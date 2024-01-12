Denver Reaches a New High With 5,000 Migrants in Shelters

"The city's cold-weather shelter plan is in activation, which also means we aren't discharging anyone from shelters," Ewing says. "It turned out to be a relatively slower week for arrivals, but it's incredibly busy in other areas as we deal with the cold."







"No one is being left out in the cold," Ewing says. "We made space through the congregate sites for migrants, and we have the cold-weather shelter plan going on so as to create more space for everyone."



While some homeless individuals are also in the cold-weather shelters, Ewing says that none of them are being pushed out to make room for migrants, who have their own space in the two new congregate sites. "If you want out of the cold this weekend, there will be a place for you," he adds. "We do not want people out in the cold, and we are encouraging everyone to come inside."



The two cold-weather shelters are the Denver Navigation Campus, at 4040 Quebec Street (formerly a Doubletree Hotel) and New Directions, at 4595 Quebec Street (a former Best Western). To access them, people must go to the city's "front door" shelters: individual men to the Lawrence Street Community Center, at 2222 Lawrence Street; individual women to the Samaritan House, at 2301 Lawrence Street; and youth to Urban Peak, at 2100 Stout Street. The St. Francis Center, at 2323 Curtis Street, will also bus people to shelters between 6:30 and 9 p.m. (Find more Denver has extended the activation of its cold weather shelters through Monday, January 15; the city also extended the hours of its two cold weather shelters. Previously, homeless individuals could only stay there from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., but the shelters are now open around the clock until at least Tuesday."No one is being left out in the cold," Ewing says. "We made space through the congregate sites for migrants, and we have the cold-weather shelter plan going on so as to create more space for everyone."While some homeless individuals are also in the cold-weather shelters, Ewing says that none of them are being pushed out to make room for migrants, who have their own space in the two new congregate sites. "If you want out of the cold this weekend, there will be a place for you," he adds. "We do not want people out in the cold, and we are encouraging everyone to come inside."The two cold-weather shelters are the Denver Navigation Campus, at 4040 Quebec Street (formerly a Doubletree Hotel) and New Directions, at 4595 Quebec Street (a former Best Western). To access them, people must go to the city's "front door" shelters: individual men to the Lawrence Street Community Center, at 2222 Lawrence Street; individual women to the Samaritan House, at 2301 Lawrence Street; and youth to Urban Peak, at 2100 Stout Street. The St. Francis Center, at 2323 Curtis Street, will also bus people to shelters between 6:30 and 9 p.m. (Find more information online .)





"If the pace of this humanitarian crisis need continues in 2024 as it has over the past few months of 2023, Denver's migrant sheltering expenses could reach as high as $15 million per month," says Laura Swartz, spokesperson for the Denver Department of Finance. "While we are advising newcomers that our migrant shelters are nearly at capacity, we are continuing to see a steady stream of new arrivals."



Johnston has appealed for more federal funding, and gone on national news shows to plead his case (most recently on January 12's The Source with Kaitlan Collins on CNN, reacting to comments by Texas Governor Greg Abbott suggesting shooting people who cross the border, and saying that Abbott showed "hostility" towards the migrants). But according to Swartz, Johnston isn't waiting for help from the feds, and has started asking agencies to look for possible cuts in their budgets.



"Mayor Johnston has been relentlessly advocating for an increase in federal support as well as expansions of work authorizations for migrants," Swartz says. "However, given the recent surge, we cannot afford to wait for federal interventions, and out of an abundance of caution, he has asked city agencies to begin evaluating areas where we can put measures in place to ensure we will have the funds needed to address this challenge and maintain a balanced budget."



Denver has spent at least $38 million — some scraped together from leftover federal COVID relief — over the past year on sheltering migrants and offering services. The federal government has offered to reimburse about $9 million of that.