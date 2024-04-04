Denver Closes Two More Migrant Shelters This Week

The city closed the two additional shelters as "the number of new daily arrivals and the overall shelter population has steadily declined," according to an April 1 update from the mayor's office. Jon Ewing, spokesperson for Denver Human Services, says that new migrant arrivals are a quarter of what they were in the winter.



"We’re averaging around fifty arrivals a day now. This includes people seeking shelter and people only seeking travel elsewhere," he says. "As recently as January, that number was often upwards of 200. As for buses, we received 25 in March. Up from seven in February, but way, way below the 144 received in December."

The city also stopped migrant shelter services at a congregate site set up at the McNichols Building, which was used as an emergency shelter, on Saturday, March 30. The city is still running one more congregate site with the Denver Community Church, which can shelter up to 120 people, as a transitional shelter meant to give individual migrants a little more time to find housing.