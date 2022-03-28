Support Us

David Sirota's Night at the Will Smith Slap Oscars

March 28, 2022 8:48AM

David Sirota, state legislator Emily Sirota and actor Tobey Maguire strike a pose.
David Sirota, state legislator Emily Sirota and actor Tobey Maguire strike a pose. @davidsirota
Those complaints about boring Oscar ceremonies that have become commonplace in recent years were batted away during the March 27 ceremony by actor Will Smith, who would go on to win the Best Actor award for King Richard — a victory predicted by Matt Campbell, artistic director of the Denver Film Festival, which screened it last November. Smith smacked comedian Chris Rock after he made a G.I. Jane joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who says alopecia has caused her to suffer hair loss, then yelled at Rock to "keep my wife's name out of your fucking mouth."

Denver-based journalist and former Bernie Sanders advisor David Sirota, who seemingly tweets about anything and everything, has thus far avoided weighing in on the Slap Heard 'Round the World despite being (Hamilton reference) in the room where it happened. Sirota was nominated for a best original screenplay Oscar after earning a story credit for Don't Look Up, an allegory about the climate crisis he co-conceived with director Adam McKay that's become one of the most viewed movies on Netflix ever. And although he and McKay fell short in the category to Kenneth Branagh, who was rewarded for his semi-autobiographical flick Belfast, Sirota definitely isn't in mourning. Indeed, he appears to have had the time of his life.

Sirota predicted to Westword that Don't Look Up would be divisive, and that definitely proved to be the case. The notices it received were decidedly mixed, as co-host Amy Schumer noted in a gag early on in the broadcast: "Don't Look Up is nominated," she said. "I guess the Academy members don't look up reviews!"

Countering such naysayers didn't become a fulltime job for Sirota; in recent weeks, he formally rebranded his Daily Poster investigative website as The Lever. He also managed to merge at least a couple of his interests by sharing content like the following tweet, in which he noted that he and Bradley Cooper, who was nominated as a producer on Nightmare Alley, played on the same Little League team together:
Nonetheless, the final Oscar predictions episode of the Vanity Fair podcast Little Gold Men made note of Sirota's Twitter commentaries as a reason why Don't Look Up actually had a chance to win the best original screenplay Academy Award, since they might appeal to voters who despise critics.

Before the show got underway, Sirota tweeted: "Hey seriously — whatever happens at the #Oscars, thank you to everyone who made this movie possible & used it to amplify the climate alarm. And thank you to everyone who picked me up, dusted me off and got me back on my feet when I was in such a dark place two years ago. Onward."

He also sent out photos like this one, in which he's seen posing with his wife, state legislator Emily Sirota.
After the hoopla was over, Sirota picked up his Twitter pic pace at after-parties. Here's one example — his loved ones posing with actor Benedict Cumberbatch.
Not that he was always behind the camera. Sirota managed to share frames with a slew of notables, including director Steven Spielberg, actors Timothée Chalamet and J.K. Simmons and many others, as seen in the following collage, sent during the wee hours of March 28.
Thus far, Sirota hasn't sent out a photo of him with Will Smith. But that's probably for the best.
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.
Contact: Michael Roberts

