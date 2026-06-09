Politics & Government

Denver pulls plug on rec center pool leaking thousands of gallons a day

"We understand this news will be disappointing for the many families, children and residents across Northwest Denver who rely on the pool each summer."
By Sage KelleyJune 9, 2026
Aztlan pool
Aztlan Pool was closed on June 8 after it was found leaking over 16,000 gallons a day.

Courtesy of the City of Denver
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The Aztlan Pool was found to be somewhat leaky … like, nearly 20,000-gallons-a-day leaky.

Denver Parks & Recreation announced the closure of the outdoor pool in the Sunnyside neighborhood on June 8 after workers noticed it was leaking “more than 16,000 gallons of water each day” during routine preseason maintenance.

“After a thorough evaluation, it became clear that the pool cannot be safely operated in its current condition,” Parks & Rec said in an announcement about the pool closure.

“We understand this news will be disappointing for the many families, children and residents across Northwest Denver who rely on the pool each summer,” the department added. “For generations, the Aztlan Outdoor Pool has been more than a place to cool off; it has been a gathering place where children learn to swim, families spend time together, and neighbors build community.”

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Parks & Rec did not say how long the pool had been leaking or where the water was going, but wasting water has been on the tops of people’s minds since Gov. Jared Polis announced a statewide emergency regarding the ongoing drought last week. Polis’s emergency order followed Denver Water’s rare conservation steps in April.

The Aztlan Pool is part of the Aztlan Recreation Center. According to Parks & Rec, the Aztlan rec center now needs a full replacement.

Funding for the brand-new pool will come from the $950 million Vibrant Denver Bond passed in November 2025. Parks & Rec is “actively exploring opportunities to accelerate the project timeline and move construction forward as quickly as possible,” the department adds.

Fortunately, Aztlan isn’t the only outdoor pool the city operates during the summer. In fact, 12 other city-owned outdoor pools all opened for the season on June 8, including Ashland and Berkeley pools. There are also 17 indoor pools, including the new Swansea Recreation Center pool that opened at the end of May.

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Sage Kelley joined Westword as a staff writer in May 2026. He previously worked at the Denver Gazette, covering breaking news and Jefferson County. Sage has received numerous awards from the Society of Professional Journalists and Colorado Press Association for his reporting on arts and public safety. A Delaware native, Sage graduated from Pratt Institute in New York City with a major in creative writing.

sage.kelley@westword.com

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