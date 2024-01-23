Push for "No Freezing Sweeps" Heats Up After 15-Day Cold-Weather Emergency

. In order to activate these cold-weather shelters, all other shelters have to be full, and one of three other conditions must be met: temperatures below 20 degrees; a windchill advisory, watch or warning; or two or more inches of snow in the forecast.



The city activated the overnight emergency shelters on January 5, ahead of a frigid two weeks that saw temperatures drop as low as 19-below at the airport. Two spots were activated to take in people from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.: the Denver Navigation Campus, in the former Doubletree Hotel at 4040 Quebec Street, and the New Directions shelter, which is a former Best Western at 4595 Quebec Street. To reach those facilities in the Central Park and Northeast Park Hill neighborhoods, individuals had to catch a bus at "front door shelters," as the city calls them.





click to enlarge Benjamin Yankton was looking for somewhere to sleep as temperatures dropped. Bennito L. Kelty



The city will extend the hours of operation for cold-weather shelters to 24 hours under "extenuating circumstances," such as sub-zero temperatures or a blizzard. The city offered four days of around-the-clock cold weather shelters this month, starting on January 12, because of "dangerously cold weather setting in," according to the city.



Such 24-hour shelters should be the norm, "not the exception," Miller says. "During cold-weather activation, 24/7 makes it so much easier on people. It causes less harm, less risk of frostbite. Especially when we’re talking about people with disabilities; it’s not easy for them to bounce back and forth.”

click to enlarge Terese Howard, the lead organizer for Housekeys Action Network Denver, at a No Freezing Sweeps rally in front of City Hall on January 16. Bennito L. Kelty





“One significant reason people don’t go into warming centers is because of fear that their stuff is going to be taken once they go in,” Howard says. “We’re heard stories of people that were in a shelter trying to get warm, and meanwhile the cops came and took all their stuff, or they were outside, the cops came to sweep and offer them a hotel, and when they go to the hotel, all their stuff was gone.”

HAND called out the city for carrying out a freezing sweep as recently as January 19, when Denver Parks & Recreation cleared out a migrant encampment near the intersection of East 51st Avenue and Emerson Street.



"Park rules do not allow individuals to set up tents or structures of any kind, so as to ensure that public parks remain open for all," says Yolanda Quesada, the department's spokesperson. About a dozen migrants were staying in the park, according to HAND; Quesada says two were moved into shelter.



"The city jumped on the fact that the No Freezing Sweeps bill was postponed two weeks to conduct this sweep in spite of it being between 24 and 30 degrees," reads a HAND announcement. "This is exactly what we worried would happen if the bill was postponed." HAND has been pushing that proposal for more than a year. "We wrote it," Howard says. "It's our baby." Homeless individuals are worried about losing their belongings, she says, and that argues for ending sweeps and also opening 24-hour shelters.





After receiving that email, on January 8 councilmembers amended the bill to give city agencies room to continue offering shelter on below-freezing days and to sweep on days when the weather hasn't yet dropped below 32 degrees. The next week, they postponed the final vote to January 29.



Even with those amendments, Casias's original statement reflects Johnston's position, according to Jose Salas, a spokesperson for the mayor's office.



"The bill is still strong," Howard says. "It has what’s needed to really stop freezing sweeps. We can live with some amendments."



Miller agrees that the ordinance "would be a tremendous improvement. It would be a commitment to avoiding the cruelty that's involved in sweeps."

"The ordinance language limits our ability to bring people indoors when conditions are dire," Casias's memo continued. "Denver’s agencies require flexibility to respond to emergent situations and the ability to take action to prevent dangerous conditions in encampments."