far — Including the Latest Homicide

The multiple shootings that took place in Denver and Aurora this past weekend , including a fatal incident at 20th and Larimer streets, hardly represent an exception to the rule. Indeed, such episodes have become commonplace, and plenty of them happen on weekdays, too, as demonstrated by a shooting reported by the Aurora Police Department at 1:23 a.m. today, March 30. A woman was shot and killed on the 9700 block of East Mexico Avenue in an incident that's being investigated as a homicide.This tragedy has not yet been added to the grim roster cataloged by the Gun Violence Archive , a website that tracks shootings across the country, including in Colorado. According to the site, there were 179 shootings in the state from January 1 to March 29, prior to this morning's violent episode. Given that there were 88 days in 2022 through yesterday, the average is slightly over two shootings per day.The actual total is almost certainly larger. The Gun Violence Archive draws its information from media and law enforcement sources, many of which are concentrated in larger communities: Denver leads this year's Colorado roster with 53 shootings, followed by Aurora with 49 and Colorado Springs with 32. Shootings that aren't made public, such as most suicides, or that took place in smaller communities without significant media outlets tend to be beyond the website's scope.Still, the Gun Violence Archive offers the best snapshot of shootings statewide, as well as the toll they take. The 179 from this year have resulted in seventy deaths and 142 injuries.Continue to see the list, in reverse chronological order, complete with dates, locations and the number of people killed or injured in each shooting.179. March 29Aurora11895 East Archer PlaceOne killed, one injured178. March 28Aurora10905 East Colfax AvenueOne killed177. March 28Aurora23701 East Hinsdale WayOne injured176. March 28Greeley1429 9th StreetOne injured, one killed175. March 28Denver1400 block of North Uinta StreetTwo injured174. March 27Denver2100 block of South Sheridan BoulevardOne injured173. March 27Denver500 block of South Hazel CourtOne injured172. March 26Denver1300 block of South Canosa CourtOne injured171. March 26Denver2000 block of Larimer StreetOne killed170. March 26Clifton1800 block of Jackson StreetOne injured169. March 25Colorado Springs820 Citadel Drive EastTwo killed168. March 25LakewoodSouth Sheridan Boulevard and West Cedar AvenueOne injured167. March 23Pueblo4749 Eagleridge CircleOne injured166. March 22Colorado Springs1200 block of East Columbia StreetOne killed165. March 20, 2022Federal Heights1300 block of West 84th AvenueTwo injured164. March 20Denver1600 block of South Zenobia StreetOne injured163. March 19Denver3300 block of North York StreetOne injured162. March 19Denver1700 Wewatta StreetOne injured161. March 18DenverEast 19th Avenue and Tamarac StreetOne killed, one injured160. March 16AuroraEast Alameda Parkway and East Ohio AvenueOne injured159. March 16Denver700 block of North Quince StreetOne injured158. March 15Denver7333 North Pecos StreetOne killed157. March 15Denver700 block of 20th AvenueOne injured156. March 14Grand Junction2915 Orchard AvenueOne killed155. March 14Pueblo4021 Jerry Murphy RoadOne killed154. March 14Northglenn11355 York StreetOne killed153. March 13AuroraEast Hampden Avenue and South Tower RoadOne injured152. March 12Lafayette12000 block of Flagg DriveOne killed151. March 12Aurora138 North Del Mar CircleOne injured150. March 12Denver4300 block of North Tejon StreetOne injured149. March 12DenverMartin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Quebec StreetOne injured148. March 12Thornton880 block of Washington StreetTwo injured147. March 11Aurora2204 South Quentin WayOne injured146. March 11Aurora12700 block of East Asbury CircleOne killed145. March 11Snyder22000 block of Winchell AvenueOne killed144. March 10Denver8000 block of East 12th AvenueOne injured143. March 10Commerce CityKearney Street and East 62nd AvenueOne injured142. March 9Denver5200 block of North Yampa StreetOne killed141. March 9Aurora3300 North Ouray StreetOne killed, four injured140. March 8Colorado Springs1500 block of Verde DriveOne injured139. March 7Denver2500 block of Welton StreetOne killed138. March 7DenverForest Street and East 34th AvenueOne injured137. March 7DenverOsage Street and West Colfax AvenueOne injured136. March 7Colorado Springs400 block of North Circle DriveOne killed135. March 6Aurora12000 block of East Iliff AvenueOne injured134. March 5DenverSouth Havana Street and South Parker RoadOne injured133. March 4Colorado Springs (Cimarron Hills)Mineola StreetOne injured132. March 4Aurora2200 block of North Galena StreetOne injured131. March 4Denver10100 block of East Virginia AvenueOne killed130. March 3Denver7500 block of East Harvard AvenueOne killed129. March 3Thornton7000 block of 120th AvenueOne killed128. March 3Denver3900 block of West Walsh PlaceTwo injured127. March 2DenverYale Avenue and South Colorado BoulevardOne injured126. March 1Aurora10990 block of East 16th AvenueOne injured125. February 27Arvada7131 West 84th WayOne injured124. February 27DenverSouth Broadway and East Iowa AvenueOne injured123. February 27Aurora12000 block of East Kansas DriveOne injured122. February 27Aurora1795 Peoria StreetOne injured121. February 27Colorado Springs2000 block of East Fountain BoulevardOne injured120. February 27Wheat Ridge3875 Wadsworth BoulevardTwo injured119. February 26AuroraEast Adriatic Drive and South Rifle WayTwo injured118. February 26Denver1600 block of West Evans AvenueOne injured117. February 26AuroraN/AOne injured116. February 26Commerce City6900 block of East 74th AvenueOne killed115. February 26Pueblo (Pueblo West)West Baldwyn DriveOne injured114. February 26Aurora9100 East Colfax AvenueOne injured113. February 26Aurora1300 block of North Troy StreetOne injured112. February 26Aurora12161 Iliff AvenueOne injured111. February 25Denver 3900 block of North Colorado BoulevardOne injured110. February 25Commerce City11200 block of Florence StreetOne injured109. February 24Aurora9650 East Colfax AvenueOne injured108. February 23Colorado Springs600 block of East Hills RoadOne injured107. February 23Denver4400 block of South Quebec StreetOne injured106. February 22Aurora2200 block of South Quentin WayOne injured105. February 22Pueblo (Pueblo West)484 South Maher DriveOne killed104. February 21Aurora11500 East Colfax AvenueOne injured103. February 20DenverLawrence Street and North Downing StreetTwo injured102. February 20Colorado SpringsNorth Union Boulevard and Uintah StreetOne killed101. February 19Aurora15737 East 13th PlaceOne injured100. February 19Denver1400 block of South Irving StreetOne killed99. February 19Denver6900 block of East Chenango AvenueOne injured98. February 19DenverWest Colfax Avenue and Eliot StreetOne injured97. February 18Grand Junction 2810 Riverside ParkwayOne injured96. February 18Colorado Springs4980 Copper Springs ViewOne injured95. February 17Pueblo2600 block of Court StreetOne killed94. February 17Aurora291 South Jasper CircleOne killed, one injured93. February 17Clifton479 32 and 1/8 RoadOne injured92. February 17Colorado Springs4700 block of Live Oak DriveTwo killed91. February 16Colorado Springs1111 East Fillmore StreetOne injured90. February 16DenverNorth Clarkson Street and East Colfax AvenueOne killed89. February 15Denver9100 block of East Nassau AvenueOne injured88. February 15Parker19255 Cottonwood DriveOne killed, one injured87. February 14AuroraHavana Street and East Colfax AvenueOne injured86. February 13Aurora1700 block of Troy StreetOne injured85. February 13AuroraEast Colfax Avenue and Beeler StreetOne injured84. February 13Greeley900 block of East 24th Street LaneOne injured83. February 12Colorado Springs2501 East Platte AvenueOne injured82. February 12Colorado Springs2300 block of East Platte AvenueTwo injured81. February 11DenverEast 11th AvenueOne killed80. February 11Pueblo910 West US-50One injured79. February 11Aurora1325 North Idalia CourtOne killed78. February 10Colorado Springs3736 East Pikes Peak AvenueOne injured77. February 9AuroraEast Montview Boulevard and Akron StreetOne injured76. February 9CentennialEast Jamison Avenue and South Parker RoadOne killed75. February 8Aurora1600 block of North Clinton StreetOne injured74. February 8Franktown2195 South Russellville RoadTwo killed73. February 8Longmont2800 block of Hartwick CircleOne injured72. February 6Colorado Springs5200 block of Galena DriveOne injured71. February 5Denver1000 block of North Broadway StreetOne injured70. February 5AuroraEast Jewell Avenue and East Colorado DriveOne injured69. February 4Colorado Springs2200 block of East LaSalle StreetOne injured68. February 4PaoniaBlack Bridge RoadTwo killed67. February 4Aurora538 Olathe StreetOne killed, two injured66. February 4Pueblo2401 Alma AvenueOne killed65. February 3Colorado Springs300 Gahart DriveOne injured64. February 3Colorado SpringsNorth Nevada Avenue and Mountain View LaneOne injured63. February 1Aurora15000 block of East 13th PlaceOne injured62. February 1Denver1600 South Federal BoulevardOne injured61. February 1Colorado Springs3200 block of Heather Glen DriveTwo killed60. February 1Colorado Springs2503 Hancock ExpresswayOne injured59. January 31Aurora East Colfax Avenue and Beeler StreetOne injured58. January 31Fruita1102 Wildcat AvenueNo one killed or injured57. January 31Denver1300 block of West 67th AvenueTwo killed56. January 31Aurora15800 block of East 13th PlaceTwo injured55. January 30Aurora3100 block of South Halifax StreetOne injured54. January 30Aurora3645 S Dallas StreetOne injured53. January 30Lakewood1724 North Robb StreetOne injured52. January 30Aurora1500 block of North Dallas StreetOne killed51. January 30Denver5700 block of North Danube StreetOne killed, two injured50. January 29DenverCrown Boulevard and Albrook DriveOne killed49. January 29Denver1700 block of Market StreetOne killed48. January 29Colorado Springs2730 Bentley PointOne killed47. January 29Denver1000 East Colfax AvenueTwo killed46. January 29Steamboat SpringsCounty Road 35One injured45. January 26Arvada5900 block of Sheridan BoulevardOne injured44. January 25AuroraHavana Street and Parker RoadOne injured43. January 24Lakewood9025 West Colfax AvenueOne killed42. January 23Aurora17000 block of East Iowa DriveOne injured41. January 22Colorado SpringsI-25 and Briargate ParkwayOne killed40. January 22Colorado SpringsNorth Gate Blvd and Roller Coaster RoadOne injured39. January 22Denver18000 block of East 71st AvenueOne injured38. January 22DenverTruckee Street and East 52nd AvenueTwo injured37. January 22Aurora2300 block of North Chambers RoadOne injured36. January 22Colorado Springs2501 East Platte AvenueTwo injured35. January 21Colorado Springs200 block of Nichols BoulevardOne killed34. January 20Colorado Springs2500 block of Howbert StreetOne injury33. January 20Grand Junction600 North 14th StreetNo one killed or injured32. January 20AuroraEast Colfax Avenue and Oswego StreetTwo injured31. January 20Colorado SpringsUS-24 and Circle DriveOne killed30. January 19Alamosa805 Craft DriveNo one killed or injured29. January 19Colorado Springs3850 Patrick DriveOne injured28. January 19Cortez1609 Tucker CourtOne killed27. January 18Longmont400 block of Kensington StreetOne injured26. January 18AuroraLansing Street and East 16th AvenueOne killed25. January 18Denver3500 block of South Kendall StreetOne killed24. January 17DurangoColorado Road 133One killed23. January 16DenverSouth Xavier Street and West Virginia AvenueOne injured22. January 15Denver29th Street and Arkins CourtOne killed21. January 15DenverCleveland Place and 16th Street MallOne injured20. January 14Pueblo 818 East 4th StreetOne killed19. January 14Denver5195 Byron PlaceOne injured18. January 12Arvada6800 block of West 56th AvenueOne killed17. January 12Denver2400 block of West 32nd AvenueOne injured16. January 11DenverEast 31st Avenue and North Downing StreetOne injured15. January 11Grand JunctionJamison Avenue and Jet CourtOne injured14. January 10Denver8400 block of East Colfax AvenueOne injured13. January 10Fort CollinsI-25 and East Mulberry StreetOne injured12. January 10Colorado Springs908 North Circle DriveOne killed11. January 9Colorado Springs1960 Chelton RoadTwo killed, three injured10. January 8Aurora1300 South Chambers CircleOne injured9. January 8Aurora1901 Chester StreetOne injured8. January 7Northglenn1300 block of Regina LaneOne killed7. January 6Wheat Ridge29th Ave and Ames StreetOne killed6. January 5Aurora3500 block of North Salida StreetOne injured5. January 4Colorado Springs1300 block of Potter DriveOne killed4. January 3Aurora14400 block of East Colorado DriveOne injured3. January 3AuroraI-70 and Central Park BoulevardOne injured2. January 1Colorado Springs2500 block of East Platte AvenueOne injured1. January 1Denver1919 Blake StreetTwo killed, two injured