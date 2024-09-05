 Colorado Ski Areas, Mountains See First Snow Dusting of 2024 | Westword
Snow Alert: Colorado Ski Areas, Mountains See First Dusting of the Season

As Sean Connery once said on Jeopardy...
September 5, 2024
Snow was seen on Copper Mountain early Thursday, September 5.
Snow was seen on Copper Mountain early Thursday, September 5. Copper Mountain Ski Resort
Colorado mountains just saw their first snow dustings of 2024, according to multiple weather reports.

On late Wednesday September 4, the National Weather Service announced that heavy snow was likely falling on Berthoud Pass. Reports of snow falling on Pike's Peak in Colorado Springs and in mountain ski areas dropped this morning, September 5.

Arapahoe Basin (which is now under new ownership) showed a light coat of snow this morning, as did Breckenridge, Copper Mountain and Keystone. Loveland Pass also received a little snow, according to photos shared on social media.

Although skiers and snowboards love to see any snow falling in September, it generally doesn't start accumulating until October. Arapahoe Basin and Keystone will open as soon as conditions allow in October, while Loveland Ski Area and Winter Park Resort are targeting late October or early November. Snowmass and Steamboat ski areas plan to open in late November, and Copper Mountain Ski Resort is scheduled for November 30...although it hopes to have some skiing on actual snow at this weekend's Union Peak Festival at Summer Hike Park.

Fall in Colorado is expected to be hotter and dryer than seasonal averages, according to National Weather Service predictions. However, the Old Farmer's Almanac's recent outlook for weather in 2024-25 shows that Colorado's mountains will have a cold and wet summer.

Somewhere out there, the ghost of Sean Connery is singing his favorite winter song.
