Why Many Broncos Fans Weren't Happy After Team Crushed Detroit

December 13, 2021 6:39AM

Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio speaking to the press after his team's win over the Detroit Lions on December 12.
Following the shocking death of 33-year-old ex-Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, a feel-good victory would seem to have been precisely what bereaved fans needed — and that's what they got. But despite several moving tributes to Thomas, including a ten-man huddle to start the game, Denver's 38-10 triumph over the hapless Detroit Lions on December 12 left plenty of orange-and-blue loyalists on Twitter concerned about what the win might mean for the future.

The fear: The Broncos either eke their way into the playoffs or come close enough that general manager George Paton elects to keep much-derided head coach Vic Fangio and ultra-average quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, thereby sucking any hope for a truly memorable next season into the endless void of space.

This scenario is absolutely within the realm of possibility. Denver currently sits at 7-6 — the first time the squad has been over .500 in December since Fangio took the reins. (The Broncos went 9-7 in 2016, the year after winning the Super Bowl, in Gary Kubiak's final stint.) The improvement is largely a product of a last-place schedule that has allowed Denver to beat up on the lousiest outfits in the NFL, including the New York Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets and, yes, the Lions. But Paton could still use the increased W total as an excuse to give Fangio and Bridgewater another chance, even though neither performed at an inspiring level yesterday.

Fangio continued his streak of challenging calls that have no hope of being overturned — and this time, he did so with the Broncos ahead 31-10. Bridgewater, meanwhile, continues to show no ability to stretch the field, and his proclivity for checking down to pass catchers within ten yards of the scrimmage line is wasting the talents of Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick and Noah Fant. Indeed, he only threw for 179 yards, less than the combined output of running backs Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams, whose running was the real reason for the rout.

Denver's slender playoff hopes will likely be determined by next Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals — and should the Broncos wind up on top, the odds of Fangio and Bridgewater getting another chance increase. Talk about a mixed blessing.

Here are our picks for the twenty most memorable tweets about yesterday's game.

