Denver Election Results for Controversial Homeless Measure and More

Only three statewide measures were on the 2021 election ballot , and Colorado voters roundly rejected all of them on November 2. But Denver residents had a lot more on their plates.In addition to four Denver School Board races, they had to consider thirteen issues, including a controversial proposal related to complaints about homeless encampments and a pair of confusing measures focusing on the old Park Hill Golf Course. Denver voters turned thumbs down on Initiated Ordinance 303, and split over ordinances 301 and 302 in a way that will delay development of the property until after a future city election regarding whether to lift a conservation easement.The school board races are a study in contrast, too. The most recent results, updated at 11:30 p.m. November 2, show two candidates with comfortable margins of victory: Scott Esserman, a director at-large hopeful, and Carrie Olson in District 3. But the District 2 contest finds Xochitl "Sochi" Gaytan and Karolina Villagrana within less than 1 percent of each other (50.39 to 49.61 percent). The District 3 contest is nearly as close: Michelle Quattlebaum has 43.27 percent and Gene Fashaw checks in at 40.94 percent, followed by Jose Silva at 15.79 percent.The Denver ballot was crowded with eight referred questions. Question 2A, which called for $104 million in bonds to upgrade and maintain assorted libraries and cultural venues, is winning easily. So, too, is 2B, which earmarks bonds adding up to $38.6 million to acquire, build or convert homeless shelters; 2C, which will put $63.3 million toward road-safety improvements and bike/pedestrian projects; and 2D, which will direct $54 million toward park construction and maintenance projects. But 2E, which was split off from 2A by Denver City Council and would have allotted $190 million in bonds for two projects at the National Western Center — a new, 10,000-seat arena and renovation of the circa 1909 arena — is behind 58.63 to 41.37 percent.Outside of the bond package, voters easily approved 2G, which gives the city's volunteer Citizen Oversight Board the power to appoint the Independent Monitor (something previously reserved for the mayor), and 2H, which moves Denver's municipal election from May to April.With the exception of 301, measures pushed by citizens didn't fare well. In particular, 2F, a proposal by Safe and Sound Denver that asked for a repeal of the city zoning code changes regarding group-living guidelines approved by council last February, is getting positively trounced, 68.26-31.74 percent.Ditto for Ordinance 300, which would have triggered a 1.5 percent sales tax hike on recreational cannabis to pay for "pandemic research for advanced technologies to protect the public from the spread of pandemic pathogens."Also going down are initiatives 303 and 304, both sponsored by Denver Republican Party chair Garrett Flicker. Under 303, the city would have been limited to four safe-camping sites on public property; another provision that would have allowed citizens to sue the City of Denver if it didn't take enforcement action against a homeless encampment within 72 hours of receiving a complaint had already been thrown out by a judge. And 304 would have decreased the city's sales and use tax from 4.81 percent to 4.5 percent, and place a 4.5 percent cap on the aggregate amount.Continue to see the latest results in the Denver races:Marla F. Benavides: 10,877 votes, 15.84 percentScott Esserman: 26,990 votes, 39.31 percentJane Shirley: 11,056 votes, 16.1 percentNicky Yollick: 4,059 votes, 5.91 percentVernon Jones Jr.: 15,674 votes, 22.83 percentXochitl "Sochi" Gaytan: 4,090 votes, 50.39 percentKarolina Villagrana: 4,026 votes: 49.61 percentCarrie A. Olson: 11,601 votes, 68.09 percentMike DeGuire: 5,436 votes, 31.91 percentMichelle Quattlebaum: 4,971 votes, 43.27 percentGene Fashaw: 4,704 votes, 40.94 percentJose Silva: 1,814 votes, 15.79 percentYes/For: 51,868 votes, 63.19 percentNo/Against: 30,210 votes, 36.81 percentYes/For: 50,039 votes, 61.03 percentNo/Against: 31,958 votes, 38.97 percentYes/For: 50,123 votes, 61.11 percentNo/Against: 31,898 votes, 38.89 percentYes/For: 50,759 votes, 61.96 percentNo/Against: 31,167 votes, 38.04 percentYes/For: 33,861 votes, 41.37 percentNo/Against: 47,987 votes, 58.63 percentYes/For: 25,846 votes, 31.74 percentNo/Against: 55,574 votes, 68.26 percentYes/For: 53,774 votes, 67.67 percentNo/Against: 25,695 votes, 32.33 percentYes/For: 60,040 votes, 74.72 percentNo/Against: 20,309 votes, 25.28 percentYes/For: 32,915 votes, 40.27 percentNo/Against: 48,823 votes, 59.73 percentYes/For: 51,009 votes, 63.04 percentNo/Against: 29,901 votes, 36.96 percentYes/For: 30,252 votes, 37.75 percentNo/Against: 49,879 votes, 62.25 percentYes/For: 36,363 votes, 44.66 percentNo/Against: 45,050 votes, 55.34 percentYes/For: 30,699 votes, 37.83 percentNo/Against: 50,449 votes, 62.17 percent