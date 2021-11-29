COVID Outbreak at Colorado Office That Tracks COVID Outbreaks

Prior to June 1, state health officials declared an outbreak if two or more COVID-19 cases among residents, staffers, attendees and others were tied to a particular setting within a fourteen-day period. Now this standard only applies to health-care or correctional facilities. An outbreak anywhere else requires at least five confirmed or probable cases over two weeks.
The 113 new or tweaked entries on the CDPHE's latest survey, dated November 24, represent a small decline from the 124 added on November 17. However, then only 724 outbreaks were under active investigation; now there are 770. Of the freshly listed outbreaks, fifty, or nearly half, occurred at a site that's experienced at least one previous outbreak.
K-12 schools lead the latest rundown; 41 of them have joined the outbreaks list, the same number added on November 17. This total doesn't include outbreaks at eight child-care centers (down from twelve on November 17), an Arapahoe County trade school, Colorado Technical University and the Fort Lewis College women's soccer squad.
Adult and youth hockey teams in Aspen have experienced outbreaks, too, as have a growing number of retail outlets: grocery stores in La Plata and Pueblo counties, a Home Depot in Fremont County, an auto parts store in Denver, and restaurants in Larimer and Adams counties. Five indoor workspaces have also been ID'd as outbreaks, including the CDPHE and Radial Inc. in Pueblo, which has suffered one staff death.
Two more deaths have been tied to health-care facilities; 35 new or tweaked entries at such facilities appear on the November 24 list, down from the 46 added November 17. The latest batch includes29 that specialize in senior care.
Here are the 113 new or tweaked active outbreaks identified by the CDPHE in its November 24 report, along with the date when the outbreak was cited and the people impacted:
1. Accel at Longmont (02V342): November 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Boulder County, 11/12/2021, 3 staff cases
2. Alameda International Jr/Sr High: November 2021, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 11/24/2021, 7 staff cases, 12 attendee cases
3. Alside Supply Center, Materials Supplier, Adams County, 11/23/2021, 5 staff cases
4. Antelope Ridge Elementary School, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 11/23/2021, 5 attendee cases
5. Ardent Health and Rehabilitation (020410): November 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Adams County, 11/23/2-021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
6. Ariel Clinical Services — PCA House, Healthcare, Group Home, Mesa County, 11/16/2021, 4 resident cases, 1 staff case
7. Aspen Adult Hockey League, Adult Sports Club/Team, Pitkin County, 11/11/2021, 9 attendee cases
8. Aspen Youth Hockey League, Youth Sports/Activities, Pitkin County, 11/9/2021, 6 attendee cases
9. Avalon School of Cosmetology: November 2021, Trade School, Arapahoe County, 11/18/2021, 3 staff cases, 4 attendee cases
10. Baca Elementary School: November 2021, School, K-12, Pueblo County, 11/9/2021, 3 staff cases, 2 attendee cases
11. Balfour Cherrywood Village (2303Z4): November 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Boulder County, 11/22/2021, 1 resident case, two staff cases, 1 resident death
12. Banning Lewis Ranch Academy: November 2021, School, K-12, El Paso County, 11/16/2021, 1 staff case, 4 attendee cases
13. Beulah Heights Elementary School, School, K-12, Pueblo County, 11/18/2021, 3 staff cases, 2 resident cases
14. BJ's Restaurant: November 2021, Restaurant, Sit Down, Larimer County, 11/15/2021, 6 staff cases
15. Broadmoor Elementary School: November 2021, School, K-12, El Paso County, 11/12/2021, 9 attendee cases
16/ Brookdale — Tamarac Square: November 2021, Healthcare, Independent Living Facility, Denver County, 11/19/2021, 2 resident cases, 4 staff cases
17. Bruce McCandless Veterans Community Living Center (020636): November 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Fremont County, 11/19/2021, 4 staff cases
18. Capco, Office/Indoor Workspace, Mesa County, 11/18/2021, 11 staff cases
19. City Market #406, Grocery Store, La Plata County, 11/23/2021, 9 staff cases
20. Clayton Members Club & Hotel, Hotel/Lodge/Resort, Denver County, 11/17/2021, 9 staff cases
21. Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, Office/Indoor Workspace, Denver County, 11/15/2021, 9 staff cases
22. Colorado Technical University, College/University, El Paso County, 11/18/2021, 5 staff cases
23. Columbia Elementary School: October 2021, School, K-12, El Paso County, 11/23/2021, 9 attendee cases
24. Compass Montessori — Wheat Ridge: November 2021, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 11/23/2021, 2 staff cases, 10 attendee cases
25. Cripple Creek EMS, Municipal/Local Government, Teller County, 11/18/2021, 6 staff cases
26. Crossroads Shelter, Homeless Shelter, Denver County, 11/19/2021, 21 resident cases, 2 staff cases
27. Crème de la Crème of Thornton, Child Care Center, Adams County, 11/22/2021, 3 staff cases, 4 attendee cases
28. Dennison Elementary School, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 11/24/2021, 8 attendee cases
29. Dillon Valley Elementary School: November 2021, School, K-12, Summit County, 11/22/2021, 2 staff cases, 11 attendee cases
30. Dos Rios Elementary School, School, K-12, Mesa County, 11/16/2021, 1 staff case, 6 attendee cases
31. Douglas County Jail: August 2021, Jail, Douglas County, 11/15/2021, 81 resident cases, 30 staff cases
32. Elementum 3D, Inc., Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Weld County, 11/23/2021, 11 staff cases
33. Elms Haven Center (020474): November 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Adams County, 11/18/2021, 3 staff cases
34. Emory Elementary School: November 2021, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 11/21/2021, 3 staff cases, 6 attendee cases
35. First Steps at Monarch Montessori of Denver, Child Care Center, Denver County, 11/19/2021, 3 staff cases, 8 attendee cases
36. First Watch, Restaurant, Sit Down, Adams County, 11/23/2021, 6 staff cases
37. Fort Lewis College — Women's Soccer Team, College/University, La Plata County, 11/22/2021, 10 attendee cases
38. Fountain Mesa Elementary, School, K-12, El Paso County, 11/10/2021, 5 attendee cases
39. Fox Ridge Middle School: November 2021, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 11/17/2021, 6 attendee cases
40. Fremont Elementary School, School, K-12, Fremont County, 11/18/2021, 9 attendee cases
41. Gardens Care Homestead (230406), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 11/4/2021, 5 staff cases
42. GLOBE Charter School, School, K-12, El Paso County, 11/16/2021, 2 staff cases, 5 attendee cases
43. Golden Lodge Assisted Living LLC (23Q716), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 11/16/2021, 2 staff cases
44. Good Samaritan Society — Loveland Village Assisted Living (230373): November 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Larimer County, 11/23/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
45. Goodnight Elementary School, School, K-12, Pueblo County, 11/17/2021, 2 staff cases, 8 attendee cases
46. Governor's Ranch Elementary School: November 2021, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 11/17/2021, 3 staff cases, 16 attendee cases
47. Grace Pointe Continuing Care Senior Campus Assisted Living (23T749): November 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Weld County, 11/22/2021, 2 staff cases
48. Graland Country Day School: November 2021, School, K-12, Denver County, 11/18/2021, 7 staff cases, 11 attendee cases
49. Greeley Central High School: September 2021, School, K-12, Weld County, 11/19/2021, 7 staff cases, 41 attendee cases
50. Heaton Middle School, School, K-12, Pueblo County, 11/17/2021, 1 staff case, 7 attendee cases
51. Heritage Elementary School, School, K-12, Pueblo County, 11/18/2021, 3 staff cases, 4 attendee cases
52. Heritage Park Care Center (020845): November 2021, Healthcare, Combined Care, Garfield County, 11/17/2021, 2 resident cases
53. Home Daycare — Littleton, Child Care Center, Home Daycare, Jefferson County, 11/23/2021, 1 staff case, 5 attendee cases
54. Home Depot #1542, Retailer, Fremont County, 11/23/2021, 6 staff cases
55. Hope Montessori Academy — Centennial, School, K-12, El Paso County, 11/19/2021, 3 staff cases, 7 attendee cases
56. Imagine Boulder Host Home — 18th St, Healthcare, Group Home, Boulder County, 11/16/2021, 3 resident cases, 2 staff cases
57. Jefferson Crisis and Recovery Center, Healthcare, Outpatient, Jefferson County, 11/22/2021, 4 staff cases, 4 attendee cases
58. John H. Amesse Elementary School: November 2021, School, K-12, Denver County, 11/18/2021, 4 staff cases, 3 attendee cases
59. Joni Fair Hospice House at Sangre de Cristo Community Care, Healthcare, Hospice, Pueblo County, 11/23/2021, 1 resident case, 4 staff cases
60. Kaiser Permanente Franklin Medical Offices, Healthcare, Outpatient, Denver County, 11/23/2021, 6 staff cases
61. Keystone Place at Legacy Ridge Assisted Living (23H523): November 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Adams County, 11/23/2021, 2 staff cases
62. KinderCare Learning Center — Mountain Shadows: November 2021, Child Care Center, El Paso County, 11/17/2021, 2 stafaf cases, 5 attendee cases
63. KPMG, Office/Indoor Workspace, Denver County, 11/22/2021, 5 staff cases
64. Lansing Elementary School, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 11/18/2021, 6 attendee cases
65. Libby Bortz Assisted Living Center (2304GF): November 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 11/19/2021, 4 staff cases
66. Lincoln School of Science and Technology, School, K-12, Fremont County, 11/17/2021, 6 attendee cases
67. Little Sunshine's Playhouse and Preschool of Littleton, Child Care Center, Arapahoe County, 11/22/2021, 2 staff cases, 7 attendee cases
68. Littleton Care and Rehabilitation Center (020462): November 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 11/19/2021, 2 resident cases
69. Lochbuie Elementary School, School, K-12, Weld County, 11/22/2021, 3 staff cases, 16 attendee cases
70. Lyons Elementary School, School, K-12, Boulder County, 11/18/2021, 9 attendee cases
71. McAuliffe International School: November 2021, School, K-12, Denver County, 11/18/2021, 1 staff case, 17 attendee cases
72. McKinley Elementary School, School, K-12, Fremont County, 11/18/2021, 9 attendee cases
73. Meeker High School: November 2021, School, K-12, Rio Blanco County, 11/17/2021, 1 staff case, 4 attendee cases
74. Merrill Middle School, School, K-12, Denver County, 11/18/2021, 6 attendee cases
75. Mesa County Valley School District 51, School Administration, Mesa County, 11/16/2021, 5 staff cases
76. MorningStar at Ridgegate (23X760): November 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Douglas County, 11/12/2021, 10 resident cases, 3 staff cases
77. MorningStar of Littleton (23N258): November 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 11/5/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
78. Mountain View Core Knowledge School, School, K-12, Fremont County, 11/17/2021, 1 staff case, 6 attendee cases
79. Nora Personal Care Assisted Living (23R196), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 11/19/2021, 4 resident cases
80. Northwest Colorado Health, Healthcare, Outpatient, Moffat County, 11/18/2021, 5 staff cases
81. O'Reilly Auto Parts # 3027, Retailer, Denver County, 11/22/2021, 5 staff cases
82. Odyssey Elementary School: November 2021, School, K-12, El Paso County, 11/19/2021, 6 attendee cases
83. Odyssey School of Denver: November 2021, School, K-12, Denver County, 11/16/2021, 16 attendee cases
84. Orchard Park Health Care Center (020468): November 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 11/19/2021, 2 staff cases
85. Our Lady of Loreto Catholic School: November 2021, Arapahoe County, 11/17/2021, 1 staff case, 6 attendee cases
86. Pagosa Springs High School: November 2021, School, K-12, Archuleta County, 11/22/2021, 3 staff cases, 2 attendee cases
87. Pagosa Springs Middle School, School, K-12, Archuleta County, 11/22/2021, 7 attendee cases
88. Radial, Inc., Office/Indoor Workspace, Call Center, Pueblo County, 11/23/2021, 8 staff cases, 1 staff death
89. Ralston Creek Neighborhood (23Q656): November 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 11/9/2021, 2 resident cases
90. Ready Foods Inc, Food Manufacturing/Packaging, Denver County, 11/22/2021, 5 staff case
91. Rye Elementary School, School, K-12, Pueblo County, 11/18/2021, 5 staff cases, 11 attendee cases
92. Sawaya Law Firm, Office/Indoor Workspace, Denver County, 11/19/2021, 10 staff cases
93. Skinner Middle School: November 2021, School, K-12, Denver County, 11/18/2021, 1 staff case, 8 attendee cases
94. Social Gathering — Durango, Social Gathering, La Plata County, 11/22/2021, 7 attendee cases
95. Social Gathering — Silverthorne: November 2021, Social Gathering, Summit County, 11/22/2021, 6 attendee cases
96. Solstice Senior Living of Mesa View, Healthcare, Independent Living Facility, Mesa County, 11/17/2021, 5 resident cases
97. Southeast Colorado Hospital Long Term Care Facility (020223): November 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Baca County, 11/17/2021, 1 resident cases, 2 staff cases
98. Spring Creek Youth Services Center: November 2021, Correctional, El Paso County, 11/15/2021, 3 resident cases, 2 staff cases
99. Summit Glen Gracious Retirement Living: November 2021, Healthcare, Independent Living Facility, El Paso County, 11/3/2021, 24 resident cases, 1 resident death
100. Summit Rehabilitation and Care Community (020407): November 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 11/19/2021, 5 resident cases, 8 staff cases
101. Sunshine Gardens West Assisted Living (2312W2): November 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, La Plata County, 11/22/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
102. The Commons of Hilltop (23T695): November 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Mesa County, 11/18/2021, 2 staff cases
103. The Goddard School of Broomfield, Child Care Center, Broomfield County, 11/23/2021, 1 staff case, 7 attendee cases
104. The McClelland School, School, K-12, Pueblo County, 11/17/2021, 2 staff cases, 6 attendee cases
105. The Peaks Care Center (020391): November 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Boulder County, 11/10/2021, 5 resident cases, 3 staff cases
106. The Rehabilitation Center at Sandalwood (020465): November 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 11/21/2021, 2 staff cases
107. Thrive at Plum Hill, Child Care Center, Denver County, 11/19/2021, 2 staff cases, 8 attendee cases
108. ThriveCare (23W354), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 11/20/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
109. Valley Market, Grocery Store, Pueblo County, 11/23/2021, 5 staff cases
110. Victory Montessori Child Care, Child Care Center, Jefferson County, 11/23/2021, 3 staff cases, 2 attendee cases
111. Vineland Elementary School, School, K-12, Pueblo County, 11/18/2021, 5 staff cases, 17 attendee cases
112. Wear Parts and Equipment Co. Inc., Construction Company/Contractor, Arapahoe County, 11/19/2021, 5 staff cases
113. Wheat Ridge Regional Center — House A: November 2021, Healthcare, Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Inpatient), Jefferson County, 11/18/2021, 2 staff cases