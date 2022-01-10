Broncos Fans on Twitter Are Thankful for Vic Fangio's Firing

my #BroncosCountry dreams are coming true Fangio and Shurmur gone THANK GOD — Lam (@LIKELAMAR) January 9, 2022

Woke up to the greatest news ever! Thank god the Fangio era is over. Do your thing Patton! — Lawrence Gutierrez (@Lettuce_505) January 9, 2022

Fangio is gone!!!!! Thank god!! — Jordan Cleghorn (@JJ_CLEG) January 9, 2022

Nick, we agree on this. The Vic Fangio era is finished. Thank God — Michael John (@gonzin60seconds) January 9, 2022

It’s sucks firing people and generally it doesn’t make me happy even if it’s the right move. That said, reading some of Fangio’s comments I’m really happy this guy is out. Onward and upward. #BroncosCountry — Doug Smith (@SpeedKills2651) January 9, 2022

woke up to vic fangio and pat shurmar fired — thank the gods — 𝐠𝐚𝐡𝐲𝐞𝐨𝐧’𝐬 𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐫 (@itsDontai) January 9, 2022

@Broncos Thank you a million times over for finally letting Fangio go! #abouttime — Matthew Inglis (@matthewinglis9) January 9, 2022

thank god they fired vic fangio — J산$H (@1jcsh) January 9, 2022

“I want to thank Coach Fangio for giving his maximum effort to our organization since the day he was hired.” - Joe Ellis. This was the Bronco’s idea of Maximum Effort… pic.twitter.com/w3k0VNhvWv — Joey Coco (@JoeyCoco16) January 9, 2022

I wish Vic Fangio all the best in his future endeavors.



But thank god it won't be with the Broncos. #BroncosCountry — Ben The_Lone_wolf #NFB (@TheLoneWolf_NFB) January 9, 2022

@CecilLammey @Broncos 100% the right decision. George Paton is absolutely who we thought he was. So far, all pretty darn good (and tough) decisions, including Von Miller and Vic Fangio. Not many even remember Ja'Wuan James. Thank you, George! — DT (@BroncoFansRock) January 9, 2022

Thank god Vic Fangio is out of Denver. Thanks for nothing dude! Good riddance! — space tater (@JToday_) January 9, 2022

Vic fangio, pat shurmer and tom McMahon have all been fired. Thank the lord. — bald mackinnon #GoAvsGo (@avalanchefan21) January 9, 2022

Thank Freaking God Good Fucking Riddance Fangio and Shurmur are Finally Gone LFG They're Finally Fired It's Christmas Eve Again pic.twitter.com/BzEE5VnUu5 — Enrique Eloy (@Enrique_Eloy_) January 9, 2022

Thank fucking goodness!



Vic Fangio has been fired after miserable 3 seasons. Players quit in games under him and his clock management along with horrible challenges in 2021. I'm glad he's out and now, we can hire an offensive minded or Special Teams guy but no more defense. — The Wobbly Football (@CriticalFan7) January 9, 2022

thank fucking god!!! bye fangio!! — 𝔮𝔲𝔢𝔢𝔫𝔯𝔬𝔪𝔞𝔫𝔫 (@queenromann) January 9, 2022

Thank the Lord! We can trust George Paton y’all. So happy to be wrong about predicting fangio’s return. ⁦@Tyler_Polumbus⁩ was never fooled! https://t.co/rHukxDRChh — Death by Inches (@2TJohn1014) January 9, 2022

Goodbye to Fangio and Shurmur. Thank the football gods for that. Now, let’s hope they clear up this ownership issue ASAP so they can fix this train wreck we’ve watched the last several years. — Marie Sexton (@MarieSexton) January 9, 2022

THANK YOU JESUS FANGIO IS GONE — lil Hard Dad (@kingsmace) January 9, 2022