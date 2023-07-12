Denver Film Gurus Talk Hidden Gems, Unknown Movie Roles on Podcast

"We review all sorts of crazy films that people haven't seen for twenty or thirty years and have just forgotten about," DeMarte says. "There are film fanatics who want to know more about these early films, where did people start, and I think a lot of people want to revisit films."



DeMarte and Genova both play music, so they had audio equipment available to start up the podcast, which was conceived during a few nights of drinking and talking movies. The name is a reference to the Adult Swim show Home Movies and the misfit humor of the show's characters. The podcast has aired 56 episodes since its inaugural show last summer.



The hosts usually watch the movie they'll review together just before taping. Then they settle in at the recording studio in DeMarte's basement while sipping bourbon or tequila to try to keep things "somewhat jovial," DeMarte jokes.



"We try to make sure everyone's just having a good time," he says. "I think the fans or listeners that we have usually are asking us to keep it lighthearted and comical."



Although DeMarte is from New Jersey and Genova is from Maine, they try to make connections between the films they're reviewing and the Mile High City, where they've both lived and watched movies for more than twenty years. Genova runs an IT department for an insurance company downtown, and DeMarte works as an English teacher at the University of Colorado Denver.

He re-watched An Evening With Beverly Luff Lin, a 2018 crime comedy with Audrey Plaza, and Freejack, a 1992 film with Emilio Estevez and Mick Jagger about bounty hunters from the future kidnapping a Formula One racer. Sometimes it happens that Genova and DeMarte haven't seen the movie they plan to discuss; other times it's the first viewing for just one of them, which is part of the fun.



"It was fun to be like, 'Wow, I watched these at sleepovers,' where Mike's like, 'I've never even heard of this damn movie,' and vice versa," DeMarte says.





The movie that they're reviewing for the one-year anniversary on July 15 is Jolie's Cyborg 2, which is a sequel to Jean-Claude Van Damme's 1989 movie.



"It's rough," DeMarte says about the movie. "It was a weird story, and I think Angelina Jolie said somewhere that she regrets doing it. I don't blame her."



DeMarte and Genova feel like they've gotten a handle on the early challenges of a podcast, like setting up and editing the show — and they've developed a good rhythm in their conversations. Now they just want to grow their audience.