There's Still Time! Your Last-Minute Guide to the Colorado Ballot

Maybe you've voted and have blinders on to election coverage. Good for you. But maybe you haven't even registered and think it's too late and are tired of the guilt-ridden feeling in your gut every time you see a friend's Instagram story telling you to vote, you lazy millennial.

For the latter bunch, good news: Colorado’s election system is close to lazy-proof and one of the most flexible in the U.S. You can register to vote in Colorado until Election Day. Voting must be done in person for this, but polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on November 6; find polling locations at GoVoteColorado.com.

If you're late to the game, not to fear. Below is a summary of what's on the ballot, and links to our stories. If you've turned in your ballot, rest assured the Denver Elections Division staff is hard at work to make sure all votes are counted (see video above).