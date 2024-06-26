Hey, Denver, Some of Us Bike to Work Every Day. Where's Our Holiday?

click to enlarge Get rolling on Bike to Work Day. Denver Regional Council of Governments



Just about every day, I have to play chicken with speeding cars in Lincoln's confusing "Bus Lane." I can't evade them by moving into the next lane of Lincoln and encountering even more traffic, and I rarely have enough time to swerve onto the sidewalk, where pedestrians and scooters aren't expecting me. Instead, I end up slipping through the small gap between the parked cars and the car speeding past me. Buses are nicer, slowing down to let me get out of the way, but speeding cars are a real threat.





Cyclists who have to venture down the residential roads and side streets know this all too well, having to dodge cars that either pass or ride your ass. I'm lucky to work on Lincoln, one of the easiest ways to reach the Cherry Creek Trail from downtown. One block east, the slender Sherman Street has marked bike lanes, but they end abruptly. A block to the west of Lincoln is deadly Broadway, which is constantly under construction; the crowded sidewalks and busy lanes make it a nightmare to navigate. Denver's busy streets have spotty connections to its extensive bike paths. The city boasts more than 500 miles of trails, but looking at Denver's bike map , you'll note that many residential streets don't have these trails, and some trails end in the middle of a neighborhood with no connection to another trail.Cyclists who have to venture down the residential roads and side streets know this all too well, having to dodge cars that either pass or ride your ass.



