Why Many Broncos Fans Weren't Happy After Team Crushed Detroit

The fear: The Broncos either eke their way into the playoffs or come close enough that general manager George Paton elects to keep much-derided head coach Vic Fangio and ultra-average quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, thereby sucking any hope for a truly memorable next season into the endless void of space.
This scenario is absolutely within the realm of possibility. Denver currently sits at 7-6 — the first time the squad has been over .500 in December since Fangio took the reins. (The Broncos went 9-7 in 2016, the year after winning the Super Bowl, in Gary Kubiak's final stint.) The improvement is largely a product of a last-place schedule that has allowed Denver to beat up on the lousiest outfits in the NFL, including the New York Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets and, yes, the Lions. But Paton could still use the increased W total as an excuse to give Fangio and Bridgewater another chance, even though neither performed at an inspiring level yesterday.
Fangio continued his streak of challenging calls that have no hope of being overturned — and this time, he did so with the Broncos ahead 31-10. Bridgewater, meanwhile, continues to show no ability to stretch the field, and his proclivity for checking down to pass catchers within ten yards of the scrimmage line is wasting the talents of Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick and Noah Fant. Indeed, he only threw for 179 yards, less than the combined output of running backs Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams, whose running was the real reason for the rout.
Denver's slender playoff hopes will likely be determined by next Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals — and should the Broncos wind up on top, the odds of Fangio and Bridgewater getting another chance increase. Talk about a mixed blessing.
Here are our picks for the twenty most memorable tweets about yesterday's game.
Number 20:
This.... crap like this is why I cant root for the Broncos to win from here on out. Its in the fans, the teams and organizations best interest to lose and fire Fangio ASAP. #FUKfangio pic.twitter.com/Hnuzux2jTe— BoogerEatinBennie (@BennieEatin) December 13, 2021
Number 19:
The Broncos are violently mediocre https://t.co/x4FKesKyds— Unbiased Sports Fan (@ImDavidSisneros) December 13, 2021
Number 18:
I could absolutely see the Broncos missing out on Wilson, Rodgers, and even Watson trying to lowball everyone, screwing up the draft, and having to crawl back to Teddy with Vic again at the helm. I don’t like that scenario, but it’s entirely possible.— Brian Fantana (@BrianFantanaCH4) December 13, 2021
Number 17:
Incredible how the Broncos have A great talented WR corp and they just dont use them. Without a doubt Shurmur and Teddy are a liability. Its s joke to have Sutton and dont use him....the most expensive decoy in the league. And Teddy's 5 yard arm is a joke too .— Vic (@vic_cupra) December 13, 2021
Number 16:
The Broncos might still be mediocre, but at least they stomped a bad team at home today. #BroncosCountry— Sean Saunders (@slawsaunders) December 13, 2021
Number 15:
Playoffs are the worst thing that could happen to the Broncos.— Locojavaman (@Locojavaman1) December 13, 2021
Number 14:
The Broncos should simply be allowed to play the worst teams in the league every week— Chester McMayfield (@mayfworld) December 12, 2021
Number 13:
thank god for melvin and javonte without them we would simply be trash— *ant*! (@thouxandbandant) December 12, 2021
Number 12:
Teddy Bridgewater is not only bad he’s also very boring @Broncos need to be thankful they have a last place schedule @jamesmerilatt @AllbrightNFL— ImAlwaysRight (@MikeHegamen) December 12, 2021
Number 11:
I know @jamesmerilatt (and me too to be honest) don’t wanna think about this, but if the Broncos beat Cincinnatti next week and then don’t completely shit the bed the following 3 weeks Vic is probably coming back #BroncosCountry— MileHighBroncos (@milehighbroncos) December 13, 2021
Number 10:
That's what I said everyone gonna be like 'extend teddy and Fangio! We're going playoffs!'— Clinton Mitchell (@GeoLevCEO) December 13, 2021
wait for it...
Next four games will show a lot...
I'd love for them to crush it rest of the way through and make playoffs
I'm just not betting on it
I predict 1-3
WLLL
Number 9:
So you spend a boatload of high picks & money on TE’s and WR’s, only to rush 40 times, compared to throwing 25 times?— Miguel Grizz Ali (@MiguelAliDaddy) December 13, 2021
Further reason why Fangio needs to go. I know it was a win, but this roster isn’t being used for its strengths. #Broncos
Number 8:
#Broncos need new HC & OC. #Fangio 19-26, keeping L streak alive vs Chiefs now 0-12 & #Shumur just can't dinking & dunking, wasting good talent. Last week, 20 play drive, for 11 min & no score... nothin changed vs Lions. Teddy is Drew Brees without Sean Payton calling plays.— KSykes (@SuperSai_1) December 13, 2021
Number 7:
I’m torn. I want the Broncos to keep winning and make the playoffs, but Fangio is horrible coach needs to be sent packing.— Brian Hoesing (@Hoser77) December 13, 2021
Number 6:
He's hopeless when it comes to being a head coach he's absolutely pathetic and shurmur have blown games that this team should of won with a half decent Play caller if fangio is there next year I'll be pissed off he doesn't deserve another year but Patton will keep him you watch— Daniel caughlan (@DanielCaughlan) December 12, 2021
Number 5:
Sometimes I wish someone would commit to me as much as Vic Fangio commits to wasting challenges. #Jokes #NFLTwitter #Broncos— Midnight Sports Today (@MNSToday) December 12, 2021
Number 4:
Vic Fangio is by far the worst coach in the NFL. How Melvin Gordon starts and continues to receive carries is mind boggling. #Broncos #Fangiosucks— Justin Hagstrom (@JHags56) December 12, 2021
Number 3:
They beat the Giants, Jags, and Jets. Have common sense. The Broncos team is trash all around. Don’t put it all on Teddy— Bryan Ordahl (@ordahl83) December 13, 2021
Number 2:
"Steady Teddy" except we didn't think it was going to be steadily bad!!! https://t.co/LEoX8mZXEq— Broncos_Country (@Broncos_Stats) December 13, 2021
Number 1:
Beat the shit out of Cincy.— Keegan Hartman (@KeeganLaef) December 13, 2021
Beat the shit out of Cincy.
Beat the shit out of Cincy.
Beat the shit out of Cincy.
amen. #Broncos https://t.co/vIVKHqV98F