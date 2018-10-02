Second Fire at a Colorado Gun Range in Three Months

On September 29, the Two Elk fire flared up near a gun range in Minturn and is still burning at this writing. It's the second Colorado blaze to be associated with a gun range in less than three months, following the devastating Lake Christine fire in Basalt. But while the Basalt shooting range was closed for months after the latter incident, it reopened two weeks to the day before the Two Elk fire was discovered. Not that everyone thinks it was a great idea.

"We know there are people in the community who would prefer to see the range closed or moved, and many people who want it where it is," says Mike Porras, public information officer for the northwest region of Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the state agency that manages the Basalt range. "But everybody agrees that at the Basalt State Wildlife Area, it won't be business as usual."

The varied opinions among Basalt residents about the range are understandable given the damage that resulted: more than 12,000 acres consumed, three homes destroyed and lives disrupted for many weeks after July 3, when the conflagration came to life.