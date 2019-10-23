How Boozy Will Denver Become With Its Common Consumption Area Proposal?

Denver residents may soon be able to drink in common consumption areas in designated spots across the city.

To be boozy or not to be boozy.

That's the question Denver city employees and elected officials will grapple with in the coming months, as they consider a proposal to create a common liquor consumption area licensing program as early as mid-2020.

The Department of Excise and Licenses, which is behind the initiative, is presenting about it in a Denver City Council committee today, October 23. During the presentation, staff from the department will stress that the program won't turn Denver into a gigantic, never-ending boozefest.

"It is not Las Vegas, it is not Bourbon Street," says Eric Escudero, a spokesperson for Excise and Licenses.

Instead, there will be mini-Bourbon Streets. During the city's proposed five year pilot program, bars and restaurants will be able to band together and gain official recognition from the city as "promotional associations."

Then, they will be able to apply for common consumption area licenses, which last for a year and can be renewed annually. Concurrent to that application, the bars will have to propose an entertainment district, in which the consumption area will be. The city doesn't currently have any entertainment districts.

Venues in Larimer Square, for example, could band together, get these authorizations, and turn the area into even more of a playground for drinkers. Escudero lists Dairy Block in LoDo, the Arts District on Santa Fe, the Great Hall at Denver International Airport, and parts of the 16th Street Mall as other possible locations for common consumption areas.

In a common consumption area, a patron who buys a drink at one bar could then leave and go into the common consumption area and drink with a patron who buys a drink from another bar. But patrons will not be able to bring a drink purchased in one bar into a different bar.

Common consumption areas would be closed to motor traffic, have a safety and security plan approved by the city, and offer drinks in special cups with a vendor's name written on them. These cups will have to be disposable and can be no larger than 16 ounces. Additionally, entertainment districts cannot be larger than 100 acres, but will have to contain no less than 20,000 square feet of liquor-licensed premises.

Applications for one-year licenses cost $250 for the initial proposal and then $250 for each renewal. Public hearings will be held for each common consumption area application, during which members of the public and representatives from nearby schools and registered neighborhood organizations will be able to voice their opinions. Event organizers will also be allowed to apply for common consumption licenses that last up to fifteen days. At events that get licenses, attendees will be able to walk up and down an area and buy booze from existing establishments, rather than have to purchase alcohol brought in by outside vendors, which is what is required now.

"People who don’t want this in their neighborhood need to know that it’s not coming to their neighborhood unless they want it," says Escudero.

In 2011, the Colorado state legislature passed a bill which allowed cities to start allowing for common consumption areas. Since then, other cities like Aurora, Black Hawk, Edgewater and Salida, among others, have passed common consumption area ordinances.