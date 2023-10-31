Victims Seeking Justice Show Up to Accused Teen LoDo Shooter's First Court Hearing

The courtroom where Keanna Rosenburgh — a seventeen-year-old charged with attempted murder for shooting five bystanders outside Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row in downtown Denver — had her first court hearing on Tuesday, October 31, was littered with handmade motivational posters.
“It’s never too late for a new beginning,” one such poster declared.
A new beginning is what Rosenburgh's alleged victims are working toward. One woman who got caught in the crossfire on September 16 — when the teen allegedly opened fire with a handgun on the 1900 block of Market Street after being denied entry for a fake ID — spoke to Westword about coming to court on Tuesday in search of justice.
According to the Denver District Attorney’s Office, Rosenburg fired numerous rounds into the crowd outside the Dierks Bentley bar and nightclub, located at 1946 Market Street, in anger over being denied. The victim who spoke to Westword was grazed by a bullet, causing her to lose six centimeters of flesh from her leg. She went on to battle an infection that she says caused her to go septic at one point.
“I’m just trying to recover,” she told Westword, asking to remain anonymous. “And justice would help.”
She and the other alleged victims were some of the only people allowed in Rosenburgh's juvenile court hearing on Tuesday, which was closed to the public. According to a spokesperson from the DA’s office, it was the judge’s decision to deny access.
Along with those injured in the shooting, Magistrate Lisa Gomez allowed Rosenberg’s mother and several friends to stay in the courtroom. Her mom was visibly upset and declined to comment, as did the friends.
Aside from the woman who spoke to Westword, the other victims who were in attendance on Tuesday chose to decline comment. Some still bear marks of what happened on September 16 in the form of walkers, boots and limps.
Rosenberg has been charged as a juvenile with 28 criminal counts — seven for attempted murder and 15 for assault.
“I just hope there will be adult consequences for her adult actions,” says the female victim.
The 22-year-old college senior at Metropolitan State University was out with friends — celebrating the new semester and passing her first quiz of the year — when she got hit with a stray bullet. She is still using a walking stick for support nearly six weeks later.
In the days after the September 16 shooting, Rosenburgh went on the run and was later apprehended in California on October 19.
“With assistance from the community through tips to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers, Rosenburgh was identified as the suspect,” the Denver Police Department announced in a press release on October 20. “Through extensive investigative efforts, Denver Police Fugitive Unit investigators determined the suspect was in Barstow, California, and further investigation and surveillance led to the arrest this morning.”
The victim who spoke to Westword hugged and chatted with police investigators after Tuesday's hearing, who told her they were proud of her. Though Rosenburgh is now in custody, the woman says she won’t be able to fully heal until the legal case has concluded.
“This case illustrates once again the dangers of having illegal guns in the hands of young people, too many of whom are trying to resolve disputes, often minor disputes, with firearms,” District Attorney Beth McCann said in a statement. “This type of behavior cannot and will not be tolerated in Denver.”
Rosenburgh is scheduled for a status conference on November 3.