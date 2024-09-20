 Colorado Storms Could Bring First Denver Snowfall of Season | Westword
Rain in Denver, Snow in Mountains Expected Over Weekend

Temperatures in Denver are predicted to fall more than 30 degrees by Sunday.
September 20, 2024
Fall is coming to Colorado in full force this weekend.
Fall is coming to Colorado in full force this weekend.
Enjoy the warm weather today, because fall temperatures are quickly coming to Denver this weekend.

The National Weather Service predicts that Friday, September 20, will be the last day of above-normal temperatures in Colorado for the near future. Cooler conditions, rainfall and snow are anticipated to hit the state on Saturday — just in time for the first day of autumn on September 22.

Although Denver isn't expected to see any snowfall this weekend, rain showers and thunderstorms are predicted in the city. The chance of precipitation is 90 percent on Saturday night and 40 percent during the day, with wind gusts as high as 16 to 21 miles per hour in the afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service. The rain may continue into Sunday morning, with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Temperatures in the Mile High City are also expected to plummet, from sunny with a high of around 90 degrees on Friday to highs of 69 degrees on Saturday and 56 degrees on Sunday. Temperatures should bottom out on Sunday night at a low of 43 degrees.


The Front Range should see snow

While Denver residents may not have to bust out their snow shovels just yet, other areas of the state could see up to eight inches of snowfall over the weekend.

Moderate to heavy snow is predicted in portions of southwest Colorado, according to the National Weather Service. Four to eight inches of snow are expected in the southern San Juan Mountains Range. The upper San Juan River Valley could see two to four inches of snowfall. Winter weather advisories have also been issued for Pikes Peak, the Western Mosquito Range and the Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11,000 feet from noon Saturday to noon Sunday.

The Fox31 Pinpoint Weather Team predicts up to two inches of snowfall at Eldora, Loveland Ski Area and Breckenridge, after the ski areas saw their first dusting of the season two weeks ago. Parts of the foothills are also expected to see snow.

Conditions are predicted to stabilize after the weekend. For Denver, the National Weather Service forecasts sunny weather and temperatures of up to 76 degrees in Denver on Monday, peaking at a high of 79 degrees on Thursday. However, there is a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms returning on Tuesday.

Despite the wet start, fall in Colorado is expected to be hotter and drier than seasonal averages, according to National Weather Service predictions.
