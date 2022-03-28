Support Us

Weekend Violence Includes New Shooting in Union Station Neighborhood

March 28, 2022 6:33AM

The shooting on the 2000 block of Larimer Street took place early on March 26.
The shooting on the 2000 block of Larimer Street took place early on March 26. Google Maps
It was another violent weekend in metro Denver, marked by a fatal shooting in the Union Station neighborhood and two firearms-related episodes that spilled over into today, March 28, including a deadly gundown in Aurora that took place just before 4:30 a.m.

Westword's March 25 post "Denver Neighborhoods With More Crime Than the Union Station Area" noted that while the Union Station neighborhood has reported more crimes overall than any other area in the Mile High City so far this year (in part because of the Denver Police Department's increased presence at the iconic train-and-bus terminal), no part of the city is immune from violent episodes. The incidents that took place this weekend underscore this point.

At 3:30 a.m. on March 25, the DPD's Twitter account issued an alert about a shooting that happened in the area of West Cedar Avenue and South Sheridan Boulevard; a male was transported to a local hospital with an apparent gunshot wound.

Around 24 hours later, two more shootings took place mere minutes apart. At 2:52 a.m. on March 26, the department revealed that it was investigating a shooting on the 1300 block of South Canosa Court. In that instance, an adult male suffered what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. And at 3:09 a.m., a second announcement reported a shooting on the 2000 block of Larimer Street, a spot on the edge of LoDo that falls into the DPD's Union Station neighborhood designation. An adult male was pronounced dead at the scene.

The next shooting reported by Denver Police occurred at 6:03 a.m. on March 27. This time, the locale was the 2100 block of South Sheridan Boulevard; a male was wounded. At 9:50 p.m. that evening, a shooting on the 500 block of South Hazel Court resulted in injuries to an adult male. And at 12:02 a.m. on March 28, the DPD tweeted about the shooting of two people on the 1400 block of North Uinta Street

Gunfire flared early on March 28 in Aurora, too. At around 4:22 a.m., according to the Aurora Police Department, a man in his forties was shot and killed in his room at the Radiant Inn, located at 10905 East Colfax.

No arrests or suspect descriptions have been reported in regard to any of these crimes. If you have additional information, contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).
