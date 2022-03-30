At Least 180 Colorado in 2022 So Far — Including the Latest Homicide

The multiple shootings that took place in Denver and Aurora this past weekend, including a fatal incident at 20th and Larimer streets, hardly represent an exception to the rule. Indeed, such episodes have become commonplace, and plenty of them happen on weekdays, too, as demonstrated by a shooting reported by the Aurora Police Department at 1:23 a.m. today, March 30. A woman was shot and killed on the 9700 block of East Mexico Avenue in an incident that's being investigated as a homicide.
This tragedy has not yet been added to the grim roster cataloged by the Gun Violence Archive, a website that tracks shootings across the country, including in Colorado. According to the site, there were 179 shootings in the state from January 1 to March 29, prior to this morning's violent episode. Given that there were 88 days in 2022 through yesterday, the average is slightly over two shootings per day.
The actual total is almost certainly larger. The Gun Violence Archive draws its information from media and law enforcement sources, many of which are concentrated in larger communities: Denver leads this year's Colorado roster with 53 shootings, followed by Aurora with 49 and Colorado Springs with 32. Shootings that aren't made public, such as most suicides, or that took place in smaller communities without significant media outlets tend to be beyond the website's scope.
Still, the Gun Violence Archive offers the best snapshot of shootings statewide, as well as the toll they take. The 179 from this year have resulted in seventy deaths and 142 injuries.
Continue to see the list, in reverse chronological order, complete with dates, locations and the number of people killed or injured in each shooting.
179. March 29
Aurora
11895 East Archer Place
One killed, one injured
178. March 28
Aurora
10905 East Colfax Avenue
One killed
177. March 28
Aurora
23701 East Hinsdale Way
One injured
176. March 28
Greeley
1429 9th Street
One injured, one killed
175. March 28
Denver
1400 block of North Uinta Street
Two injured
174. March 27
Denver
2100 block of South Sheridan Boulevard
One injured
173. March 27
Denver
500 block of South Hazel Court
One injured
172. March 26
Denver
1300 block of South Canosa Court
One injured
171. March 26
Denver
2000 block of Larimer Street
One killed
170. March 26
Clifton
1800 block of Jackson Street
One injured
169. March 25
Colorado Springs
820 Citadel Drive East
Two killed
168. March 25
Lakewood
South Sheridan Boulevard and West Cedar Avenue
One injured
167. March 23
Pueblo
4749 Eagleridge Circle
One injured
166. March 22
Colorado Springs
1200 block of East Columbia Street
One killed
165. March 20, 2022
Federal Heights
1300 block of West 84th Avenue
Two injured
164. March 20
Denver
1600 block of South Zenobia Street
One injured
163. March 19
Denver
3300 block of North York Street
One injured
162. March 19
Denver
1700 Wewatta Street
One injured
161. March 18
Denver
East 19th Avenue and Tamarac Street
One killed, one injured
160. March 16
Aurora
East Alameda Parkway and East Ohio Avenue
One injured
159. March 16
Denver
700 block of North Quince Street
One injured
158. March 15
Denver
7333 North Pecos Street
One killed
157. March 15
Denver
700 block of 20th Avenue
One injured
156. March 14
Grand Junction
2915 Orchard Avenue
One killed
155. March 14
Pueblo
4021 Jerry Murphy Road
One killed
154. March 14
Northglenn
11355 York Street
One killed
153. March 13
Aurora
East Hampden Avenue and South Tower Road
One injured
152. March 12
Lafayette
12000 block of Flagg Drive
One killed
151. March 12
Aurora
138 North Del Mar Circle
One injured
150. March 12
Denver
4300 block of North Tejon Street
One injured
149. March 12
Denver
Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Quebec Street
One injured
148. March 12
Thornton
880 block of Washington Street
Two injured
147. March 11
Aurora
2204 South Quentin Way
One injured
146. March 11
Aurora
12700 block of East Asbury Circle
One killed
145. March 11
Snyder
22000 block of Winchell Avenue
One killed
144. March 10
Denver
8000 block of East 12th Avenue
One injured
143. March 10
Commerce City
Kearney Street and East 62nd Avenue
One injured
142. March 9
Denver
5200 block of North Yampa Street
One killed
141. March 9
Aurora
3300 North Ouray Street
One killed, four injured
140. March 8
Colorado Springs
1500 block of Verde Drive
One injured
139. March 7
Denver
2500 block of Welton Street
One killed
138. March 7
Denver
Forest Street and East 34th Avenue
One injured
137. March 7
Denver
Osage Street and West Colfax Avenue
One injured
136. March 7
Colorado Springs
400 block of North Circle Drive
One killed
135. March 6
Aurora
12000 block of East Iliff Avenue
One injured
134. March 5
Denver
South Havana Street and South Parker Road
One injured
133. March 4
Colorado Springs (Cimarron Hills)
Mineola Street
One injured
132. March 4
Aurora
2200 block of North Galena Street
One injured
131. March 4
Denver
10100 block of East Virginia Avenue
One killed
130. March 3
Denver
7500 block of East Harvard Avenue
One killed
129. March 3
Thornton
7000 block of 120th Avenue
One killed
128. March 3
Denver
3900 block of West Walsh Place
Two injured
127. March 2
Denver
Yale Avenue and South Colorado Boulevard
One injured
126. March 1
Aurora
10990 block of East 16th Avenue
One injured
125. February 27
Arvada
7131 West 84th Way
One injured
124. February 27
Denver
South Broadway and East Iowa Avenue
One injured
123. February 27
Aurora
12000 block of East Kansas Drive
One injured
122. February 27
Aurora
1795 Peoria Street
One injured
121. February 27
Colorado Springs
2000 block of East Fountain Boulevard
One injured
120. February 27
Wheat Ridge
3875 Wadsworth Boulevard
Two injured
119. February 26
Aurora
East Adriatic Drive and South Rifle Way
Two injured
118. February 26
Denver
1600 block of West Evans Avenue
One injured
117. February 26
Aurora
N/A
One injured
116. February 26
Commerce City
6900 block of East 74th Avenue
One killed
115. February 26
Pueblo (Pueblo West)
West Baldwyn Drive
One injured
114. February 26
Aurora
9100 East Colfax Avenue
One injured
113. February 26
Aurora
1300 block of North Troy Street
One injured
112. February 26
Aurora
12161 Iliff Avenue
One injured
111. February 25
Denver 3900 block of North Colorado Boulevard
One injured
110. February 25
Commerce City
11200 block of Florence Street
One injured
109. February 24
Aurora
9650 East Colfax Avenue
One injured
108. February 23
Colorado Springs
600 block of East Hills Road
One injured
107. February 23
Denver
4400 block of South Quebec Street
One injured
106. February 22
Aurora
2200 block of South Quentin Way
One injured
105. February 22
Pueblo (Pueblo West)
484 South Maher Drive
One killed
104. February 21
Aurora
11500 East Colfax Avenue
One injured
103. February 20
Denver
Lawrence Street and North Downing Street
Two injured
102. February 20
Colorado Springs
North Union Boulevard and Uintah Street
One killed
101. February 19
Aurora
15737 East 13th Place
One injured
100. February 19
Denver
1400 block of South Irving Street
One killed
99. February 19
Denver
6900 block of East Chenango Avenue
One injured
98. February 19
Denver
West Colfax Avenue and Eliot Street
One injured
97. February 18
Grand Junction 2810 Riverside Parkway
One injured
96. February 18
Colorado Springs
4980 Copper Springs View
One injured
95. February 17
Pueblo
2600 block of Court Street
One killed
94. February 17
Aurora
291 South Jasper Circle
One killed, one injured
93. February 17
Clifton
479 32 and 1/8 Road
One injured
92. February 17
Colorado Springs
4700 block of Live Oak Drive
Two killed
91. February 16
Colorado Springs
1111 East Fillmore Street
One injured
90. February 16
Denver
North Clarkson Street and East Colfax Avenue
One killed
89. February 15
Denver
9100 block of East Nassau Avenue
One injured
88. February 15
Parker
19255 Cottonwood Drive
One killed, one injured
87. February 14
Aurora
Havana Street and East Colfax Avenue
One injured
86. February 13
Aurora
1700 block of Troy Street
One injured
85. February 13
Aurora
East Colfax Avenue and Beeler Street
One injured
84. February 13
Greeley
900 block of East 24th Street Lane
One injured
83. February 12
Colorado Springs
2501 East Platte Avenue
One injured
82. February 12
Colorado Springs
2300 block of East Platte Avenue
Two injured
81. February 11
Denver
East 11th Avenue
One killed
80. February 11
Pueblo
910 West US-50
One injured
79. February 11
Aurora
1325 North Idalia Court
One killed
78. February 10
Colorado Springs
3736 East Pikes Peak Avenue
One injured
77. February 9
Aurora
East Montview Boulevard and Akron Street
One injured
76. February 9
Centennial
East Jamison Avenue and South Parker Road
One killed
75. February 8
Aurora
1600 block of North Clinton Street
One injured
74. February 8
Franktown
2195 South Russellville Road
Two killed
73. February 8
Longmont
2800 block of Hartwick Circle
One injured
72. February 6
Colorado Springs
5200 block of Galena Drive
One injured
71. February 5
Denver
1000 block of North Broadway Street
One injured
70. February 5
Aurora
East Jewell Avenue and East Colorado Drive
One injured
69. February 4
Colorado Springs
2200 block of East LaSalle Street
One injured
68. February 4
Paonia
Black Bridge Road
Two killed
67. February 4
Aurora
538 Olathe Street
One killed, two injured
66. February 4
Pueblo
2401 Alma Avenue
One killed
65. February 3
Colorado Springs
300 Gahart Drive
One injured
64. February 3
Colorado Springs
North Nevada Avenue and Mountain View Lane
One injured
63. February 1
Aurora
15000 block of East 13th Place
One injured
62. February 1
Denver
1600 South Federal Boulevard
One injured
61. February 1
Colorado Springs
3200 block of Heather Glen Drive
Two killed
60. February 1
Colorado Springs
2503 Hancock Expressway
One injured
59. January 31
Aurora East Colfax Avenue and Beeler Street
One injured
58. January 31
Fruita
1102 Wildcat Avenue
No one killed or injured
57. January 31
Denver
1300 block of West 67th Avenue
Two killed
56. January 31
Aurora
15800 block of East 13th Place
Two injured
55. January 30
Aurora
3100 block of South Halifax Street
One injured
54. January 30
Aurora
3645 S Dallas Street
One injured
53. January 30
Lakewood
1724 North Robb Street
One injured
52. January 30
Aurora
1500 block of North Dallas Street
One killed
51. January 30
Denver
5700 block of North Danube Street
One killed, two injured
50. January 29
Denver
Crown Boulevard and Albrook Drive
One killed
49. January 29
Denver
1700 block of Market Street
One killed
48. January 29
Colorado Springs
2730 Bentley Point
One killed
47. January 29
Denver
1000 East Colfax Avenue
Two killed
46. January 29
Steamboat Springs
County Road 35
One injured
45. January 26
Arvada
5900 block of Sheridan Boulevard
One injured
44. January 25
Aurora
Havana Street and Parker Road
One injured
43. January 24
Lakewood
9025 West Colfax Avenue
One killed
42. January 23
Aurora
17000 block of East Iowa Drive
One injured
41. January 22
Colorado Springs
I-25 and Briargate Parkway
One killed
40. January 22
Colorado Springs
North Gate Blvd and Roller Coaster Road
One injured
39. January 22
Denver
18000 block of East 71st Avenue
One injured
38. January 22
Denver
Truckee Street and East 52nd Avenue
Two injured
37. January 22
Aurora
2300 block of North Chambers Road
One injured
36. January 22
Colorado Springs
2501 East Platte Avenue
Two injured
35. January 21
Colorado Springs
200 block of Nichols Boulevard
One killed
34. January 20
Colorado Springs
2500 block of Howbert Street
One injury
33. January 20
Grand Junction
600 North 14th Street
No one killed or injured
32. January 20
Aurora
East Colfax Avenue and Oswego Street
Two injured
31. January 20
Colorado Springs
US-24 and Circle Drive
One killed
30. January 19
Alamosa
805 Craft Drive
No one killed or injured
29. January 19
Colorado Springs
3850 Patrick Drive
One injured
28. January 19
Cortez
1609 Tucker Court
One killed
27. January 18
Longmont
400 block of Kensington Street
One injured
26. January 18
Aurora
Lansing Street and East 16th Avenue
One killed
25. January 18
Denver
3500 block of South Kendall Street
One killed
24. January 17
Durango
Colorado Road 133
One killed
23. January 16
Denver
South Xavier Street and West Virginia Avenue
One injured
22. January 15
Denver
29th Street and Arkins Court
One killed
21. January 15
Denver
Cleveland Place and 16th Street Mall
One injured
20. January 14
Pueblo 818 East 4th Street
One killed
19. January 14
Denver
5195 Byron Place
One injured
18. January 12
Arvada
6800 block of West 56th Avenue
One killed
17. January 12
Denver
2400 block of West 32nd Avenue
One injured
16. January 11
Denver
East 31st Avenue and North Downing Street
One injured
15. January 11
Grand Junction
Jamison Avenue and Jet Court
One injured
14. January 10
Denver
8400 block of East Colfax Avenue
One injured
13. January 10
Fort Collins
I-25 and East Mulberry Street
One injured
12. January 10
Colorado Springs
908 North Circle Drive
One killed
11. January 9
Colorado Springs
1960 Chelton Road
Two killed, three injured
10. January 8
Aurora
1300 South Chambers Circle
One injured
9. January 8
Aurora
1901 Chester Street
One injured
8. January 7
Northglenn
1300 block of Regina Lane
One killed
7. January 6
Wheat Ridge
29th Ave and Ames Street
One killed
6. January 5
Aurora
3500 block of North Salida Street
One injured
5. January 4
Colorado Springs
1300 block of Potter Drive
One killed
4. January 3
Aurora
14400 block of East Colorado Drive
One injured
3. January 3
Aurora
I-70 and Central Park Boulevard
One injured
2. January 1
Colorado Springs
2500 block of East Platte Avenue
One injured
1. January 1
Denver
1919 Blake Street
Two killed, two injured