COVID-19: Colorado Activists Call for Rent Collection Freeze and More

Untold thousands of Coloradans who've been laid off or dismissed from their jobs amid the battle against COVID-19 are terrified about losing their homes if they're unable to pay rent on Wednesday, April 1. With that in mind, a growing number of progressive organizations and individuals, including Denver City Council member Candi CdeBaca, are actively seeking additional sponsors for a soon-to-be-launched petition calling for an immediate freeze on rent collection and many other steps intended to assist and protect those scrapped for resources during the crisis.

Writing via email about the reasons she's advocating for the petition goals, CdeBaca maintains that "the majority of our emergency relief is being aimed still at supporting small businesses instead of their workers. It is unconscionable and unacceptable to allow landlords to remain unaffected by the global disaster at the expense of the many workers who comprise the majority in our city and state."

The petition includes an introduction soliciting organizational support by noon today, March 30; the petition itself should go live on The Action Network shortly thereafter. But here are the key demands it lists for landlords, Governor Jared Polis and members of Colorado's congressional delegation, as well as police chiefs across the state and representatives of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE):



• freeze (completely waive/cancel, not defer) collection of all rent, mortgage, and utility (phone, power, water and internet) payments and automatically extend expired leases

• close all court filings for evictions and foreclosures

• immediately house houseless residents in unoccupied buildings, hotels, and other unused living spaces

• cease ICE arrests/deportations; release vulnerable populations, demilitarizing and decarcerating non-violent offenders and political prisoners from jails, prisons, and detention centers

• expand paid sick days and medical leave for all workers

• expand unemployment, food stamp, disability income and family support request filings

• eliminate all economic barriers to COVID-19 testing and treatment

• guarantee childcare and safe alternate housing for essential workers

• expand emergency production of and guaranteed access to PPE (personal protective equipment) for all essential workers

• create an economic relief fund specifically for undocumented residents excluded from federal stimulus

• learn about the specific needs of Indigenous people, Black and Brown people, LGBTQAI2S+ relatives, educators, freelancers, undocumented and documented immigrants, and low income workers, and work towards answering these needs as rapidly as possible.

The Denver Black Educators Caucus offers this collective explanation for its backing of the effort: "Facing twin crises — an unconscionably botched response by the government to a global pandemic and the sharp economic downturn (and attempted bailout) that followed — the most vulnerable among us are being left to fend for ourselves in the bleak wake of rising insecurity. Ordinary working folks cannot sit by idly while this government bails out the 1 percent and throws us crumbs. We must advance a class-wide offensive for economic and racial justice that centers the leadership of grassroots BIPOC [Black and Indigenous People/Person(s) of Color] organizing in Colorado."

Here's how the campaign came together, according to the DBEC: "We (Colorado Rent Strike & Eviction Defense + Denver Black Educators Caucus + Indigenous Voices of Poor People's Campaign) caught wind of the Emergency Economic Relief Actions platform put together by a statewide coalition of unions and community orgs and essentially streamlined their work with ours by petition-izing it, clarifying some of the demands (plus adding one about economic relief for undocumented residents), and framing its purpose in more explicitly intersectional terms."

The results resonated with Ean Thomas Tafoya, who offers a response on behalf of the Colorado Latino Forum, another signatory. "The Colorado Latino Forum is deeply concerned for people around the world and here in our community," Thomas Tafoya writes. "In a time of uncertainty and fear, ICE continues to terrorize our community. We are deeply concerned about those imprisoned at this moment, which we know are disproportionately people of color. We want people released so that they can have a chance. This is also a time to acknowledge that cash bail systems should end. Non-violent people should not be held for not having money to pay. People sit and wait with fear over as little as $50. Having spent a night in jail with the Capitol 38, I know firsthand that jails lack soap and other hygienic supplies. This places guards at risk as well, and we fight for workers as well."

In his view, "This crisis continues to expose the deep inequity in our society and sadly creates space for more hatred and racism, in an era of social distancing and a president using this as an opportunity to continue his xenophobic behavior. We stand with our Asian-descended community in repudiating these statements. This disease is so terrible because of the isolation; it leaves people to die alone. This is something that you can understand as heartbreaking regardless of your culture. Beyond this, we know that not everyone has medical care, and that has only exacerbated this pandemic. This is why call for the removal of barriers to testing and care. We also want healthcare workers to have the equipment they need to go home safe to their families."

CdeBaca points out that "Denver workers and residents were already facing an unprecedented affordability crisis prior to the onset of the COVID-19, with 46 percent of renter households and 24 percent of homeowner households being cost-burdened. In a city where 70 percent of households are cost-burdened, one missed paycheck can mean a choice between groceries or rent, with a looming potential for homelessness."

Denver City Council member Candi CdeBaca supports the petition. YouTube file photo

According to CdeBaca, "We know that we cannot freeze rents for renters and expect landlords not to also suffer. They need a freeze on mortgage payments as well."

The federal government recently passed a measure that includes payments of up to $1,200 per person as a way to deal with the situation created by the novel coronavirus. But CdeBaca sees that amount as woefully insufficient: "The proposed stimulus checks are not even enough to pay average rent for a one-bedroom in Denver, let alone possible health-related bills. We cannot continue to ignore the needs of those who keep our cities alive and thriving. We need leadership at every level of government to work diligently on our behalf to guarantee we will not be punished for following your guidance" — a reference to Polis's stay-at-home order, which runs through at least April 11.

She stresses, "We need to prove to our citizens now more than ever that their government had a plan and the ability to serve and protect us all during the times where we need them most. We bailed out the banks last time. This time, the rest of America needs the bailout and the loyalty of our elected leaders."

Here is the petition, with links:

