COVID-19: The Differences Between Level Red and Level Purple

On November 17, Governor Jared Polis announced that the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment had instituted a change in its dial dashboard related to the spread of COVID-19 in Colorado counties, adding Level Purple (Extreme) beyond Level Red (Severe). Where Red would have previously triggered a stay-at-home order, it's now an intermediate step toward Purple, which authorities would enact only if hospital capacity in a county was exceeded, Polis revealed.

This muddled explanation created more heat than light even after the department announced that fifteen counties, including Denver, would move to Level Red on Friday, November 20.

What are the distinctions between Red and Purple? And which rules become stricter when shifting from one to the other? The answers provided by the CDPHE vary widely.

In some cases, the restrictions for Level Red and Level Purple counties are identical, while they differ modestly in other categories. Level Red now includes encouragement for schools to remain open for in-person instruction, with particular emphasis on kids up to fifth grade congregating together in classrooms despite 112 active outbreaks at K-12 facilities and multiple districts forced to go remote because of staff shortages and more. In addition, non-critical retailers that would have been forced to shut their doors under the old Red regulations are allowed to operate at up to 50 percent capacity...until Purple reigns.

To help clear up the confusion, we've broken down the differences between Red and Purple by comparing new CDPHE edicts in 24 categories: gatherings, events, office work, non-critical manufacturing, church services, gyms, personal services such as salons, and more.

As of November 20, Red will rule in Denver. Here's what to expect at that level, and what happens under Purple:

High Risk Populations

Red: Eligible for worker benefits and mandatory prioritization for remote work

Purple: Eligible for worker benefits and mandatory prioritization for remote work

Variances

Red: Not eligible — current variances re-evaluated

Purple: Not eligible — current variances revoked unless specifically allowed

Personal Gathering Size

Red: None

Purple: None

Child Care

Red: Open

Purple: Open

P-12 Schools

Red: P-5 in-person suggested, or hybrid or remote as appropriate; middle school in-person, hybrid or remote suggested; high school hybrid or remote suggested

Purple: In-person, hybrid or remote as appropriate

Higher Education

Red: Remote suggested, limited in-person when necessary

Purple: Remote suggested, limited in-person when necessary

Places of Worship and Life Rites — Indoor Unseated Functions

Red: 25 percent capacity, fifty-person cap (with calculator)

Purple: Remote, virtual service or outdoor are strongly encouraged; indoors up to ten

Places of Worship and Life Rites — Indoor Seated Functions

Red: 25 percent capacity, fifty-person cap

Purple: Remote, virtual service or outdoor are strongly encouraged; indoors up to ten

Places of Worship and Life Rites — Outdoors

Red: Six feet between parties outdoors, per local zoning

Purple: Six feet between parties outdoors, per local zoning

Restaurants

Red: Indoor dining closed. Takeout, curbside, delivery or to-go, outdoor/open-air dining allowed with only same-household groups

Purple: Indoor and outdoor dining closed. Takeout, delivery or to-go is open

Last Call

Red: 8 p.m. (on premises)

Purple: No on-premises service

Non-critical manufacturing

Red: 25 percent or 50

Purple: 10 percent or 25

Offices

Red: 10 percent, remote work is strongly encouraged

Purple: Remote work or closed

Bars

Red: Closed

Purple: Closed

Gyms/Fitness

Red: 10 percent, ten indoors per room, or outdoors in groups less than ten. Reservations required.

Purple: Virtual or outdoors in groups less than ten

Group Sports or Camps

Red: Virtual or outdoors in groups less than ten

Purple: Virtual or outdoors in groups less than ten

Critical and Non-critical Retail

Red: 50 percent with increased curbside pick-up and delivery. Dedicated senior and at-risk hours encouraged.

Purple: Curbside pick-up and delivery

Personal Services

Red: 25 percent or 25

Purple: Closed

Limited Health Care Settings

Red: 25 percent or 25

Purple: 10 percent or 25

Indoor Unseated Events

Red: Closed

Purple: Closed

Indoor Seated Events and Entertainment

Red: Closed

Purple: Closed

Outdoor Unseated Events and Entertainment

Red: 25 percent, 75 people (with calculator), attended only with members of your own household and six-foot spacing between groups

Purple: Closed

Outdoor Seated Events and Entertainment

Red: 25 percent, 75 people (with calculator), attended only with members of your own household and six-foot spacing between groups

Purple: Closed

Outdoor Guided Services and Entertainment

Red: 25 percent or ten

Purple: 25 percent, up to ten only in your own household